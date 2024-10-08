Mastercard, Samsung and 7-Eleven are 2024 Greater Good Awards winners

The honorees of this year’s Greater Good Awards, presented by Digiday, Glossy, Modern Retail and WorkLife, recognize the importance of empowering communities and fostering economic opportunities, both globally and closer to home. Many of this year’s entrants and subsequent winners also collaborated with mission-driven organizations to amplify their efforts in education, inclusion and sustainability.

For instance, inclusion was at the center of Mastercard’s Touch Card, which earned a win in the Disability category. Touch Card was developed to break down barriers faced by blind and low-sighted individuals when conducting financial activities. To celebrate its launch in Australia, Mastercard created “TOUCH,” a feature-length motion film experienced solely through sound. The film — developed in collaboration with blind and low-vision creatives — reimagined storytelling by eliminating visuals, offering an inclusive experience that resonated with both sighted and non-sighted audiences.

The judges also recognized Samsung Electronics America in the Education category for its Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) competition, which encourages U.S. middle and high school students to apply STEM skills to solve local community issues. As a core part of Samsung’s mission, SFT aims to reignite passion for STEM learning and prepare a future workforce. Now in its 14th year, competition finalists presented their projects in Washington, D.C. This year’s winning innovations include bioluminescent streetlights, AI-powered language tutors and seaweed-based paper products, all showcasing STEM’s transformative power inside and outside the classroom.

In the Youth category, 7-Eleven claimed the award for its work with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to raise significant funds aimed at supporting local children’s hospitals across America. The campaign leveraged a variety of fundraising methods including the annual Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner, in-store initiatives and the innovative “Cleat Crew” auction featuring custom cleats designed by top college football players. This multi-faceted approach sought to directly benefit community hospitals, ensuring every child had access to vital healthcare resources.

Explore all the 2024 Greater Goods Awards winners below.

Better Future

NCTA – Release of Every Last Mile

Disability

‘TOUCH’ A Visionary ‘Pictureless’ Film by Mastercard

Education

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: Social Impact Through STEM

Emergency Aid

Flexport.org – 112M+ people helped with aid shipments

Employment

ShopGoodwill.com #CreateOpportunity Campaign

Environment

“It’s a greener time to use energy” – OVO’s Greener Grid

Gender Equality

MAC Cosmetics – Viva Glam Campaign

Housing

Veterans Community Project & BarkleyOKRP – Homeless Listings

LGBTQ+

MAC Cosmetics – Viva Glam

Local Community Betterment

Being a Force for Good is in Latitude’s DNA

Mental Health

Sesame Workshop — Emotional Well-Being Initiative

Public Health

Guardant Health Launch of Shield

Racial Equality

Gushers & Mindshare – Gushers’ Black Voices Create

Social Justice

Hyphen: Initiative for Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Sustainability

CiCLO® technology – Reducing synthetic microfiber pollution

Veterans Support

Veterans Community Project & BarkleyOKRP – Homeless Listings

Wellness

Exos Readiness Culture Code

World Hunger

Gigawatt Group & Meals on Wheels – Power Of A Knock

Youth

7-Eleven Helps Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Youth

