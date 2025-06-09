‘Care for a mint?’ Yet another challenge for people managers: How to confront personal hygiene in the RTO era

The next time somebody offers you a breath mint at work, take it.

Amid a wave of RTO mandates, HR professionals are facing more than just logistical challenges — they’re encountering the revival of delicate people issues that were a non-factor during the remote workdays. Chief among them: addressing personal hygiene.

Nobody cared whether you brushed your teeth or showered when we were all on Zoom. Now that we’re back in the office, they do — even if they are reluctant to speak up. A survey by Affordable Dentures & Implants reveals that while 24% of Americans would directly tell colleagues about their bad breath, most of the workforce still struggles with such confrontation. Men are 7% more likely than women to initiate uncomfortable discussions.

“In many companies, the employee’s manager or someone from HR will address the issue,” said Peter Duris, CEO of Kickresume, a resume writing platform. “A manager or HR professional can approach the issue from a broader perspective, ensuring the team maintains a professional appearance and is ready to make a good impression.”

The responsibility often falls squarely on HR’s shoulders, particularly as unaddressed hygiene issues can silently erode team dynamics and productivity, as the survey explains. It found that while nearly 7 in 10 people claim they would honestly tell someone about their bad breath, workplace hierarchy complicates such interactions.

For HR executives navigating sensitive topics like this, experts recommend a structured approach, first establishing clear professional standards in the employee handbook that address personal presentation broadly, creating a reference point for discussions. When intervention becomes necessary, private conversations should happen in a neutral setting, and discussions should be framed around professional standards versus personal criticism.

Also key: considering potential underlying causes. The survey notes that medical conditions can contribute to personal hygiene issues. “If the odor is due to a medical condition, treating them differently could even be considered a form of discrimination,” Duris warned.

Preventative approaches also prove effective. Some forward-thinking HR departments have created workplace wellness initiatives that include dental benefits and education about personal care, normalizing these discussions before they become problematic.

The return to shared physical spaces has certainly magnified such concerns. While about one-quarter of survey respondents would offer a colleague a mint or gum as a subtle hint, HR professionals recognize that addressing the root causes requires more direct intervention.

“What definitely shouldn’t happen is gossip within the team,” Duris said. “Imagine how they would feel knowing others are talking behind their back.”