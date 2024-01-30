Critical Mass, Dagne Dover, Havas and REVOLT are WorkLife Awards honorees
The 2023 WorkLife Awards winners demonstrated how organizations foster a growth mindset, continuous learning and creativity while prioritizing employees’ mental and physical well-being. This year, emerging technologies and holistic work ecosystems emerged as top priorities among the entrants and subsequent winners.
This year’s winners include Critical Mass, which secured wins for Employer of the Year and HR Team of the Year. The agency encourages employees to share innovative ideas, including proposing new or modernized benefits, resulting in new services, clients, roles and career paths. Critical Mass is gaining recognition as a more equitable career accelerator through its junior emerging talent development program. The agency has also invested in coaching partnerships, leadership training and DE&I-focused training platforms. Other initiatives include time allowances for volunteering, sabbatical leave and an annual internal awards show.
Bag brand Dagne Dover has also received recognition in multiple categories, including Most Collaborative Culture and Most Passionate Employees. Dagne Dover prioritizes intrinsic motivation over mere qualifications, leading to impressive retention rates and growth opportunities. Cross-functional collaboration stands out, with departments like finance and design regularly working together for optimal outcomes. In addition to its high retention rate, Dagne Dover emphasizes promotions from within as it fosters a sense of purpose and gratitude within the organization.
Havas claimed the Best Workplace for Young Careers award for its comprehensive program that prepares the next generation of talent with the skills and tools needed to excel in the media and advertising industry. The Havas Forward Junior Fellowship program combines technical training, client-facing work and mentorship as part of a hands-on approach for its interns. The program spans Havas Media Network, Havas Creative and Havas Health & You. Sixty percent of the 121 participants in last summer’s program represented diverse backgrounds. These participants can continue their experiences after graduation as fellows assigned to a specific agency and eventually move to client teams.
The Most Committed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award went to multimedia platform REVOLT. The Black-owned and operated platform has cultivated a culture that is deeply rooted in the fight for Black liberation. REVOLT strives to create an environment where all individuals feel valued, respected and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work — fostering higher job satisfaction, productivity and lower turnover rates. The platform also invests in initiatives that support and uplift marginalized communities, both internally and externally, such as supporting diverse suppliers.
The 2023 WorkLife Awards winners guide will be revealed here on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
Full 2023 WorkLife Awards winners list below:
Best Employer for Parents
- VIOOH
Best Employer for Remote Employees
- Podean
Best Hybrid Work Environment
- VIOOH
Best Mentorship Program
- Hook
Best Multicultural Integration
- Tatari
Best Onboarding Process
- AbelsonTaylor Group
Best Rewards & Recognition Program
- O.C. Tanner
Best Use of AI in the Workplace
- Dermalogica
Best Virtual Work Environment
- Muck Rack
Best Wellness Program
- AbelsonTaylor Group
Best Workplace for Young Careers
- Havas
Best Workplace Tech Provider
- Appfire
- ezCater
Best Workspace
- rEvolution
Employer of the Year
- Critical Mass
HR Leader of the Year
- Tara Ataya, Chief People & Diversity Officer, Hootsuite
HR Team of the Year
- Critical Mass
Most Collaborative Culture
- Dagne Dover
Most Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- REVOLT
Most Committed to Social Good
- Audible
Most Committed to Work/Life Balance
- Exos
Most Dedicated to Employee Growth
- fifty-five
- VML
Most Innovative Culture
- YuzuYello
Most Passionate Employees
- Dagne Dover
Most Valued Employees
- Lewis
