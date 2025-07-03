The Big Unplug: Gen Z favors digital detox in pursuit of IRL workplace connections

A surprising shift is emerging in corporate America as Gen Z workers, despite growing up as digital natives, are driving demand for more in-person workplace experiences and disconnection from technology.

Recent research from marketing experience (MX) company Quad and the Harris Poll reveals a workplace trend that could fundamentally reshape how companies operate.

The “Return of Touch” study found that 81% of Gen Z workers wish it was easier to disconnect from digital devices, while the same percentage believe digital detoxes should become routine workplace practice. This presents both challenges and opportunities for employers navigating hybrid work models and digital-first cultures.

Quad CMO Josh Golden sees this as a permanent workforce transformation rather than a passing trend. “Organizations are primed for the longer-term orientation to in-person experiences based on the return-to-office movement,” he said. “Even though return-to-office was initially perceived as a bit annoying, people have also come to realize how much they can grow and learn when they’re working literally alongside other humans.”

The implications for talent strategy are significant. Golden advocates for organizations to leverage this shift by creating stronger apprentice cultures with in-person mentorship opportunities. “There’s a kind of learning that happens when you’re in person – whether it’s formal or informal – that’s irreplaceable,” Golden said.

For Gen Z employees entering the workforce, that means rethinking traditional workplace behaviors. Golden recommends several practical strategies, including employees being fully present in meetings by putting those phones away, seeking out mentorship relationships that benefit from face-to-face interaction, and embracing analog practices like handwritten notes in meetings and thank you letters following job interviews.

The research suggests that 78% of Americans prefer in-person social interactions to digital-only experiences, indicating that the trend extends beyond just younger workers. Meanwhile, organizations that successfully adapt could gain significant competitive advantages in recruiting and retaining talent, the study suggests.

Golden’s own approach at Quad includes restructuring meetings to accommodate the growing preference for authentic connection. His team automatically schedules meetings for 25 minutes instead of 30, using the five-minute buffer for organic conversation. “The most important part of a meeting can often be the connection that happens before and after the meeting,” he said.

The rise of AI is amplifying the importance of human-centered workplace practices. Golden argues that as AI handles routine tasks, the workforce must develop skills that cannot be automated. “AI lacks the element of surprise,” he said. “AI can do a lot of things, but it will never inspire you. Human beings are responsible for that feeling of ‘Wow! I really didn’t expect that at all!'”

That creates opportunities for employers to differentiate their workplace culture by emphasizing creativity, innovation and human connection – areas where Gen Z workers are actively seeking growth.

The move toward the human-centric isn’t about abandoning digital tools entirely. The research indicates that 84% of Gen Z and millennials value brands and employers that seamlessly blend tech with physical experiences. The key is achieving balance rather than choosing sides.

“Gen Z often gets labeled the ‘digital generation,’ but what they’re really craving is human connection,” said Richard Maclachlan, CMO of the employee recognition and engagement platform Workhuman, whose research also indicates a desire among Gen Z workers for more frequent check-ins, feedback and recognition.

To keep them engaged, Maclachlan proposes, companies should create “real moments of connection,” be it face-to-face time, mentorship, professional development opportunities or recognizing great work.

As companies compete for Gen Z talent in an increasingly automated world, the employers that master this balance could have a distinct edge.

