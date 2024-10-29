Office holiday parties in the hybrid era can be a ‘minefield’ for HR managers

The RTO trend also means the return of a familiar staple of office life: the holiday party. And with the season for celebration right around the corner, employees may be gearing up for party time, but HR could be in for a big headache.

The pandemic no doubt brought looser rules around work. But that doesn’t mean any less is expected of employees when it comes to propriety, and that includes company-sponsored gatherings with colleagues.

“Workplace behavior is guided by core policies on conduct, respect and professionalism, which apply whether employees are in the office two days a week or five,” said Annie Rosencrans, director of people and culture at the HR management platform HiBob. “Hybrid work simply introduces flexibility in where work gets done, but it doesn’t or shouldn’t change the standards of how we work and interact with one another.”

Bad behavior in such a forum is nothing new to CHROs, as Rosencrans noted. “It’s safe to say that anyone in HR has likely dealt with the fallout from bad behavior at company parties,” she said. “When alcohol is present, it’s almost inevitable.”

Meanwhile, the issue of sexual harassment at holiday parties is so prominent that many law firms include guidance about it on their blogs — from both the point of the view of the victim and the accused.

As the employment law firm Gibson Law points out, illegal behavior can occur in any context, but “the environment of office holiday parties makes sexual harassment more likely, especially if alcohol is involved.” It stressed that “employers have a responsibility to prevent sexual harassment at holiday parties.”

Beginning this month, employers in the U.K. face a legal obligation to take steps to protect workers from sexual harassment under the country’s Worker Protection Act.

Lucy Cobb, employment law specialist and advice operations manager at HR management platform BrightHR, warned that company celebrations can be a “minefield” for employers. “Holiday cheer often comes in the form of a drink or two, which can lower inhibitions and lead to behavior that might not happen in a sober setting,” she said. “Informal settings can blur the lines of professional behavior, and close interactions can lead to uncomfortable situations.”

The new U.K. law means companies that fail to prevent such incidents could be held liable — even if the perpetrator is not an employee.

“With the festive season approaching, it’s crucial for employers to understand their responsibilities and take proactive measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all employees,” Cobb said.

Cobb makes the following recommendations: