Beyond the hop: With economic tides shifting, how HR can help employees climb, not quit

Not long ago, switching roles every 12–18 months was seen as a savvy career move, especially among Gen Z. After all, a quick leap could mean a faster salary bump, more responsibility or just a change of scenery.

But the economic tides are shifting, and according to the Atlanta Fed, the median pay bump for job switchers has now dropped to 4.8% — barely edging out the 4.6% for those who stay put.

In other words, it looks like job hopping doesn’t pay like it used to.

What happens when people want to leave but don’t? HR professionals are dealing with a new kind of workplace reality: disengaged employees who feel stuck. As Jill Stefaniak, chief learning officer at learning management system Litmos, puts it, “It’s not that they’re loyal; they’re just staying put because the outside options aren’t all that appealing right now.”

That leaves HR facing a tough question: How do you tell the difference between a temporarily “grouchy” employee and one who’s truly misaligned with your company’s values? And what’s the smarter investment: training them up or showing them the door?

According to Litmos’ report “Shaping the Future of Learning & Development,” 3 in 5 employees say professional development tools are “highly important,” while nearly the same number participate in company-sponsored training several times a year. But that doesn’t mean they’re thrilled with the experience. In fact, nearly one-third report moderate to low satisfaction with how relevant their training is to future career goals.

That disconnect is where things go sideways.

“Disengagement doesn’t always mean it’s time to cut someone loose,” Stefaniak said. “The key is figuring out if the person is still showing signs of learning agility — curiosity, questions, or even informal upskilling. If they are, there’s still a window to reignite their motivation.”

Litmos recommends offering low-stakes training opportunities like microlearning modules or short workshops as a litmus test. Do they reengage or shrug it off? How they respond can guide whether further investment is warranted.

Still, not everyone can — or should — be turned around. Chronic cynicism, passive resistance and a lack of accountability are red flags, according to workplace experts. “If an employee’s actions routinely contradict your organization’s mission, no training course is going to fix that,” Stefaniak said. “You’re looking at a deeper cultural mismatch.”

What’s more, that bad attitude has a way of spreading. “Negativity is contagious,” she added. “HR has to weigh the cost of turning someone around versus the damage they might do to the rest of the team.”

The business case for L&D is still strong — especially when factoring in the cost of replacing someone. It’s not just about recruitment and onboarding; it’s also about lost productivity, broken workflows and institutional knowledge walking out the door.

Eddie Peralta, CEO of security firm Peralta Associates, believes the conversation around job hopping needs a reset. “There’s a difference between jumping and climbing,” as he puts it. “Jumping is lateral; climbing is upward — and it’s deliberate.”

Peralta’s military and law enforcement background brings a unique lens. “In the Army, we rotate every two years to build leadership and adaptability. But that’s climbing — with intention,” he said. “If you’re just bouncing between jobs with the same title and the same responsibilities, you’re not growing, you’re just moving.”

He cautions HR professionals to look closely at candidates’ employment histories. At his company, more than five jobs in a short span are a red flag. “That’s not growth,” he said. “That’s instability.”

The solution, Stefaniak argues, isn’t to throw more training at people — it’s to make learning meaningful. That means linking development opportunities to clear career paths, customizing content to match employee goals and embedding learning into everyday work culture.

Peer learning, mentorship programs and cross-departmental collaboration can shift the tone of a workplace. “It’s not just about skills,” she said. “It’s about building a culture where growth feels possible and supported.”

And the metrics for success? Skip the vanity stats. “Participation rates are nice, but what you really want to see is behavior change — more collaboration, more initiative, more ownership,” she said. “That’s how you know it’s working.”

Job hopping as a shortcut to career advancement may not be as reliable as it once was, but disengagement isn’t so much a death sentence as a fork in the road, as experts see it. And HR leaders who take the time to distinguish between burnout and true misalignment — and who invest wisely in development — could stand a much better chance of turning the “grouchy” into the great.