Talent

By the numbers: The real cost of a degree

To put into context just how expensive degrees are, we compiled a list of popular undergraduate and graduate degrees to learn what borrowers are paying and what luxury items they could purchase if they didn’t have that debt.

September 21, 2022 by Tara Weiss

It costs a lot of money to get a degree. In fact, the average federal student loan debt balance in the U.S. is $37,667, according to the Education Data Initiative.

While middle-income students are most likely to take out student loans (at 58.4%), 54.1% of all independent undergraduate students took out federal student loans, according to the data. President Biden’s recent announcement to forgive $10,000 worth of student debt for many borrowers got us at WorkLife thinking about how much a college degree costs compared to luxury items.

Using the Education Data Initiative’s report on median debt according to major, we compiled a list of popular undergraduate and graduate degrees to materially contextualize the cost — for some — of pursuing higher education.

Most Read
subscribe

Sign up for the WorkLife briefing

Latest stories
Imposter syndrome at work is growing, psychologists warn

Since the pandemic struck, professional coaches and psychologists have observed a marked uptick in those seeking help for imposter syndrome, where individuals doubt their abilities, see themselves as unworthy of their professional achievements and can’t help but feel like a fraud at work. 

To maintain employee wellness, more companies mandating paid time off

One company's time off policy states: “If you’re taking less than 3 weeks - we will force you to take some time to recharge.”

By the numbers: The real cost of a degree

To put into context just how expensive degrees are, we compiled a list of popular undergraduate and graduate degrees to learn what borrowers are paying and what luxury items they could purchase if they didn’t have that debt.

Caregiver concierges, psychedelic therapy, sleep progams: Companies strive to offer innovative mental health benefits

Employers are increasingly pulling out the stops to provide a wide range of mental health support that goes far beyond a wellness app subscription. But is it working?

Most Read