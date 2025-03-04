Rhetoric vs. reality: The persistent, woeful state of things for women in the workplace

Despite years of corporate promises and ambitious DEI programs, women continue to face overwhelming barriers to success in the workplace, according to fresh research.

HCM platform HiBob’s “Women Professionals in the Modern Workplace,” based on a survey of 2,000 male and female professionals, reveals a troubling disconnect between rhetoric and reality when it comes to supporting women’s career advancement, work-life balance and overall working experience.

“We believe that creating truly inclusive workplaces is not just a matter of employee well-being but also a business imperative,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob.

The findings are especially timely considering that International Women’s Day, which recognizes the contributions of women and seeks to raise awareness about gender equality, is this week (March 8).

While many women feel valued through their day-to-day professional output and visibility, according to the survey, Zehavi stressed that there continue to be disparities in female mentorship, upskilling and policies.

One of the most striking findings: a persistent mentorship gap. Fewer than 1 in 10 women said they have a formal mentor at work, compared to 15% of men. Further, fewer than half of total respondents said their organizations offer targeted mentorship or training programs designed to help women advance in tech.

The mentorship problem is particularly troubling, observes Clara Emanuel, co-founder and coach at Moderna Media, which provides holistic support to working women. “Informal networks still govern advancement, and women remain systematically excluded from these crucial relationships,” she said.

That exclusion directly affects how women view their own worth in the workplace. While about 2 in 5 women feel appreciation primarily through the lens of their daily work, men believe women’s value is mainly viewed through their connection to company culture and values. Meanwhile, just one-third of women feel empowered to perform at their best in the workplace.

The study also exposed significant gaps in benefits that largely affect women. About one-third of employers lack programs to support staff returning from caregiving breaks, for example, while fewer than half offer extended paid maternity leave or provide shared parental leave. Just 15% of companies extend childcare-related benefits.

“Organizations that neglect women’s advancement, caregiving support and workplace flexibility will find themselves losing top talent.” Megan Dalla-Camina author, “Women Rising”

Leona Burton, founder of the professional network Mums in Business International, emphasizes that women aren’t looking merely for healthcare benefits and extended leave after having a child — they seek workplaces that “actively create environments where they can excel without compromise and where they feel like they matter and are given the chance to build a career and family.”

As for fair compensation and advancement for women, the “broken rung” on the corporate ladder remains awfully wobbly, the study found — this, at a time when many companies are rolling back DEI programs aimed at improving things for women, among other groups. About one-third of men surveyed said they got a promotion last year, as opposed to about 1 in 5 women. Meanwhile, nearly half the men polled said they earned raises, compared to fewer than one-third of women.

“The persistent gender gap in promotions and pay isn’t just a women’s issue — it’s a workplace issue,” Zehavi said. “Businesses thrive when all employees have equal opportunities to grow and feel financially valued.”

Megan Dalla-Camina, author of “Women Rising: The Forces That Hold Us Back, the Tools to Help Us Rise,” sees this latest data as a wake-up call for employers. “Organizations that neglect women’s advancement, caregiving support and workplace flexibility will find themselves losing top talent,” she said, adding that companies looking to truly level the playing field should move beyond “performative pledges” and take real, measurable action.

What’s that look like precisely? For starters, she advises companies to invest in mentorship, create pathways for women in high-impact industries, expand family-friendly policies, and design workplaces that genuinely support work-life balance.

As Burton sees it, “This isn’t about ticking a box for HR — it’s about reshaping the workplace to unlock the full potential of female talent. The days of expecting women to fit into outdated structures are over.”