Financial Times, Taboola and Upwork are among this year’s WorkLife Awards finalists

Organizations are increasingly focusing on initiatives that foster employee growth, skill-building and fluency in emerging areas, such as AI. Workplace transparency and DEI commitments are also helping businesses create supportive environments. These priorities and more are reflected in this year’s WorkLife Awards shortlist.

Companies are leveraging AI to enhance workflows, improve employee experience and drive business results, including the Financial Times, a finalist in the Best Use of AI in the Workplace category. With a focus on embedding AI fluency across all levels of the organization, the FT implemented a multifaceted strategy to empower its global workforce. This included launching ChatGPT Enterprise, providing employees with advanced AI capabilities to streamline workflows while adhering to a robust governance framework, and Global AI Immersion Week, bridging the gap between AI potential and practical application through structured sessions on topics like prompt engineering and AI innovation.

Ad tech company Taboola is nominated in the new Most Transparent Culture category. With a leadership philosophy that emphasizes openness and accountability, Taboola ensures employees at every level have access to vital business insights. Daily emails share sensitive revenue and performance data with all 2,000 employees, while monthly global all-hands meetings provide unfiltered opportunities to address questions and discuss progress, setbacks and opportunities. This open dialogue is complemented by localized all-hands meetings and annual global gatherings to encourage collaboration and celebrate contributions. Through such initiatives, Taboola creates an environment where every voice matters, empowering employees to challenge the status quo and influence company growth.

Freelancing platform Upwork is on the shortlist for Best Workplace Tech Provider. In 2024, Upwork introduced Uma, its mindful AI, marking a new era in leveraging technology to enhance productivity, creativity and economic opportunity. Uma seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art large language models with proprietary data from two decades of work interactions, revolutionizing hiring, matching and project management. Uma signals a shift in how businesses can more easily and swiftly use the power of fractional teams to fill critical skills gaps and cater directly to their needs.

All in all, the last year has shown that technology is at the center of how organizations are shaping more supportive and engaging workplaces. See the complete list of finalists below, and stay tuned for the reveal of this year’s winners.

Best Employer for Parents

DoubleVerify – Best Employer for Parents

January Digital – Best Employer for Parents

PROPELLER

Sabio, CTV Ad Solutions for a Diverse Mass Market

The Knot Worldwide’s Commitment to Parental Wellbeing

Ziff Davis – A Supportive Workplace for Parents & Caregivers

Best Employer for Remote Employees

Acadia’s Growth is Fueled By Our People

Breakthrough Creativity with Movers+Shakers’ Remote Team

Caylent Strengthens Remote Work Success with “Rise Together”

Consensys – Best Employer for Remote Employees

Podean Masters Work/Life Balance with Work From Anywhere

Proof Advtg

Best Experiential Program for Employees – NEW

Aspida: Putting Its Employees First

Good Apple

One Seedtag Travel Program

Best Hybrid Work Environment

Betty, a Quad agency

Bond

Duncan Channon

Macmillan Publishers Support Hybrid & Remote Employees

Sabio, CTV Ad Solutions for a Diverse Mass Market

Spreetail – Launch of “Work Your Way”

Best Mentorship Program

BAM Strategy

Sabio, CTV Ad Solutions for a Diverse Mass Market

Trainual

Best Rewards & Recognition Program

Acadia & HeyTaco

Attain’s Employee-First Culture Fosters Growth & Recognition

Connected Cisco, Empowering Employees

Critical Mass

Custom Crocs, Appreciation Station, and Swag, Oh My!

Reward Gateway | Edenred Best Rewards & Recognition Platform

Best Use of AI in the Workplace

Bond

Financial Times

VML

Best Use of Gamification in the Workplace – NEW

EY WeVerse

Level Up Learning at VML

Best Wellness Program

BAM Strategy

Fostering Work-Life Presence at EvolveMKD

fullthrottle.ai™️ Brings Work-Life Balance To AdTech

Holistic Wellness at Demandbase: Caring Beyond the Office

Open Influence

Best Workplace for Young Professionals

Critical Mass

IAC Fellows

Nurturing Future Leaders in PR at EvolveMKD

Pathlabs

Best Workplace Tech Provider

Asana Embeds AI into Work, so Teams Can Achieve More

Canva: Revolutionizing Workplace Tech with AI

Envoy – The Smart WorkTech Solution for the Workplace

HR Acuity – HR Case Management & Employee Relations Software

Paycom’s Time-Off Requests featuring GONE®

Upwork Empowers the Future of Work with AI-Driven Innovation

Best Workspace

A&G’s Third Space

Industrious – The Global Coworking Provider

Kargo

Mastercard: Empowering a Culture of Impact and Innovation

Employer of the Year

BAM Strategy

Critical Mass

Cultivating Kindness and Respect at EvolveMKD

Locala – Championing Employee Well-Being and Growth

PagerDuty

Signature Performance | A premier Associate experience.

HR Team of the Year

Critical Mass

Melissa Yates May, CPO at Cambium Learning Group

Most Collaborative Culture

Erich & Kallman

HyFlex+, Strategy & Growth: Fostering Collaboration at PAN

Kargo

LocaliQ’s Culture of Collaboration

Open Influence

Podean’s Global Collaboration Fuels Thriving Work Culture

Most Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Critical Mass

DoubleVerify

First Advantage: A Global Workforce Devoted to Inclusion

Rakuten International Honored for Outstanding DEI Commitment

Whalar Group

Xpedition: Where Diversity Exceeds All National Standards

Most Committed to Employee Appreciation

Lewis is Committed to Employee Appreciation

Most Committed to Social Good

Appfire’s Appfire Town

Creating Opportunities: EvolveMKD’s Mission to Give Back

Mastercard Data for Good and Social Impact

PagerDuty – Impact Hub

Most Committed to Sustainability – NEW

Locala: Prioritizing Sustainability in Digital Advertising

Mastercard – ESG in Action

Ogury – A transformative, sustainability-focused company

SYBO: Subway Surfers for Sustainability

Most Committed to Work/Life Balance

Apartment Therapy Media

BAM Strategy – Most Committed to Work/Life Balance

Basis Technologies Honor’s Employees & Their Flexibility

Exos

January Digital

Placements.io

Rewarding diversity of experience & opinion: FutureBrand NA

Most Dedicated to Employee Growth

Skillsoft’s Framework for AI Talent Transformation

The Seismic Culture: Developing & Igniting Growth

Triton Digital

Most Innovative Culture

Appfire’s Ignite Hackathon

Cognitiv Advancing AI-Powered Outcomes

Consensys

IPG Health

Workato – Automation Hackathon

Terakeet – A History of Innovation Continues

Most Passionate Employees

Tracksuit Fuels Brands – Passionate Employees Fuel Tracksuit

Most Transparent Culture – NEW

Taboola

Tatari

Tracksuit, Where Transparency Keeps Us on Track

People/HR Leader of the Year

Anita Grantham, Head of HR at BambooHR

Jennie Rogerson, Mission North

Mediaocean’s Nicole Brown

Melissa Yates May, CPO at Cambium Learning Group

Rebecca Trotsky, Chief People Officer, HR Acuity

Sara Anhorn from Critical Mass

Interested in entering the WorkLife Awards? Sign up to receive deadline reminders, entry tips, category recommendations and more.