Critical Mass, Dagne Dover, Havas and REVOLT are WorkLife Awards honorees

The 2023 WorkLife Awards winners demonstrated how organizations foster a growth mindset, continuous learning and creativity while prioritizing employees’ mental and physical well-being. This year, emerging technologies and holistic work ecosystems emerged as top priorities among the entrants and subsequent winners.

This year’s winners include Critical Mass, which secured wins for Employer of the Year and HR Team of the Year. The agency encourages employees to share innovative ideas, including proposing new or modernized benefits, resulting in new services, clients, roles and career paths. Critical Mass is gaining recognition as a more equitable career accelerator through its junior emerging talent development program. The agency has also invested in coaching partnerships, leadership training and DE&I-focused training platforms. Other initiatives include time allowances for volunteering, sabbatical leave and an annual internal awards show.

Bag brand Dagne Dover has also received recognition in multiple categories, including Most Collaborative Culture and Most Passionate Employees. Dagne Dover prioritizes intrinsic motivation over mere qualifications, leading to impressive retention rates and growth opportunities. Cross-functional collaboration stands out, with departments like finance and design regularly working together for optimal outcomes. In addition to its high retention rate, Dagne Dover emphasizes promotions from within as it fosters a sense of purpose and gratitude within the organization.

Havas claimed the Best Workplace for Young Careers award for its comprehensive program that prepares the next generation of talent with the skills and tools needed to excel in the media and advertising industry. The Havas Forward Junior Fellowship program combines technical training, client-facing work and mentorship as part of a hands-on approach for its interns. The program spans Havas Media Network, Havas Creative and Havas Health & You. Sixty percent of the 121 participants in last summer’s program represented diverse backgrounds. These participants can continue their experiences after graduation as fellows assigned to a specific agency and eventually move to client teams.

The Most Committed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award went to multimedia platform REVOLT. The Black-owned and operated platform has cultivated a culture that is deeply rooted in the fight for Black liberation. REVOLT strives to create an environment where all individuals feel valued, respected and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work — fostering higher job satisfaction, productivity and lower turnover rates. The platform also invests in initiatives that support and uplift marginalized communities, both internally and externally, such as supporting diverse suppliers.

The 2023 WorkLife Awards winners guide will be revealed here on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Full 2023 WorkLife Awards winners list below:

Best Employer for Parents

VIOOH

Best Employer for Remote Employees

Podean

Best Hybrid Work Environment

VIOOH

Best Mentorship Program

Hook

Best Multicultural Integration

Tatari

Best Onboarding Process

AbelsonTaylor Group

Best Rewards & Recognition Program

O.C. Tanner

Best Use of AI in the Workplace

Dermalogica

Best Virtual Work Environment

Muck Rack

Best Wellness Program

AbelsonTaylor Group

Best Workplace for Young Careers

Havas

Best Workplace Tech Provider

Appfire

ezCater

Best Workspace

rEvolution

Employer of the Year

Critical Mass

HR Leader of the Year

Tara Ataya, Chief People & Diversity Officer, Hootsuite

HR Team of the Year

Critical Mass

Most Collaborative Culture

Dagne Dover

Most Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

REVOLT

Most Committed to Social Good

Audible

Most Committed to Work/Life Balance

Exos

Most Dedicated to Employee Growth

fifty-five

VML

Most Innovative Culture

YuzuYello

Most Passionate Employees

Dagne Dover

Most Valued Employees

Lewis

