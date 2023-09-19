Audible, Sephora, SiriusXM, UM and Dotdash Meredith are among the 2023 WorkLife 50 winners
The WorkLife 50 list consists of the most outstanding employers in 2023. Several themes emerged among this year’s winners, showcasing how they offer some of the best places to work.
A focus on promoting continuous learning and growth, well-being and ergonomic workspaces, cultivating an inclusive culture and embracing a diverse hiring process were seen throughout all the winners.
Audible prioritized mental health and well-being
Audible is one of the companies that touches on many of these themes, providing several professional development programs for its employees, from tuition reimbursement to software engineering programs for under-represented groups and more. Audible also offers flexibility: its employees can work from home or its in-person hub — whatever works best for them. The company provides weekly meditations, consultations with dietitians, and Q&As with clinical psychologists on managing stress to promote the health and well-being of its employees. In addition, several employee-led impact groups help Audible enhance belonging throughout the company by creating spaces for employees to see themselves reflected and celebrated for who they are.
Sephora fostered a flexible and inclusive workspace
Another company striving to enact change is Sephora. Beyond introducing a career-pathing tool to help employees elevate their professional development conversations, Sephora operates under a hybrid work model and implemented summer Fridays, no-meeting Fridays and “work from anywhere July” to promote a more flexible work culture.
In its effort to amplify inclusive practices, the retailer has developed a new hiring toolkit to raise awareness of unconscious bias and launched 11 DE&I task forces, made up of employees across corporate offices, stores and distribution centers to identify and implement the most impactful initiatives for the broader beauty and retail industries.
SiriusXM tied professional development to employee goals and company culture
SiriusXM showcased unique approaches to its company culture in its award submission. Professional development initiatives center on year-round career progression conversations and align employees’ annual goals to core competencies. SiriusXM also features a program that provides recent HBCU graduates with training, mentorship and networking opportunities. In addition to having a culture that encourages sharing feedback freely through employee engagement surveys, the company also hosts monthly all-hands calls with employee-driven “ask me anything” sessions with executives.
On top of the flexible workplace that’s been in place for several years, SiriusXM has also implemented year-round half-day Fridays to give employees a head start on their weekends.
UM built an open, transparent culture and centralized professional development
UM creates solutions rooted in what stakeholders need to succeed now and in the future and has invested heavily in its centralized L&D platform — UM University. The more than 100 courses and individually customized career paths offered have been consistently augmented, with last year’s introduction of “Launchpad,” a year-long development program for high-potential leaders.
To maintain transparency, UM’s U.S. CEO, W. Joe DeMiero, conducts a weekly all-agency open forum to answer employee questions and regularly responds to his “AskJoe” mailbox. Last year, he implemented a transformation agenda to abolish potential geographical silos following the pandemic. He reoriented how client teams are structured to drive greater value for the company’s agency and clients. Another way UM is ensuring its employees are set up for success is by providing them with the tools and technology they need to operate from their location of choice — home or onsite. And, to keep its employees feeling connected and valued, UM started several initiatives where employees celebrate their differences and similarities, share culinary experiences, discuss topics beyond work and more.
Dotdash Meredith fostered collaborative spaces and mentorship
Another company that landed a spot on WorkLife’s 50 list this year is Dotdash Meredith. The company’s hybrid schedule and unlimited PTO allow employees to set their own hours for maximum flexibility and a healthy work-life balance. Its offices are built for collaboration with open floor plans, team conference rooms and collaborative workspaces, including lounges, cafes, game spaces and outdoor spaces.
Dotdash Meredith also offers a robust development program for all employees to strengthen communication, feedback, prioritization and management skills. Its Women’s Council also has a mentorship program that seeks cross-team connections and offers an outlet for advice, resources and feedback. The company also holds monthly conversations between leaders and annual employee recognition to congratulate employees who embody its core values.
Explore the complete 2023 WorkLife 50 list below.
1. PROPELLER
2. Basis Technologies
3. Sephora
4. Good Apple
5. Benefit Cosmetics
6. EvolveMKD
7. Hook
8. e.l.f. Beauty
9. Audible
10. Something Different
11. Black & White Zebra
12. The Remote Company
13. Upwork
14. PURE Insurance
15. Critical Mass
16. Whatnot
17. Momentum Worldwide
18. Fusion92
19. Barbarian
20. Fingerprint
21. thredUP
22. Megaphone
23. UM
24. Avesis
25. Accredible
26. Serotonin
27. SiriusXM
28. Owl Labs
29. ViralGains
30. CMI Media Group and Compas
31. Valimail
32. NVE Experience Agency
33. Online Optimism
34. BetterUp
35. Sabio Holdings
36. Dotdash Meredith
37. Torque Solutions
38. ezCater
39. Plum
40. Spaceback
41. Mediaocean
42. Rare Beauty
43. Talon
44. Raw Materials
45. ID5
46. Whalar
47. Deel
48. H/L
49. Double
50. Digital Turbine