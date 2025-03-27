How the best (and worst) habits of your people impact teamwork

For a workforce returning to the office and a sense of normalcy, teamwork has never beenso vital — and fresh research uncovers precisely which habits separate high-performing teams from those struggling to reach their potential.

A comprehensive study by U.K.-based workplace research and consultancy firm Strengthscope analyzed data from more than 1,500 team members across global businesses, revealing both the best and worst habits impacting performance. It found that while teams excel at building trust, with members freely sharing ideas and supporting one another, they simultaneously struggle with providing constructive feedback and maintaining accountability.

The findings shed light on a critical yet often overlooked factor in team performance: habitual behavior, according to Paul Brewerton, an occupational psychologist and founder of Strengthscope. “The everyday practices of a team can either propel them to success or hinder their effectiveness,” he said, suggesting a dynamic where teams have built psychological safety but aren’t leveraging it to drive improvement.

The study finds teams are struggling, in particular, with “stretch habits” enabling continuous performance improvement — meaning members hesitate to provide constructive feedback to colleagues or collect input from key stakeholders. “Many teams may hesitate to provide constructive feedback due to concerns about conflict or damaging working relationships,” Brewerton said. “However, this reluctance prevents individuals from receiving the valuable insights they need to grow and perform at their best.”

Accountability follows a similar pattern. The research indicates that team members believe their colleagues are less likely to be held accountable when work isn’t delivered or standards aren’t met. And without accountability, teams can fall into a pattern of underperformance, impacting overall motivation. “The most effective teams recognize that holding each other accountable isn’t about blame — it’s ensuring everyone is supported to work towards a shared goal,” Brewerton said.

Meanwhile, researchers identified standout characteristics common in high-performing teams, including an environment in which each member’s role and contribution are clearly defined, the team’s purpose is meaningful and understood by all, and measurable goals and implementation plans are put in place. Those elements support what researchers call “the habit of clarity” — a critical foundation for team effectiveness.

Shanna Milford, a workplace expert and Head of HR at IRIS Software Group, proposes that business leaders can “supercharge” their teams by creating a perpetual, data-driven process that’s part of the everyday workflow, including implementing regular feedback surveys and using the data to improve business processes and employee well-being. “This will allow teams to discover patterns and fix issues before they become major problems,” she said.

Accountability and trust within teams also require leadership and good communication, she adds. Once employees come to fully realize their roles through regular feedback, they will become more engaged and bring their best selves to work, she explains. “By integrating these values into company culture, organizations can ensure they’re giving their employees the right tools to work their way through challenges and get the job done,” she said.

Meanwhile, Brewerton advises leaders to foster a culture where feedback is seen as a gift — an opportunity for growth rather than criticism. “Embedding accountability into daily team interactions can help create a positive cycle of continuous improvement,” he said.

For HR leads in particular, the first step is helping teams acknowledge their current state and their challenges, creating a foundation for targeted skill development that improves overall performance, according to researchers. They are advised to foster a workplace where honest conversation thrives so that feedback becomes routine rather than exceptional, leading to teams becoming naturally more agile and responsive.

As Brewerton puts it, “The most effective teams recognize that holding each other accountable isn’t about blame — it’s ensuring everyone is supported to work towards a shared goal that matters.”