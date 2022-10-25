Pinterest, BambooHR, Harry’s Inc. and Hook are among this year’s WorkLife Awards finalists

New workplace cultures are emerging as more companies pivot to hybrid working environments and increasingly prioritize not only a work-life balance but also wellness and diversity, equity and inclusion. These changes and more are reflected in this year’s WorkLife Awards shortlist.
After introducing new and extended parent benefits for employees, Pinterest earned a nomination for Best Employer for Parents. To support its employees at all stages of family planning and child care, Pinterest now offers more than 20 weeks of global parental leave for all parents to bond with their newborn or newly adopted child. Other new parental benefits include 12 weeks of paid leave for newborn intensive care unit needs, up to $10,000 in monetary assistance for adoptive parents globally, four weeks of paid leave for pregnancy loss and global IVF and egg freezing. These updates build on Pinterest’s existing parental and caregiving benefits, which include surrogacy assistance, free breast milk shipments for business travel and access to parenting support and dedicated care coordinators through external benefits platforms and support services.
For Most Innovative Culture, which recognizes employers whose cultures foster original and successful thinking, Area 23, an IPG Health Company, is a finalist for its ‘What if?’ program. The healthcare agency gives every employee free, non-billable time to work on non-billable passion projects. Each quarter, employees can present their ideas and innovations to a panel of judges, with the most promising projects being further developed until they are client ready. This creativity has also attracted more innovative clients to Area 23’s roster.
BambooHR received a nomination for Most Committed to Work/Life Balance. With “enjoy quality of life” as one of its core values, BambooHR has implemented several unique benefits to support its people. Among these are birthdays off, 12 hours of volunteer time off and “paid paid vacation,” where BambooHR allocates $2,000 yearly to each employee for vacation travel. Additionally, employees participating in the company’s Financial Peace University literacy course have paid off $570,000 in debt and saved more than $610,000.
Harry’s Inc. was a standout for Best Mental Wellness Program, a new category highlighting how employers are supporting employee wellness. The personal care company has worked to fully integrate mental health advocacy within its culture through resources, education, benefits and well-being programs. Benefits include a flexible work schedule (Harry’s My Time), quarterly wellness stipends and five paid days off a year for employees to volunteer with their choice of nonprofit (Harry’s High Five). Full-time employees also have multiple paid mental health days per month, including a full week off in the summer and two weeks off at the end of the year. As part of its commitment to mental wellness, Harry’s Inc. has donated $11.5 million to nonprofit partners focused on mental health and well-being.
Hook secured nominations in several categories, including Most Committed to Social Good. The agency has a long-term objective to “consistently do what matters most,” including a commitment to expose young people from historically underrepresented communities to creative opportunities and career options that don’t require an expensive education. Hook’s college mentorship program, Sandbox U, pairs students from HBCUs with employee mentors to build a 10-week program that matches students’ interests and career goals. The agency’s high school mentorship program offers workshops and exercises to students interested in creative arts but no chosen career path, helping them build their skills and relationships. Through pro bono work, Hook also supported causes, including Locks of Love and Safe Places for Youth, by creating campaigns, branding, event collateral and more.
Overall, the companies the judges nominated in 2022 demonstrated how organizations are empowering employees with meaningful benefits with a particular focus on work/life balance, innovation, wellness and DE&I.
