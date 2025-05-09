WTF is biohacking?

When you hear “biohacking,” you might think of tech moguls pursuing extreme longevity through experimental treatments or celebrities following rigorous health regimens to maintain their youthful appearance.

But biohacking isn’t just for individual wellness enthusiasts — it’s transforming workplaces in some pretty remarkable ways.

What is biohacking?

Workplace biohacking uses technology and data-informed design to optimize the physical environment for human biological needs. Unlike personal biohacking focused on individual health interventions, workplace biohacking creates spaces that automatically adjust to support brain function, energy levels and overall well-being.

Why does it matter? In a survey by global commercial real estate firm JLL, 71% of the workforce said it would like to work in a space that promotes health, safety and well-being — yet just 1 in 5 employees said their company provides them with solutions that promote better living. It’s not just employees’ physical well-being that’s at stake but also their mental health, which can be greatly impacted by environmental variables.

The science behind it

Our physical environment profoundly impacts our cognitive abilities and health in ways many of us don’t realize. For example:

Carbon dioxide levels. During brainstorming sessions, CO2 levels can rise significantly in enclosed spaces, leading to mental fatigue and reduced cognitive performance.

Light quality. Flickering lights, even when imperceptible to the naked eye, can trigger inflammatory responses in the body.

Air quality. Poor ventilation systems and air flow allow pollutants to accumulate, potentially causing respiratory issues and inflammation.

“Today, amenities are no longer optional — they are a critical part of creating workplace experiences,” said Janet Pogue McLaurin, principal and global director of workplace research at the architecture and design firm Gensler. “Employees are looking to move past the corporate workplace experience which are business-like settings to calm and creative spaces. People desire both tranquil experiences that feel connected to nature with the ability to work outdoors as well as dynamic experiences that feel experiential and imaginative.”

According to Gensler’s research, just 14% of employees say they want a “traditional” office experience, instead seeking, among other things, sensory well-being.

Smart technology’s role

Companies like Elevated, which integrates building control systems with workplace management software, are pioneering smart building platforms that monitor and automatically adjust environmental conditions in real-time.

Unlike traditional building management systems that simply track data on predetermined schedules, advanced platforms like Elevated actively respond to environmental changes as they happen. The system monitors variables including air quality and composition, CO2 levels, temperature, noise levels and lighting conditions.

When conditions start to deteriorate — say, rising CO2 levels during a packed meeting — the system automatically increases fresh air circulation to maintain optimal levels for brain function.

Measurable health benefits

The impact of environmental optimization isn’t just theoretical. Companies implementing these technologies have documented significant health improvements, according to Elevated CEO Erin McDannald. Among them:

Improved heart rate variability (HRV). Employees working in optimized environments showed HRV improvements of up to 10 points. Higher HRV indicates better stress resilience and reduced inflammation.

Fewer sick days. Elevated’s own offices saw sick days drop from 2.5 per person per month in 2023 to 1.38 in 2024 after implementing the technology.

Less afternoon fatigue. By automatically adjusting air circulation during typical post-lunch energy dips, companies report employees experience less afternoon drowsiness.

“In terms of cognitive improvements, one of the biggest things we’ve noticed is that we’re less sleepy after lunch,” McDannald said. “The body’s natural circadian rhythm typically goes through an energy low point in the early afternoon, but by reducing the CO2 in circulation and increasing the flow of fresh air during that timeframe, we’re not experiencing that same tiredness anymore.”

The business case

Beyond the health benefits, the financial argument for environmental optimization is compelling. It can lead to:

Lower healthcare costs. Elevated reported a $300,000 reduction in annual health insurance costs within 18 months of implementation.

Energy savings. Smart environmental systems can reduce energy usage by approximately 40% in retrofitted buildings and up to 70% in new construction by optimizing heating, cooling and lighting based on actual usage rather than predetermined schedules.

ROI timeline. Companies typically see energy savings and productivity improvements within 8-12 months, with insurance rate impacts appearing around 18-20 months after implementation.

Hybrid work considerations

Even with inconsistent occupancy due to hybrid work models, there is a case for employing smart environmental systems. In fact, varying occupancy patterns make these systems even more valuable, as they adjust in real-time to actual conditions rather than following pre-programmed schedules for spaces that may be empty.

Beyond individual health

The approach focuses less on specific tasks (like distinguishing between brainstorming and focused work) and more on creating environments that fundamentally support human biology. When environmental triggers of inflammation are reduced, employees are better equipped for all types of cognitive work.

The future of workplace design?

As we learn more about the biological impact of our work environments and as workplace design evolves from aesthetic and functional considerations to include optimization for human physiology, the office of the future won’t just be a place to work — it will be an space that actively supports peak cognitive function and physical well-being.

By harnessing AI and sensor technology to create workplaces that respond to biological needs, companies could find that the ultimate productivity tool isn’t a new software platform or management technique but simply fostering an environment where bodies and brains can function at their best.