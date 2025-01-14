Financial Times, Taboola and Upwork are among this year’s WorkLife Awards finalists
Organizations are increasingly focusing on initiatives that foster employee growth, skill-building and fluency in emerging areas, such as AI. Workplace transparency and DEI commitments are also helping businesses create supportive environments. These priorities and more are reflected in this year’s WorkLife Awards shortlist.
Companies are leveraging AI to enhance workflows, improve employee experience and drive business results, including the Financial Times, a finalist in the Best Use of AI in the Workplace category. With a focus on embedding AI fluency across all levels of the organization, the FT implemented a multifaceted strategy to empower its global workforce. This included launching ChatGPT Enterprise, providing employees with advanced AI capabilities to streamline workflows while adhering to a robust governance framework, and Global AI Immersion Week, bridging the gap between AI potential and practical application through structured sessions on topics like prompt engineering and AI innovation.
Ad tech company Taboola is nominated in the new Most Transparent Culture category. With a leadership philosophy that emphasizes openness and accountability, Taboola ensures employees at every level have access to vital business insights. Daily emails share sensitive revenue and performance data with all 2,000 employees, while monthly global all-hands meetings provide unfiltered opportunities to address questions and discuss progress, setbacks and opportunities. This open dialogue is complemented by localized all-hands meetings and annual global gatherings to encourage collaboration and celebrate contributions. Through such initiatives, Taboola creates an environment where every voice matters, empowering employees to challenge the status quo and influence company growth.
Freelancing platform Upwork is on the shortlist for Best Workplace Tech Provider. In 2024, Upwork introduced Uma, its mindful AI, marking a new era in leveraging technology to enhance productivity, creativity and economic opportunity. Uma seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art large language models with proprietary data from two decades of work interactions, revolutionizing hiring, matching and project management. Uma signals a shift in how businesses can more easily and swiftly use the power of fractional teams to fill critical skills gaps and cater directly to their needs.
All in all, the last year has shown that technology is at the center of how organizations are shaping more supportive and engaging workplaces. See the complete list of finalists below, and stay tuned for the reveal of this year’s winners.
Best Employer for Parents
DoubleVerify – Best Employer for Parents
January Digital – Best Employer for Parents
PROPELLER
Sabio, CTV Ad Solutions for a Diverse Mass Market
The Knot Worldwide’s Commitment to Parental Wellbeing
Ziff Davis – A Supportive Workplace for Parents & Caregivers
Best Employer for Remote Employees
Acadia’s Growth is Fueled By Our People
Breakthrough Creativity with Movers+Shakers’ Remote Team
Caylent Strengthens Remote Work Success with “Rise Together”
Consensys – Best Employer for Remote Employees
Podean Masters Work/Life Balance with Work From Anywhere
Proof Advtg
Best Experiential Program for Employees – NEW
Aspida: Putting Its Employees First
Good Apple
One Seedtag Travel Program
Best Hybrid Work Environment
Betty, a Quad agency
Bond
Duncan Channon
Macmillan Publishers Support Hybrid & Remote Employees
Sabio, CTV Ad Solutions for a Diverse Mass Market
Spreetail – Launch of “Work Your Way”
Best Mentorship Program
BAM Strategy
Sabio, CTV Ad Solutions for a Diverse Mass Market
Trainual
Best Rewards & Recognition Program
Acadia & HeyTaco
Attain’s Employee-First Culture Fosters Growth & Recognition
Connected Cisco, Empowering Employees
Critical Mass
Custom Crocs, Appreciation Station, and Swag, Oh My!
Reward Gateway | Edenred Best Rewards & Recognition Platform
Best Use of AI in the Workplace
Bond
Financial Times
VML
Best Use of Gamification in the Workplace – NEW
EY WeVerse
Level Up Learning at VML
Best Wellness Program
BAM Strategy
Fostering Work-Life Presence at EvolveMKD
fullthrottle.ai™️ Brings Work-Life Balance To AdTech
Holistic Wellness at Demandbase: Caring Beyond the Office
Open Influence
Best Workplace for Young Professionals
Critical Mass
IAC Fellows
Nurturing Future Leaders in PR at EvolveMKD
Pathlabs
Best Workplace Tech Provider
Asana Embeds AI into Work, so Teams Can Achieve More
Canva: Revolutionizing Workplace Tech with AI
Envoy – The Smart WorkTech Solution for the Workplace
HR Acuity – HR Case Management & Employee Relations Software
Paycom’s Time-Off Requests featuring GONE®
Upwork Empowers the Future of Work with AI-Driven Innovation
Best Workspace
A&G’s Third Space
Industrious – The Global Coworking Provider
Kargo
Mastercard: Empowering a Culture of Impact and Innovation
Employer of the Year
BAM Strategy
Critical Mass
Cultivating Kindness and Respect at EvolveMKD
Locala – Championing Employee Well-Being and Growth
PagerDuty
Signature Performance | A premier Associate experience.
HR Team of the Year
Critical Mass
Melissa Yates May, CPO at Cambium Learning Group
Most Collaborative Culture
Erich & Kallman
HyFlex+, Strategy & Growth: Fostering Collaboration at PAN
Kargo
LocaliQ’s Culture of Collaboration
Open Influence
Podean’s Global Collaboration Fuels Thriving Work Culture
Most Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Critical Mass
DoubleVerify
First Advantage: A Global Workforce Devoted to Inclusion
Rakuten International Honored for Outstanding DEI Commitment
Whalar Group
Xpedition: Where Diversity Exceeds All National Standards
Most Committed to Employee Appreciation
Lewis is Committed to Employee Appreciation
Most Committed to Social Good
Appfire’s Appfire Town
Creating Opportunities: EvolveMKD’s Mission to Give Back
Mastercard Data for Good and Social Impact
PagerDuty – Impact Hub
Most Committed to Sustainability – NEW
Locala: Prioritizing Sustainability in Digital Advertising
Mastercard – ESG in Action
Ogury – A transformative, sustainability-focused company
SYBO: Subway Surfers for Sustainability
Most Committed to Work/Life Balance
Apartment Therapy Media
BAM Strategy – Most Committed to Work/Life Balance
Basis Technologies Honor’s Employees & Their Flexibility
Exos
January Digital
Placements.io
Rewarding diversity of experience & opinion: FutureBrand NA
Most Dedicated to Employee Growth
Skillsoft’s Framework for AI Talent Transformation
The Seismic Culture: Developing & Igniting Growth
Triton Digital
Most Innovative Culture
Appfire’s Ignite Hackathon
Cognitiv Advancing AI-Powered Outcomes
Consensys
IPG Health
Workato – Automation Hackathon
Terakeet – A History of Innovation Continues
Most Passionate Employees
Tracksuit Fuels Brands – Passionate Employees Fuel Tracksuit
Most Transparent Culture – NEW
Taboola
Tatari
Tracksuit, Where Transparency Keeps Us on Track
People/HR Leader of the Year
Anita Grantham, Head of HR at BambooHR
Jennie Rogerson, Mission North
Mediaocean’s Nicole Brown
Melissa Yates May, CPO at Cambium Learning Group
Rebecca Trotsky, Chief People Officer, HR Acuity
Sara Anhorn from Critical Mass
