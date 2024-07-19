‘A deeply unequal act:’ HR execs alarmed by SHRM’s decision to drop the ‘E’ from ‘DE&I’

HR professionals have reacted in horror at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)’s decision to drop the word “equity” from its diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy.

The decision, announced by the primary national trade group for PR professionals on Jul. 10., follows a widespread rollback of DE&I programs across corporate organizations, in the last year or so.

The SHRM claimed the change was prompted by numerous surveys with employers and staff which showed that the word equity caused more confusion than diversity and inclusion. But the move has caused uproar in the HR community, with people turning to social platforms to air their disappointment. Some HR execs have canceled their SHRM memberships, while others withdrew speaker proposals from SHRM’s Inclusion Conference in November. A petition opposing SHRM’s decision was also signed by hundreds.

“By removing the very element that addresses systemic disparities, SHRM is sidestepping the uncomfortable but necessary work,” said Amira K.S.Barger, executive vp, health communications and head of DE&I communications and advisory at Edelman. Others have called it a “glaring betrayal” which will weaken DEI initiatives and stunt progress.

WorkLife recently compiled a state of DE&I by the numbers, helping show just how uncertain businesses are about how to approach the topic. For example, more than a third of business executives said their organization is facing uncertainty regarding how to move ahead with their DEI programming in the wake of increased challenges to corporate diversity programs, according to Littler.

But the SHRM news felt like a nail in the coffin for most HR executives, especially ones who have been approaching their roles progressively. SHRM is the leading society for HR professionals, and after that organization made a clear statement, HR leaders were left wondering what to do next.

“SHRM knew there would be disagreement with our decision to lead with inclusion and diversity,” said SHRM president and CHRO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. in a statement to WorkLife. “We welcome differing points of view and we value diversity of opinion. We are encouraged that we’ve received significant interest from HR and other business professionals who have become SHRM members and have registered for Inclusion24 in Denver this past week because they understand our steadfast commitment to equity principles while we lead with inclusion and diversity.”

WorkLife spoke with Taylor last week following the announcement. “The fact that we are not using the full array of letters in the various acronyms that have evolved over time does not mean we don’t think belonging and accessibility matter, we do,” said Taylor in that interview. “I’ve concluded that I think what happened is the full definition of inclusion must encompass equity. Fairness, equity, decency, civility, and belonging are inherently virtues of inclusivity.”

We asked a range of people leaders to share their perspectives.

“I find SHRM’s decision to remove ‘equity’ from DE&I troubling. Given the organization’s influence across the HR community, their decision could have ripple effects across the business world.” – Jennifer Risi, founder and president of The Sway Effect.

“SHRM’s decision to remove equity from its approach to DE&I sends the wrong signal to companies and leaders. Equity is essential to the success, productivity, and DNA of a successful modern workplace. By taking it out of the equation, SHRM is essentially telling companies that equity doesn’t matter; it’s communicating that we should focus on hiring diverse people, but not treating them fairly or addressing the imbalances that they are experiencing. We need to do better for our people, and HR organizations need to lead the charge in making sure we are celebrating and investing in diversity and inclusion, but making sure that equity is never pushed to the side.” – Sarah Reynolds, CMO of HiBob.

“SHRM’s efforts to acquiesce exemplify what I coined the ‘Red Rover Effect’ – a common pattern where initial solidarity from well-intentioned institutions and individuals turns to apathy when they encounter discomfort and the daunting magnitude of the task ahead. By removing the very element that addresses systemic disparities, SHRM is sidestepping the uncomfortable but necessary work. This move not only weakens DEI initiatives but also hinders genuine progress.” – Amira K.S.Barger, executive vp, health communications and head of DE&I communications and advisory at Edelman.

“SHRM’s decision to remove ‘equity’ from DEI initiatives is concerning. It undermines the need to address underlying disparities and will risk the progress being made in workplace inclusion efforts. It is time for HR professionals to look at more progressive human resources organizations that take a bold approach towards HR’s role in building an equitable world.” – Rashim Mogha, CEO of eWOW.

“SHRM’s claim of ‘Better Workplaces. Better World’ seems questionable in light of this move. I have decided to withdraw my SHRM Inclusion Conference speaker proposal due to this decision, which I find misaligned with my values. It’s heartening to witness many individuals with SHRM credentials distancing themselves from the organization. If equity and justice are not the end goal in your DEI framework, I don’t see the relevance.” – Nika White, CEO and founder of Nika White Consulting.

