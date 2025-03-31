Episode 4: Ticker Tape Minds – How moms make it all work and why we need to talk about it

A limited series about the challenges working mothers face, and the changes employers need-to-make to support them.

Working moms constantly juggle two nonstop ticker tapes — one filled with work deadlines, the other carrying the endless mental load of motherhood. It’s a daily reality that rarely gets the attention it deserves.

In this episode of Mom’s at Work – WorkLife’s limited edition podcast on the challenges working moms face today – we discuss the daily dance that so many moms perform: the push and pull of balancing professional goals and financial stability with family responsibilities.

We speak with global operations director Barbara Nicholas about how she had to take sick days or unpaid leave when she had her first child, rather than risk being fired, and how she missed out on many of her daughter’s first moments as a result of being overworked. And how that experience taught her to push for better boundaries and establish the right work-family balance at an employer that doesn’t expect her to prioritize her job at the expense of her children.

"You're making a really tough choice as a parent between career progression and being present in this really precious time period [with your kids.]" Barbara Nicholas Global operations director, Poly

We unpack how the “Lean In” era, while well-intended, has left many women feeling like they can’t “have it all” – they’ve ended up being expected to do it all — and why that idea no longer flies.

We reunite with returning guests Kendra Pennington, founder of Beyond the 9th women’s community, and sociologist and author of Jessica Calarco about why the “supermom” label can feel toxic, putting even more pressure on mothers to perform at an unrealistic level in both their careers and at home.

“The problem is that we’ve told women to lean in at the office without simultaneously telling men to lean in at home. And the consequence of this is that women are often forced to do double duty,” says Calarco.

"The problem is that we've told women to lean in at the office without simultaneously telling men to lean in at home. And the consequence of this is that women are often forced to do double duty." Jessica Calarco Professor at University of Wisconsin, Madison

WorkLife Presents is hosted by Jessica Davies, founding editor of WorkLife, Sara Patterson is producer, and Tim Peterson is the executive editor of audio and video for Digiday Media.

If you've enjoyed listening, please subscribe, rate and review us on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever you are listening.