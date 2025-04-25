Voice over: Is your accent hurting you at work?

With workforce diversity a fact of life, a growing problem is silently draining productivity — not to mention creating a safety hazard — in the workplace: the language barrier and widespread anxiety about accents.

According to the latest research, communication challenges amount to millions in lost productivity while also creating real bodily risks for workers. For HR leaders, addressing these issues has become not just a matter of inclusion but a business imperative.

Fresh research from the language instruction platform Babbel for Business uncovers the true cost of accent anxiety in the U.S. workplace. According to Babbel’s survey of 2,000 working adults in the U.S., 2 in 5 report having an accent that differs from most of their colleagues, with nearly 1 in 5 feeling judged because of it.

That alienation comes with a steep price. The study finds that about 1 in 5 of those who feel singled out for their accents spend at least two hours a day worrying about whether they’re communicating clearly. Among employees making more than $100,000 a year, that anxiety equates to some $25,000 per year in lost productivity.

“Accent anxiety can have a real impact on workplace performance and communication, both from a psychological and financial perspective,” said Maren Pauli, head of didactics at Babbel for Business. “From a didactic perspective, one of the most effective ways to address it is by focusing on building communicative confidence rather than trying to eliminate accents.”

Beyond productivity losses, language barriers present genuine safety concerns. Babbel’s research reveals that one-quarter of the workforce has had a brush with physical harm because of a language barrier, with communication gaps notably problematic across emergency situations (25%), safety protocols and evacuation procedures (22%), and instructions for machinery (18%).

Despite those risks, just one-quarter of employees say their workplace offers language training or resources, while 7 in 10 believe such programs are essential.

Another study, from Answering Service Care, a call service, found that 13% of 2,000 U.S. workers surveyed have changed or softened their accents at work to fit in, with the highest rates in states such as Massachusetts and Mississippi (23% each), Connecticut (22%) and New Jersey (21%). Additionally, 1 in 10 workers believes their accent has affected their career prospects.

Voice coach Molly Parker, who provided insights for Babbel’s research, explains the psychological impact: “When someone alters their voice or accent in professional spaces, it’s often not a superficial tweak but a deeper act of code-switching that can fragment their sense of self. Voice is identity. So, the act of modifying it — especially without support or choice — can chip away at authenticity, making people feel like they’re performing someone else’s version of professionalism.”

That can result in what she dubs “vocal dissonance,” or “that feeling of disconnect between how you sound and who you are. Over time, it may lead to exhaustion, a diminished sense of belonging, even burnout.”

Babbel’s study highlights significant generational differences in attitudes toward multilingualism. While 24% of respondents overall see requiring multilingualism as discriminatory, 65% of those who earn more than $100,000 a year consider it fair. Similarly, a majority of Gen Z (69%) and millennial (64%) workers don’t have an issue with multilingual requirements versus half of Gen X and boomers.

That’s leading to a next generation of workers who are multilingual or interested in becoming so. Gen Z takes the lead when it comes to pursuing languages for work reasons (51%), compared to just 25% of Gen X and 14% of boomers. Meanwhile, Gen Z is unique in that it prioritizes learning other languages to communicate with coworkers (32%) as well as with customers and clients (28%).

“Younger generations have grown up with access to a litany of different cultures and languages,” Babbel for Business’s Pauli said. “Many of those entering the workforce now do not remember a time before the internet — unlike older generations who had to travel and be physically present to gain those experiences. As such, they’re often more comfortable with the idea of multilingual work environments.”

The financial incentives for multilingualism are compelling. The Babbel study found that 43% of multilingual workers earn at least $5,000 a year more because of their language skills. Among those with diverse linguistic abilities, 44% got a pay increase while 27% were promoted.

Meanwhile, the Answering Service Care study highlights how accents influence customer perceptions and purchasing decisions. Nearly 80% of those surveyed said a “pleasant” or “familiar” accent positively affects their perception of a business, with 34% more likely to be persuaded by a salesperson with a pleasant accent and 26% likely to spend more when greeted by a friendly voice.

As far as the role of HR is concerned, experts recommend several approaches for organizations looking to address language barriers and accent anxiety, including:

Understanding the specific communication challenges in your organization through language needs assessments

Implementing targeted language training focused on job-specific vocabulary and scenarios rather than generic instruction;

Creating an inclusive listening culture that addresses accent bias and builds awareness around how we listen and to whom we listen;

Encouraging modeling among higher-ups, with leaders in the organization openly embracing their own accents to demonstrate that clarity and confidence do not require conformity; and

Providing voice-empowerment training to help employees communicate clearly while maintaining their authentic voice.

As Pauli put it, “Language is more than just a tool for communication — it’s a bridge to safety, collaboration and mutual understanding in the workplace. When colleagues make the effort to learn each other’s languages, even just basic phrases, it transforms workplace dynamics and builds trust.”

By encouraging communications that are inclusive, employers have an opportunity to not only boost productivity and enhance safety but also create a workplace where employees are free to bring their authentic selves to work — accent and all.