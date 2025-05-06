The Great Return: How forward-thinking cities and companies are reshaping opportunities for women in the workforce

An important trend is unfurling when it comes to the geography of America’s workforce, with smaller metro areas outpacing major urban centers in creating the most supportive environments for women professionals.

According to Checkr’s 2025 report on the best cities for women in the workforce, metros like Nashville, Spokane and Tucson are setting new standards for workplace equity and opportunity, while traditional economic powerhouses like San Francisco, New York and St. Louis ranked lowest.

“This year’s report highlights a powerful shift — smaller cities are stepping up in big ways to support women in the workplace,” notes Sam Radbil, research and content strategist at Checkr, a company that specializes in background check technology which counts Birkenstock, Doordash and Kia as clients. “It’s a reminder that progress doesn’t just happen in major metros; it’s driven by intentional policies, inclusive leadership and local commitment to equity.”

The pandemic forced nearly 12 million women to exit the workforce due to increased caregiving responsibilities and childcare facility closures, exposing fundamental weaknesses in support systems for working women. Dana Mahina, founder and CEO of Bloom, a women’s executive coaching platform, describes the current moment as “The Great Return,” representing “a powerful opportunity to transform how work works for women.”

These professionals are returning with valuable perspectives on what sustainable success requires, making it clear the issue isn’t about “fixing women” but fixing systems never designed with women’s full lives in consideration.

The cities topping Checkr’s rankings share common elements driving their success. Cities like Jacksonville and Lakeland, Fla., have seen significant increases in women entering management roles, while cities such as Tucson and San Jose have created environments where female labor force participation is steadily rising alongside wages.

The leading cities demonstrate “a commitment to opportunity, access, and support – whether through mentorship programs, family-friendly policies, or meaningful pathways to advancement,” Radbil said.

For HR executives, it’s about recognizing that caregiving experience represents valuable skill development rather than a professional liability, according to experts.

“The return to work after caregiving — especially for mothers — should never be treated as a liability. It’s an opportunity,” said Sascha Mayer, co-founder and chief experience officer at Mamava, which produces products for nursing mothers. “Parenting builds powerful professional skills: resilience, prioritization, empathy and creative problem-solving.”

For organizations looking to build more equitable workplaces, HR experts recommend several practical approaches. First, flexibility should extend beyond location to create autonomy around how and when work happens, with progressive companies implementing core collaboration hours surrounded by flexible schedules. Then, clear communication boundaries with explicit agreements about response times and distinguishing between urgent versus non-urgent matters helps prevent burnout. “This isn’t about working less — it’s about working more intentionally,” Mahina said.

Alari Aho, CEO of Toggl Hire, a hiring software company, emphasizes the importance of structured returnship programs, being flexible with gaps in resumes, and focusing more on skills than timelines significantly improve access for women returning to work. Such programs are most effective when they include mentorship components to help navigate evolved technologies or workplace norms.

Traditional hiring systems often overlook candidates with career breaks, particularly women who stepped away for caregiving. By shifting to skills-based assessment rather than continuous employment history, companies can access “a highly capable and motivated talent pool,” Aho added.

When leadership demonstrates that setting boundaries enhances effectiveness rather than diminishing it, it transforms company culture, according to the experts. The cities and companies excelling in supporting women professionals share a fundamental understanding: sustainable success requires systems that acknowledge women’s complete lives and experiences.

“The data shows that when cities invest in flexibility, leadership pathways and equitable practices, women thrive, and so do local economies,” Radbil said. “These top-ranked cities are setting a new standard for what the future of work can and should look like.”