“It is profoundly disheartening to witness the SHRM actively downplaying, and possibly plotting to scrap, their commitment to equity. As a staunch advocate for truly inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces, I view SHRM’s recent pivot not just as misguided, but as a glaring betrayal of everything human resources stands for the comfort of those whose organizations who wield power, privilege, and choose performative measures over systemic change. SHRM’s shift appears to be a political maneuver, a capitulation to external pressures that have no place in the realm of human-centered advocacy. By sidelining equity, SHRM is effectively choosing to minimize advocacy for those who are marginalized the most. This is not just disappointing; it’s unacceptable. As such, I am canceling my SHRM membership. We need human resource organizations that fight for the equity of humans with vigor, not ones that withdraw in times of challenge.” – Rocki Howard, HR advisor to Textio.

“I’m a little wary of how much a name change can realistically bring about SHRM’s stated objective of addressing ‘the current shortcomings of DE&I programs.’ To my mind, the mention of ‘societal backlash and increasing polarization’ suggests that this is just a re-branding to make it more digestible and less provocative to those who oppose the concept of equity — which won’t address any actual problems of implementation. I see this move as potentially being a distraction.” – Caroline Fox, global DE&I strategy lead at Tenth Revolution Group.

“Despite SHRM’s best intentions, this sends the wrong message as removing the emphasis on equity only perpetuates the structural and institutional biases against underrepresented groups.” – Neil Costa, founder and CEO of HireClix.

“SHRM, understandably, wants to focus on inclusion because it’s the most actionable part of DEI. Equity is hard to define, hard to deliver. It’s also expensive. For all those reasons, few organizations know how to make it more than a word. But not knowing isn’t reason enough for not doing it. And taking the word out of the work takes accountability and awareness with it. Equity is how organizations get ROI on I&D. Equity is how they sustain all those efforts they’re standing and expending resources for, equity is not fair people, but fair systems. How can an organization prioritize systemic change if it doesn’t even name the thing it’s trying to change?” – Janet M. Stovall, global head of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the NeuroLeadership Institute.

“SHRM’s decision ultimately shows us that DEI as an acronym isn’t working. In the organization’s eyes, it’s too complex and needs to be simplified; in my mind, it’s too simple for people to understand what DEI initiatives seek to achieve. However, making this statement in the current climate feels like a misstep, considering the incendiary language being used by DEI critics like Elon Musk and those trying to introduce ‘MEI’ as a replacement. By HR professionals dropping the term DEI, it somewhat endorses the semantics of that group, which is growing ever louder. Changing an acronym is not going to make the noise go away.” – Emma Obanye, CEO of OneTech.

“Ultimately, the goal should be to create meaningful change rather than simply adhering to acronyms. Our experience of delivering company-wide initiatives has taught us that it’s about bringing people with you and good implementation. Whether we call it DEI, I&D, or something else, the focus should remain on tangible actions that result in inclusive environments, celebrate diversity, and promote fairness in opportunities and outcomes.” – Tim Mart, co-founder of Know You More.

“I think the push-back against DE&I could be an indicator of people being generally overwhelmed with the volume and level of detail of information they’re constantly confronted with. And given it’s difficult to tie to ROI, it’s understandable that brands then pull the plug on their DE&I programs because they just see it as cost rather than creating value. But that’s not true. It’s more that brands just need to do the right thing AND do it right.” – Ralf Waterfield, director of sustainability, Pearlfisher.

“The effectiveness of this new direction will depend on how SHRM communicates and implements it and whether employee engagement and experience are kept at the forefront. There is significant potential for more nuanced and effective HR practices, but there must be strong frameworks and goals in place. Without these, there could be confusion and inconsistency in how organizations achieve diversity and inclusion.” – Dan Buckley, CEO of Cognexo.

“I believe it’s a bad philosophy under the guise of good business. Many enterprise organizations have been walking back their commitments to DEI, which were often performative, since 2021 and have been loud about it since 2022. I have no doubt this pivot is about retaining corporate relationships/revenue and as a hedge to the upcoming election. I think SHRM taking the position as a more palatable partner ‘for all,’ as opposed to being a steadfast advocate of the work itself, is a valid consideration for most businesses, but not for one that’s historically been entrusted to be the industry’s leader and voice. SHRM’s place amongst HR professionals has been eroding for a decade. Corporate revenue aside, they’re still a member-based organization and I’m hopeful they have a strong enough strategy to withstand and repair the fractures they’ve caused amongst their members with this change.” – Chris Hagood, CEO at AstutEdge.

“The irony is SHRM taking equity out of its semantics is a move to make DE&I more palatable to those who are offended by the idea of making work fairer. That is a deeply unequal act, which shows that they were never practicing equity in the first place. Not every voice can carry the same weight, when it’s been unequal for some for so long. You can’t pander to the ones who have been privileged and still achieve equity. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. SHRM is an HR lobby, not an DE&I lobby. HR’s role is to support companies, not the humans. And who runs the companies, by and large? It’s successful branding that coined the term Human Resources.” – Marisa Thomas, CMO, Good-Loop.