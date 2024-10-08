Mastercard, Samsung and 7-Eleven are 2024 Greater Good Awards winners
The honorees of this year’s Greater Good Awards, presented by Digiday, Glossy, Modern Retail and WorkLife, recognize the importance of empowering communities and fostering economic opportunities, both globally and closer to home. Many of this year’s entrants and subsequent winners also collaborated with mission-driven organizations to amplify their efforts in education, inclusion and sustainability.
For instance, inclusion was at the center of Mastercard’s Touch Card, which earned a win in the Disability category. Touch Card was developed to break down barriers faced by blind and low-sighted individuals when conducting financial activities. To celebrate its launch in Australia, Mastercard created “TOUCH,” a feature-length motion film experienced solely through sound. The film — developed in collaboration with blind and low-vision creatives — reimagined storytelling by eliminating visuals, offering an inclusive experience that resonated with both sighted and non-sighted audiences.
The judges also recognized Samsung Electronics America in the Education category for its Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) competition, which encourages U.S. middle and high school students to apply STEM skills to solve local community issues. As a core part of Samsung’s mission, SFT aims to reignite passion for STEM learning and prepare a future workforce. Now in its 14th year, competition finalists presented their projects in Washington, D.C. This year’s winning innovations include bioluminescent streetlights, AI-powered language tutors and seaweed-based paper products, all showcasing STEM’s transformative power inside and outside the classroom.
In the Youth category, 7-Eleven claimed the award for its work with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to raise significant funds aimed at supporting local children’s hospitals across America. The campaign leveraged a variety of fundraising methods including the annual Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner, in-store initiatives and the innovative “Cleat Crew” auction featuring custom cleats designed by top college football players. This multi-faceted approach sought to directly benefit community hospitals, ensuring every child had access to vital healthcare resources.
Explore all the 2024 Greater Goods Awards winners below.
Better Future
- NCTA – Release of Every Last Mile
Disability
- ‘TOUCH’ A Visionary ‘Pictureless’ Film by Mastercard
Education
- Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: Social Impact Through STEM
Emergency Aid
- Flexport.org – 112M+ people helped with aid shipments
Employment
- ShopGoodwill.com #CreateOpportunity Campaign
Environment
- “It’s a greener time to use energy” – OVO’s Greener Grid
Gender Equality
- MAC Cosmetics – Viva Glam Campaign
Housing
- Veterans Community Project & BarkleyOKRP – Homeless Listings
LGBTQ+
- MAC Cosmetics – Viva Glam
Local Community Betterment
- Being a Force for Good is in Latitude’s DNA
Mental Health
- Sesame Workshop — Emotional Well-Being Initiative
Public Health
- Guardant Health Launch of Shield
Racial Equality
- Gushers & Mindshare – Gushers’ Black Voices Create
Social Justice
- Hyphen: Initiative for Inclusive Entrepreneurship
Sustainability
- CiCLO® technology – Reducing synthetic microfiber pollution
Veterans Support
- Veterans Community Project & BarkleyOKRP – Homeless Listings
Wellness
- Exos Readiness Culture Code
World Hunger
- Gigawatt Group & Meals on Wheels – Power Of A Knock
Youth
- 7-Eleven Helps Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Youth
