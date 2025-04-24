WTF is ‘mindful maneuvering’?

When former Google executive Jenny Wood admitted to using manipulation as a workplace technique in her new book “Wild Courage: Go After What You Want and Get It,” tongues got to wagging.

But beneath the provocative terminology lies a concept that savvy HR leaders will want to grasp, as it may well be the soft skill that takes employees and organization to the next level, according to workplace experts.

The art of strategic influence

“Manipulation sounds sinister, but when it’s rooted in generosity, clarity and intent, it becomes a strength,” said Caitlin Collins, organizational psychologist and program strategy director at performance management platform Betterworks.

Collins reframes the concept as “mindful maneuvering” — the intentional, empathetic art of guiding others toward shared goals.

It’s not about coercion or deception, she suggests, but about understanding what motivates people and aligning those motivations with organizational objectives. “The best managers don’t bulldoze — they connect,” she said. “They nudge. They shape outcomes with awareness.”

From provocation to practice

The use of the term “manipulation” may be deliberately provocative, but the substance behind it deserves serious consideration.

Wood’s book takes traits often criticized in the workplace — among them, being “nosy,” “bossy” or “manipulative” — and explores how those qualities, when applied thoughtfully, can support professional growth.

“It’s about creating conditions for success,” said Francesca O’Connor, founder of corporate coaching firm Litmus. She sees it as akin to what Harvard researchers David Lax and Jim Sebenius call “3-D negotiation” — shaping the game rather than simply playing it. “That requires clarity, empathy and nerve, not deception,” she said.

Real-world application

What does mindful maneuvering look like in practice?

O’Connor shares an example. A senior leader who always held “the meeting before the meeting,” the executive would check in with key people one-on-one beforehand — not to sway them but to understand where they stood and what they needed. “By the time the formal meeting happened, there was already a sense of shared purpose,” O’Connor said.

Such an approach isn’t manipulation in the worst sense of the word — rather, it is preparation, empathy and psychological safety in action, O’Connor suggests.

“It’s about creating conditions for success.” Francesca O’Connor, founder, Litmus

The evolution of leadership

As the workforce becomes more distributed and agile, relational influence becomes even more crucial. In fact, it is a hallmark of the most effective leaders, who build trust through regular conversations, provide ongoing coaching and create a culture of accountability around measurable business outcomes, per O’Connor.

It also connects to a broader understanding of charisma. Charisma isn’t about being magnetic — it’s about how you make people feel seen, heard and genuinely valued, as O’Connor puts it. “That is influence rooted in connection, not ego, and it’s one of the most effective tools a leader can use to build trust and alignment,” she said.

The HR imperative

Should HR departments be developing these skills across their organizations? Absolutely — but with a caveat, according to Collins. “Only if they’re taught alongside emotional awareness and ethics,” she said. “Otherwise, we’re just dressing up self-interest and calling it leadership.”

As organizations navigate the complex web of human dynamics, it may well be that the art of influence — backed by emotional intelligence and strategic precision — isn’t only noncontroversial but elemental in sustaining high performance and retaining top talent. And with those goals top of mind, mindful maneuvering might just be the soft skill the workforce needs most.