WorkLife’s glossary of neurodiverse workplace accommodations

A growing share of the workforce is identifying with being on the neurodiverse spectrum, having conditions such as autism, ADHD and dyslexia.

And many are returning to regular in-person work after years of working remotely. During the pandemic neurodiverse workers found new ways of working and methods that better supported their individual productivity. Now they’re hoping their employers will support them and allow them to get needed accommodations to do their best work in the office.

“People with learning and thinking differences can solve complex problems, they’re very creative, but they need to feel that they’re in a work environment that supports them,” said Deb Wilson, chief people and culture officer at Understood, a nonprofit that works with major employers to support their neurodiverse workers.

Employers are required to offer reasonable accommodations to staff with disabilities who request them under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but a greater focus now is on holistically inclusive design, and making accommodations that can help everyone available across the board.

“A workplace reasonable accommodation is a strategy, it’s a process, it’s a tool, it’s anything that helps people to do their jobs,” Wilson said. “It’s not considered special treatment. Because the idea is to level the playing field, and the goal is to support the different ways people learn and think.”

Neurodiverse accommodations typically include those offering visual communication support, verbal language support and environmental support. Here is a non-exhaustive list of examples of accommodations that can benefit neurodiverse staff, and ultimately, everyone:

A

Accessible fonts & typography: Certain fonts are easier to read than others. Inclusive fonts offer visual communication support for workers with visual impairments or dyslexia and can be used in physical or digital documents and in-office signage, for example.

B

Brown / white noise: These are low-frequency sounds that are used to mask background noise, helping enhance focus and concentration. Understood’s office in New York City plays brown noise from its overhead speakers.

C

Closed captions during virtual meetings: Some people process written information better than verbal. In virtual meetings, with multiple people talking, providing real-time closed captioning can help reduce some neurodiverse workers’ cognitive load.

F

Fidget toys: Handheld fidget toys can provide access to movement for staff with ADHD to help them engage in their work and ease hyperactivity.

Flexibility: Allowing staff more autonomy over their own schedules is a key accommodation that can benefit neurodiverse staff. Neurodiverse workers often experience motivation differently than neurotypical people, working in highly-focused bursts followed by sharp drops in energy and output. Accordingly, traditional 8-hour work days may not best suit their productivity.

L

Lighting: Neurodiverse staff may be sensitive to certain types of lighting, particularly bright, overhead fluorescent lighting often found in offices. Instead employers can offer a range of lighting options across the office, varying between warm and cool and dimmer and brighter.

N

Noise abatement tools: Unwanted noise can make it particularly difficult for some neurodiverse workers to focus. Employers can offer a variety of noise abatement tools, including noise cancelling headphones and sound-proof paneling, for example.

P

Pre-meeting agendas: Sending written information in advance of meetings can help all staff better prepare and make the best use of their time. A brief written agenda should cover the meeting’s purpose, like if it’s to give an update on a project, to make a decision or to have a brainstorming session.

Q

Quiet spaces to work: Modern open offices are filled with stimuli that can make it difficult to concentrate and harm neurodiverse workers’ productivity. Employers can offer a variety of private, quiet spaces – including phone booths, enclosed pods, libraries and small, private rooms to provide a less distracting environment.

S

Sitting/ standing desks: Similar to fidget toys, desks that can be used while sitting, or while standing, encourage movement and can help boost focus.

W

Written instructions: written instructions on how to complete certain tasks or projects can provide more clarity for workers and help them better digest that information.