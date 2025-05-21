DEI is not dead: A conversation with former Labor Dept. chief diversity and equity officer Alaysia Black Hackett

At the recent Workhuman Live HR conference in Denver, former Chief Diversity & Equity Officer for the U.S. Department of Labor in the Biden administration Alaysia Black Hackett sat for a conversation with WorkLife where she shared insights on the future of DEI initiatives amid the shifting cultural and political landscape. As founder and CEO of consultancy ABH Solutions and author of the new book “The Diversity Illusion,” Hackett brings a wealth of experience from higher education, state government and federal service.

Many companies are backing away from DEI commitments due to political pressures. What’s your perspective on this trend?

We’ve been here before. This work has been called different things throughout the years. What’s different now is the level of attack, which stems from a lack of understanding about what the work actually entails. There’s a misconception that DEI is solely about Black communities or Black hires, but most Americans fall into one of the diversity groups – whether by gender, sexual orientation, veteran status, formerly incarcerated, or rural communities. The narrative being promoted is spoken very loud and wrong. Until organizations are willing to elevate the work and create the correct narrative, we’ll continue to face these challenges.

How should companies approach embedding DEI principles?

DEI should be embedded in systems, policies, and procedures. You shouldn’t need a separate staff to add it to your procedures. I use an analogy from a colleague, Janice Underwood: think of cake and frosting. Everyone might eat cake, but some don’t like frosting. DEI has been approached as frosting – if you don’t like it, you scrape it off. But if you bake it in with the eggs, flour, sugar, and butter, it becomes part of your culture. Organizations that have integrated DEI into what they do continue to see productivity increases.

"DEI is resilient. I don't care what it's called – the work isn't going anywhere. It will continue to evolve and get done." Alaysia Black Hackett, CEO, ABH Solutions

Some companies are removing DEI language from websites. Does this mean the work is going away?

DEI is resilient. I don’t care what it’s called – the work isn’t going anywhere. It will continue to evolve and get done. Departments may go away, language may be removed from websites, but the work will continue. Some companies aren’t necessarily rolling back DEI – they’re rebranding it or moving it behind the scenes. I respect that approach because I don’t really care what you call it; you just need to do the work. Our country is diverse and becoming more diverse.

How are people being impacted by the current DEI climate?

In recent years, people started showing up in workspaces fully as themselves – able to freely show their families if they’re from same-sex households, showing tattoos, or wearing natural hairstyles as protected by the CROWN Act. Now, many feel they have to show up as half-versions of themselves. When you spend 50% of your energy trying to fit in, imagine how much less productive you become. It creates psychologically unsafe workplaces, and people disengage. It feels personal because it’s about identity.

How should accessibility factor into DEI work?

We haven’t scratched the surface of how important improving accessibility should be. There are invisible disabilities – mental health conditions, chronic illnesses like diabetes. Not everyone wants to be on disability; people want to work, but they need accommodations. Something as simple as flexible work schedules or software that enlarges text can make a difference. Data-driven approaches help identify where accommodations are needed, and you’ll be surprised how many people benefit and how performance improves.

What framework do you recommend for organizations?

The best framework is inclusive excellence from ACE. It states that DEI is not the job of one department or chief diversity officer – it’s everyone’s responsibility to build equity throughout the organization. When people know they’re part of the puzzle, they’ll show up authentically because they feel included.