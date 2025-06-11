How one design firm’s concepts based on everything from Star Wars to Monopoly helps to win the RTO war

The sterile corporate office is dead. In its place, a new breed of workplace is emerging, one where employees might find themselves strategizing in a Star Wars-inspired boardroom or brainstorming in a jungle-themed breakout zone.

Far from just a novelty, these imaginative spaces represent a sophisticated response to the return-to-office challenge facing businesses everywhere.

As companies struggle to entice employees back from their home offices, workplace designers are abandoning traditional aesthetics in favor of environments that spark joy and creativity. Area, a leading UK-based workplace design specialist, has crafted some of the most imaginative spaces across the UK, including Monopoly-themed offices and digital detox wellness areas that feel more like luxury retreats than corporate facilities.

Samantha House, creative director of Area, has overseen such transformative projects for global giants including LVMH, Adobe and Amazon. “It’s all about balance,” she explains, pointing to the integration of playful themes with practical functionality. “Fun, thematic spaces are great for communal and social zones, but we always pair these with calmer, more neutral areas.”

The approach reflects a fundamental shift in how companies view their physical spaces. No longer are offices simply places to complete tasks — they’ve become experiential destinations designed to create memorable moments and foster genuine excitement about coming to work.

While a Star Wars boardroom might seem like mere whimsy, there’s serious strategy behind these creative choices. House and her team understand that different employees thrive in different environments, which is why themed spaces are carefully balanced with quieter, more neutral zones.

"Some people thrive in playful, energetic environments, while others need soft lighting, neutral tones and minimal distractions to do their best work." Samantha House, creative director, Area

"Some people thrive in playful, energetic environments, while others need soft lighting, neutral tones and minimal distractions to do their best work," she said. That understanding has led to sophisticated design approaches that incorporate everything from jungle-themed collaboration areas to Monopoly-inspired meeting spaces, all while maintaining spaces for employees who prefer more traditional aesthetics.

The key lies in creating variety rather than imposing a single theme throughout an entire office. A company might feature a vibrant, immersive breakout zone alongside refined, neutral areas, each serving different functions and appealing to different work styles and personalities.

The success of quirky office designs isn’t just anecdotal. Companies investing in imaginative workspaces are seeing tangible benefits in employee engagement and retention. The psychological impact of working in an environment that feels intentionally crafted for enjoyment rather than mere efficiency cannot be understated.

Consider the difference between conducting a brainstorming session in a generic conference room versus a thoughtfully designed Star Wars-themed boardroom. The latter doesn’t just provide a conversation starter — it signals that the company values creativity, embraces playfulness, and invests in creating memorable experiences for its team.

House’s portfolio demonstrates how these themed elements can be tailored to different industries and company cultures. “We tailor our approach based on the client’s requirements and objectives,” she said, comparing vibrant, immersive projects with more refined aesthetics depending on client needs. “Same principles, different executions — always about what the client and their people need.”

The most successful quirky office spaces go beyond surface-level theming to address deeper workplace needs, including neurodiversity and inclusion. While a Monopoly-themed office might make for an interesting story, the real innovation lies in how these creative environments can be designed to support different cognitive styles and preferences.

House’s approach to neurodiverse-friendly design shows how creative theming can enhance inclusivity. Adjustable lighting systems might be integrated into a themed environment, color-blocking for wayfinding can become part of the aesthetic narrative, and sensory-friendly zones can be seamlessly incorporated into even the most playful designs.

“What we’ve seen is that these kinds of choices don’t just benefit neurodiverse employees—they improve the workplace for everyone,” she observes. The result is spaces that are both visually striking and functionally superior to traditional office environments.

For HR leaders inspired by the idea of quirky boardrooms but constrained by realistic budgets, House emphasizes that meaningful transformation doesn’t require Hollywood-level production values. Even modest themed interventions can dramatically change how employees experience their workspace.

Simple additions like themed artwork, creative lighting, imaginative furniture arrangements or even playful naming conventions for meeting rooms can inject personality into existing spaces. The key is commitment to the vision — half-hearted attempts at quirkiness often fall flat, while authentic creative expression resonates with employees.

“Small steps can still make a big impact,” House said, suggesting that companies start with one signature space — perhaps a creatively themed breakout area or meeting room — rather than attempting to transform entire floors at once.

The demand for creative, themed office spaces isn’t limited to specific industries or regions. From tech companies in Silicon Valley to financial services firms in London, organizations across sectors are discovering that quirky, well-designed spaces can be powerful tools for culture building and talent attraction.

House notes regional variations in how this trend manifests. “In Spain, food is a big part of the workday — shared meals matter, and offices are being designed with that in mind,” she explained. That could mean themed cafeterias or dining areas that become central gathering spaces, designed with the same creative attention as a Star Wars boardroom.

While the benefits of creative office design might seem intangible, forward-thinking companies are finding ways to measure the impact of their imaginative investments. Employee satisfaction and well-being studies consistently show higher outcomes for companies with distinctive, thoughtfully designed spaces.

Perhaps most importantly, these spaces become talking points that extend far beyond the office walls. Employees share photos of their unique workspaces on social media, creating organic employer branding that money can’t buy. A well-designed space becomes part of the company’s story — a vibrant expression of its values and culture.

“The biggest mindset shift is probably around the purpose of the office,” House said. “It’s less about the tasks people do and more about who they connect with and the experience the space delivers — designing offices as places for community and culture, not just productivity.”