WorkLife’s AI glossary – what it all means

Like it or not, artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, for good. But developments are so fast, staying on top of the latest AI lingo may soon become head spinning.

Since the launch of ChatGPT into the mainstream, it seems like different generative AI tools are being introduced daily. To make sense of these new developments, we curated a breakout of some of the most well-used terms, and what they actually mean.

This list will be regularly updated, with newest terms added at the top.

Bard: Google’s generative, conversational AI chatbot, announced in Feb. 2023. It is branded as an experiment that “may give inaccurate or inappropriate responses,” according to its website. There is currently a waitlist to access it.

CAIO: Chief AI officer – a new role being introduced by companies who wish to have a C-level executive focus on how to build the company by taking advantage of the rise of AI. It can vary from industry to industry. Experts suspect the role will disappear once AI becomes as regularly used as the internet is.

ChatGPT: A free-to-use natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that answers follow- up questions, admits mistakes, challenges incorrect premises and rejects inappropriate requests. It operates on GPT-3.5. It was released on Nov. 30, 2022 and garnered attention for its detailed responses.

ChatGPT Plus: For $20 a month, subscribers get access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements. It operates on GPT-4. It was released in Feb. 2023.

DALL-E: A free-to-use learning model developed by OpenAI to generate digital images from natural language descriptions. In other words, you can write a sentence describing exactly what you want to see and DALL-E will create it in a matter of seconds. It was first released in Jan. 2021, but was upgraded significantly in its second version, DALL-E 2, released in Apr. 2022.

Generative AI: Refers to a category of AI algorithms that generate new outputs based on the data they’ve been trained on. They are designed to recognize patterns and make predictions, and generate new content based on prompts by users.

GPT-3.5: A language prediction model that was created by OpenAI. It can answer questions, write essays, summarize long texts, and more. However, the outputs are not always perfect. It can make mistakes, hallucinate and create fake outputs.

GPT-4: A language prediction model that was created by OpenAI. It is its most advanced system, producing safer and more useful responses than its predecessor, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem solving abilities. It outperforms ChatGPT by scoring in higher approximate percentiles among test takers, including for the bar exam. It’s 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40% more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5.

Harvey: Designed specifically for law firms, Harvey is an AI platform that assists with contract analysis, due diligence, litigation, and regulatory compliance and can help generate insights, recommendations, and predictions based on data. It is backed by OpenAI Startup Fund and is built on OpenAI and Chat GPT technology. PwC announced its global partnership with Harvey in March 2023.

(Large Language Model or “LLM): A type of deep learning model trained on a large dataset to perform natural language understanding and generation tasks. Bard and GPT-3 are both examples of LLMs. (Google’s refers to its proprietary LLM as LaMDA.)

Midjourney: A competitor to DALL-E 2, Midjourney also creates AI-generated artwork. It’s free to sign up.

OpenAI: The AI research and deployment company which created ChatGPT and made it free to access for all. It is governed by a nonprofit with a capped-profit model and its mission is to “ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity,” according to its website. Its launch of ChatGPT had made it a household name, and its product range also includes Dall-E.

OpenAI API: This provides access to OpenAI’s advanced language models, including GPT-3 and GPT-4. That means developers can integrate natural language processing capabilities into their own applications. Some of the first to do this include Snap, Khan Academy, Duolingo, and Morgan Stanley.

Prompt engineers: People who work specifically on curating the best prompts for maximum results. Experts say that the better you are at prompting GPT, the more likely you are to see success with the outputs. PromptBase is a marketplace where prompt engineers can sell their high-quality prompts that produce the best results.