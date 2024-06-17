Workers are learning languages to score jobs, boost pay

As a part of a widespread upskilling initiative by workers looking to stand out in a tight labor market, more people are learning a new language.

Specifically, more than one-third of users on the language learning app Memrise are learning a language to find new career opportunities, according to the app. And Babbel has seen a 50% year-over-year growth last year for their Babbel for Business product globally. Currently, they have more than 2,000 corporate clients, ranging from Chanel to The New York Yankees.

WorkLife has previously reported on how multilingualism is an increasingly valuable trait in the workplace and is in constant demand in roles including business, tech, healthcare, education, and more. Multilingual workers get paid more and are widely considered more hireable. According to 2024 data from ed tech platform GoStudent 39% of Americans have expressed intentions to learn a new language, with career advancement being a primary motivator for 30% of them.

It’s especially a valuable skill for those working in global companies to have an easier time networking with international colleagues, which opens up an opportunity that’s not available to monolinguistic employees.

“If you can just have a little bit of banter with your coworkers across cultural lines, just the effort, makes better connections, let alone when you can actually understand each other in different languages,” said Steve Toy, CEO of Memrise.

Becky Gundy, head of B2B marketing USA at Babbel, says that “many employers seek bilingual candidates for jobs that require interaction with multilingual or international customers or partners.”

“In external-facing roles, being able to assist customers in their preferred or native language can lead to better customer satisfaction and increased loyalty,” said Gundy.

It’s also helpful for the digital nomad who might be working from a country that has a different native language from their own. In fact, data from Memrise showed that when the pandemic happened and Portugal thereafter opened its doors to remote workers, the spike of people learning Portugal Portuguese (as opposed to Brazilian), took off.

“In order to connect with people abroad and trying to speak their language … does unbelievable things for connecting you to other people,” said Toy.

Across the board, more people are beginning to realize the impact of learning a language can have on their work opportunities, from landing a job to bringing in more clients. For example, Jonathan Geserick, founder and managing attorney at law firm Texas Probate Pros, recently began learning Spanish so he could better help his Spanish-speaking clients.

“I started getting some Spanish speakers that I wasn’t able to help because my Spanish was too weak,” said Geserick. Last August, he decided to download the language learning app Duolingo and start learning. Today, he has an over 300-day streak. “I would love to be fluent enough to eventually help these clients.”

For now, he’s learned enough words in Spanish to be able to point them in the right direction of who they can call for assistance. “You don’t want the reputation of the person that hangs the phone up on people. I think being as helpful as possible is always good for brand reputation.”

Similarly, Jo Threlfall, founder of LDMV Marketing, has found being multilingual has opened up doors for her in her career.

“Not only can you communicate in the language, but you can also position yourself in the shoes of a local if you’re creating a campaign for example,” said Threlfall.

Toy says to take the semiconductor space as another example: “So much business happens in Taiwan. You then can say ‘For me, being in the semiconductor space, upskilling and being able to speak Chinese is going to be incredibly beneficial, no matter what company I end up at.”

And Justin Blanco, a graphic designer and Costa Rica native, realized quickly that not being able to communicate effectively in English was a significant barrier to his life in the U.S., both personally and professionally. That’s why he enrolled in language learning platform EnGen.

“This program provided not only basic English lessons but also focused on career-aligned skills, which was perfect for my background in marketing communications,” said Blanco.

Fast-forward to today where his bilingualism is setting him apart professionally.

“It helped me refine my business skills alongside my language skills, making me a more competitive candidate in the job market,” said Blanco. It has enabled me to act as a bridge between different communities here in Colorado, enhancing my role in multicultural communication and community engagement.”

According to Gitnux’s 2024 market data report, there is a 22% increase in efficiency for businesses when working with bilingual employees, and the U.S. Committee on Economic Development estimates that U.S. businesses lose $2 billion each year due to language misunderstandings.

“In a competitive job market, bilingualism can set you apart from other candidates,” said Gundy. “Being able to speak more than one language can open up more job opportunities and career advancement prospects, especially with global businesses and multilingual industries. Companies often seek employees who can help them navigate different cultures and markets. Being multilingual demonstrates adaptability, cognitive flexibility, and a willingness to learn new skills.”