WorkLife’s definitive guide to what’s in and out for 2024

It seems like nothing stays still in the world of work for long. And with generative AI added to the mix — rapid change is going to be the new constant, while the ability to adapt will be the skill du jour for 2024.

The fear-mongering around AI taking everyone’s jobs, shaky economic markets, and layoffs that we have seen so much of in 2023, will make way for some new trends next year as we transition through another wave of working norms.

We’ve taken a look at what’s changed and what work trends will be in for 2024 and what will be out, in our definitive guide below.