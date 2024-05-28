Microsoft’s top AI tips for managers: The Return podcast, season 3, episode 6

The Return is a podcast about returning to the office. In season 3 we explore the reason for the burden on middle managers, why it hasn’t lessened in 50 years, and how this layer of the workforce can finally get the support it needs. More from the series →

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Google Play • Spotify

If there is one thing that has revolutionized the working world this past year, it’s the surging popularity of generative artificial intelligence.

Technology like ChatGPT and Microsoft’s CoPilot can take notes for you, draft emails, summarize meetings, write performance reviews, provide tips for tough conversations, and even write you an introduction for your podcast.

It’s been revolutionary for middle managers looking to streamline their workflow and get more time to work on other tasks. In this episode, we speak with Bethany Lopušnak, a manager of benefits advisory services at Mitratech’s Mineral platform, who uses ChatGPT every day as an assistant. She tells us just how much time using Generative AI has saved her, what she uses it for, and how she encourages her team to take advantage of it.

Later in the episode, we hear from Colette Stallbaumer, who leads Copilot and Future of Work at Microsoft. Being one of its earliest users, Stallbaumer shares her favorite and most useful prompts, how AI is helping managers save time, and how the technology continues to evolve.

Across six episodes, season three of The Return explores why middle managers are constantly overwhelmed and what needs to be done to help this cohort of workers who are arguably the most important to a company’s DNA.

We explore topics including the need for training, where managers can find support, navigating tough conversations, and how AI is helping them free up their time to focus on the people part of management.

Season three of The Return is hosted by Cloey Callahan, senior reporter at Digiday Media’s WorkLife, and produced by Digiday Media’s audio producer Sara Patterson. Subscribe to the WorkLife podcast now on Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.



If you liked this podcast, please leave us a review and rating on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you’re listening. Stay tuned on WorkLife.news for continued coverage on how workplaces and workforces are changing to meet new expectations.