Mastercard, Critical Mass and Ernst & Young LLP are among the 2024 WorkLife Awards Winners

This year’s winners embody a transformative approach to the workplace, showcasing cultures prioritizing growth, creativity and well-being. They embrace emerging technologies to drive innovation while fostering flexible, inclusive ecosystems through remote-first and hybrid models. Empathetic leadership shines through initiatives supporting personal and professional development, creating meaningful impacts on employees’ lives. Additionally, these organizations highlight the importance of giving back through community outreach or employee-focused programs. Together, they set a benchmark for modern workplaces that balance innovation with humanity to prove purpose-driven practices best achieve success.

Mastercard earned the award for Best Workspace with its seven global Tech Hubs that exemplify innovation, collaboration and inclusivity. These vibrant ecosystems empower employees to create transformative technologies while fostering connection and well-being. From New York City’s LEED Gold-certified Hub to Dublin’s wellness-focused space, each Hub reflects Mastercard’s commitment to sustainability and employee experience. Hosting initiatives like Tech Hub Talks, hackathons and cultural celebrations drives engagement and global impact. Programs like Girls4Tech and Women in STEM train future leaders, while events like Discovery Day showcase groundbreaking technologies. Mastercard’s Tech Hubs fuel innovation and strengthen communities worldwide by uniting diverse voices and championing purpose-driven work.

Critical Mass received recognition in four categories this year: Best Mentorship Program, Best Rewards & Recognition Program, Best Workplace for Young Careers and People/HR Leader of the Year. Critical Mass has built a workplace where young professionals thrive, offering opportunity, mentorship and meaningful recognition. The agency’s dedication to fostering supportive relationships is exemplified through programs like Ascend, supporting BIPOC talent, and CM LEAD, focusing on leadership training that emphasizes DEI, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to employee growth. With a voluntary turnover rate 20% below the industry average, Critical Mass proves that mentorship is integral to its success and employee satisfaction.



Critical Mass fosters a culture where hard work and dedication are valued and lauded. For example, the CMVP program honors 12 employees annually with a nomination-based process culminating in a Las Vegas retreat, where one is named CMVP of the Year. With leadership training through CM LEAD and awards like the CMVP, Critical Mass fosters a culture where young careers are supported and celebrated, shaping the next generation of leaders in a purpose-driven and inclusive environment.

CM’s Chief Talent Officer, Sara Anhorn, played a major role in these successes, fostering a culture where 1,800 employees feel valued, included and empowered. With initiatives like the $25 million Trailhead program, CM LEAD leadership training and the Ascend mentorship for diverse talent, Anhorn integrates the agency’s core values into every facet of the employee experience. Her innovative programs, from elder care benefits to DEI-focused career advancement, ensure a supportive, equitable workplace. Combining strategic vision with deep humanity, Anhorn’s leadership transforms talent strategies into impactful, inclusive practices that shape careers and strengthen Critical Mass’s culture globally.

The Best Use of Gamification in the Workplace award went to Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) for its innovative WeVerse, a generative AI-powered metaverse, redefining workplace gamification by engaging over 10,000 interns across three cohorts. Designed for accessibility, WeVerse immerses participants in EY’s culture, values and emerging technologies without requiring costly equipment. Tailored for a digital-native Gen Z audience, the WeVerse fosters creativity, problem-solving and teamwork through challenges, learning modules and interactions with firm leaders. Interns praised the platform for its engaging, inclusive environment, with many citing increased confidence and stronger connections to their peers. By blending cutting-edge technology with purpose-driven education, EY’s WeVerse exemplifies the future of interactive learning and employee engagement.

Explore all the 2024 WorkLife Awards winners below.

Best Employer for Parents

PROPELLER

Best Employer for Remote Employees

Proof Advertising

Best Experiential Program for Employees – NEW

Good Apple

Best Hybrid Work Environment

Macmillan Publishers

Best Mentorship Program

Critical Mass

Best Onboarding Process

Sabio, CTV Ad Solutions for a Diverse Mass Market

Best Rewards & Recognition Program

Critical Mass

Best Use of AI in the Workplace

VML

Best Use of Gamification in the Workplace – NEW

EY WeVerse

Best Wellness Program

EvolveMKD

Best Workplace for Young Professionals

Critical Mass

Best Workplace Tech Provider

HR Acuity – HR Case Management & Employee Relations Software

Best Workspace

Mastercard: Empowering a Culture of Impact and Innovation

Employer of the Year

Cultivating Kindness and Respect at EvolveMKD

HR Team of the Year

Melissa Yates May, CPO at Cambium Learning Group

Most Collaborative Culture

LocaliQ

Most Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Rakuten International

Most Committed to Employee Appreciation

Lewis

Most Committed to Social Good

Appfire’s Appfire Town

Most Committed to Sustainability – NEW

SYBO: Subway Surfers for Sustainability

Most Committed to Work/Life Balance

Basis Technologies Honor’s Employees & Their Flexibility

Most Dedicated to Employee Growth

Skillsoft’s Framework for AI Talent Transformation

Most Innovative Culture

Consensys

Most Passionate Employees

Tracksuit Fuels Brands – Passionate Employees Fuel Tracksuit

Most Transparent Culture – NEW

Tracksuit, Where Transparency Keeps Us on Track

People/HR Leader of the Year

Sara Anhorn from Critical Mass

