Trump’s war on remote work clashes with RTO rebellion as some WFH roles spike

Despite President Trump’s order this week that federal employees working from home get back to their desks, the battle over remote work is far from over.

New data reveals a workplace revolution that’s still going strong in many sectors, even as some companies slam their office doors shut. And for HR managers navigating these waters, the latest research offers revealing insights into where the market is actually headed.

The message from America’s workforce? Not so fast on those RTO mandates.

A recent survey of more than 1,000 workers in the U.S. from the marketing and PR firm Bospar found that 6 in 10 continue to say they are more productive at home, while more than one-third say they perform just as well remotely versus in the office. Just 5% said they were less productive in a home office.

That may serve as a wake-up call for employers considering implementing RTO orders.

“Companies enforcing mandatory return-to-office policies face clear risks to both employee productivity and market position,” said Laurence Evans, CEO of Reputation Leaders, a U.K.-based market research firm. In its research, it found that 73% of consumers would think twice before buying from companies that force full-time office work. Even more telling, 6 in 10 believe companies should encourage remote work to reduce environmental impact.

The financial sector isn’t buying it.

John Lane, co-founder of executive search firm Landing Point, which specializes in financial services opportunities, has watched remote roles virtually disappear from that industry. “Our fully remote roles have dropped significantly and are almost nonexistent,” he said, noting that even hybrid work has shifted to about four days in the office and one day remote, compared to two to three days in the office just a few years ago.

Lane observes an interesting generational divide: younger candidates are generally comfortable with up to four office days, while older employees with families show the most resistance to RTO.

Meanwhile, jobs site Ladders, in a quarterly analysis last year of more than one million job listings, discovered that more than 10% of six-figure roles are still remote, with another 6% offering hybrid options. Even more telling, the share of well-paid remote jobs accelerated 10% last quarter. The trend is especially apparent in the healthcare and tech fields.

“In 2025, companies unwilling to meet hybrid work requests risk losing top talent,” said Rick Hermanns, president and CEO of global staffing and recruiting organization HireQuest, who sees flexibility actually expanding beyond just location to include creative scheduling and career paths.

Remote still thriving in health field

A comprehensive analysis of 60,000 companies by jobs site FlexJobs indicates that remote work is thriving across a number of sectors and job classifications. Its latest report identifies the top remote job category as computer/IT, followed by project management and business development. Among companies continuing to seek remote workers are UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health.

“It’s time to leave behind the discussion of back to work,” said Sarah Bernard, co-founder of the HR services platform Inclusively. “Let’s just work. Whether in-office, remote or hybrid, employees have proven that they can be productive across various settings.”

That sentiment is echoed by Clark Lowe, president and CEO of the O’Connor Company, a construction firm, who has seen the benefits firsthand. “Remote work will remain a hot commodity, even as RTO mandates gain momentum, and for good reason,” he said. “Companies can access top talent globally, and employees can achieve better work-life balance, driving higher productivity and engagement.”

The stakes could be high for companies taking a hardline stance. Bospar’s research shows more than 6 in 10 job seekers would forego applying to positions without remote options. It also found that about 95% of remote workers are full-timers — dispelling the myth about remote work being primarily for independent contractors or part-time workers.

“Executives may want us to believe their workers are more productive at an office, but study after study — including research from the Federal Reserve — reveals that’s just not the case,” said Curtis Sparrer, principal at Bospar. “Plus, you can’t be productive if the planet is unlivable. You can’t do business if our species is extinct.”

For its part, the corporate travel firm BCD Travel — ranked ninth on FlexJobs’ list of the hottest companies for remote work — remains committed to “flexibility, employee engagement and work-life balance,” said executive vp of people and culture Christian Dahl. “Whether you’re working from a home office or abroad, we’re proud to provide a virtual environment where our people can thrive.”