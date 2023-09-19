Audible, Sephora, SiriusXM, UM and Dotdash Meredith are among the 2023 WorkLife 50 winners

The WorkLife 50 list consists of the most outstanding employers in 2023. Several themes emerged among this year’s winners, showcasing how they offer some of the best places to work.

A focus on promoting continuous learning and growth, well-being and ergonomic workspaces, cultivating an inclusive culture and embracing a diverse hiring process were seen throughout all the winners.

Audible prioritized mental health and well-being

Audible is one of the companies that touches on many of these themes, providing several professional development programs for its employees, from tuition reimbursement to software engineering programs for under-represented groups and more. Audible also offers flexibility: its employees can work from home or its in-person hub — whatever works best for them. The company provides weekly meditations, consultations with dietitians, and Q&As with clinical psychologists on managing stress to promote the health and well-being of its employees. In addition, several employee-led impact groups help Audible enhance belonging throughout the company by creating spaces for employees to see themselves reflected and celebrated for who they are.

Sephora fostered a flexible and inclusive workspace

Another company striving to enact change is Sephora. Beyond introducing a career-pathing tool to help employees elevate their professional development conversations, Sephora operates under a hybrid work model and implemented summer Fridays, no-meeting Fridays and “work from anywhere July” to promote a more flexible work culture.

In its effort to amplify inclusive practices, the retailer has developed a new hiring toolkit to raise awareness of unconscious bias and launched 11 DE&I task forces, made up of employees across corporate offices, stores and distribution centers to identify and implement the most impactful initiatives for the broader beauty and retail industries.

SiriusXM tied professional development to employee goals and company culture

SiriusXM showcased unique approaches to its company culture in its award submission. Professional development initiatives center on year-round career progression conversations and align employees’ annual goals to core competencies. SiriusXM also features a program that provides recent HBCU graduates with training, mentorship and networking opportunities. In addition to having a culture that encourages sharing feedback freely through employee engagement surveys, the company also hosts monthly all-hands calls with employee-driven “ask me anything” sessions with executives.

On top of the flexible workplace that’s been in place for several years, SiriusXM has also implemented year-round half-day Fridays to give employees a head start on their weekends.

UM built an open, transparent culture and centralized professional development

UM creates solutions rooted in what stakeholders need to succeed now and in the future and has invested heavily in its centralized L&D platform — UM University. The more than 100 courses and individually customized career paths offered have been consistently augmented, with last year’s introduction of “Launchpad,” a year-long development program for high-potential leaders.

To maintain transparency, UM’s U.S. CEO, W. Joe DeMiero, conducts a weekly all-agency open forum to answer employee questions and regularly responds to his “AskJoe” mailbox. Last year, he implemented a transformation agenda to abolish potential geographical silos following the pandemic. He reoriented how client teams are structured to drive greater value for the company’s agency and clients. Another way UM is ensuring its employees are set up for success is by providing them with the tools and technology they need to operate from their location of choice — home or onsite. And, to keep its employees feeling connected and valued, UM started several initiatives where employees celebrate their differences and similarities, share culinary experiences, discuss topics beyond work and more.

Dotdash Meredith fostered collaborative spaces and mentorship

Another company that landed a spot on WorkLife’s 50 list this year is Dotdash Meredith. The company’s hybrid schedule and unlimited PTO allow employees to set their own hours for maximum flexibility and a healthy work-life balance. Its offices are built for collaboration with open floor plans, team conference rooms and collaborative workspaces, including lounges, cafes, game spaces and outdoor spaces.

Dotdash Meredith also offers a robust development program for all employees to strengthen communication, feedback, prioritization and management skills. Its Women’s Council also has a mentorship program that seeks cross-team connections and offers an outlet for advice, resources and feedback. The company also holds monthly conversations between leaders and annual employee recognition to congratulate employees who embody its core values.

Explore the complete 2023 WorkLife 50 list below.



1. PROPELLER

2. Basis Technologies

3. Sephora

4. Good Apple

5. Benefit Cosmetics

6. EvolveMKD

7. Hook

8. e.l.f. Beauty

9. Audible

10. Something Different

11. Black & White Zebra

12. The Remote Company

13. Upwork

14. PURE Insurance

15. Critical Mass

16. Whatnot

17. Momentum Worldwide

18. Fusion92

19. Barbarian

20. Fingerprint

21. thredUP

22. Megaphone

23. UM

24. Avesis

25. Accredible

26. Serotonin

27. SiriusXM

28. Owl Labs

29. ViralGains

30. CMI Media Group and Compas

31. Valimail

32. NVE Experience Agency

33. Online Optimism

34. BetterUp

35. Sabio Holdings

36. Dotdash Meredith

37. Torque Solutions

38. ezCater

39. Plum

40. Spaceback

41. Mediaocean

42. Rare Beauty

43. Talon

44. Raw Materials

45. ID5

46. Whalar

47. Deel

48. H/L

49. Double

50. Digital Turbine