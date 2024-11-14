Aging workforce calls for a closer look at workplace design

With people aged 75 and older projected to be the fastest growing segment of the U.S. workforce, HR leaders face an urgent challenge: adapting workplaces to accommodate older employees working past the traditional retirement age.

“As our workforce ages, employers must shift their mindset to view accommodations for older workers not as an added burden but as an opportunity to enhance productivity, retain talent and foster an inclusive workplace,” said Brandy Burch, CEO at Benefitbay, a benefits solutions provider.

The demographic shift is already well underway. The average age of workers in the U.S. is 42, with some industries skewing even older. Yet, many companies fall behind when it comes to accommodating older employees.

There’s little wonder, as so few employers consider older workers at all. Nonprofit AARP found that fewer than 4% of companies were committed to programs that support putting older people to work, with only 27% “very likely” to consider doing so.

Health considerations and smart solutions

With 2 in 5 Americans ages 65 and older coping with some form of disability, such as vision impairment or back pain, per the Centers for Disease Control, workplace adaptations are becoming increasingly critical.

Erin McDannald, CEO of Elevated, a smart building tech company, advocates for solutions that support employee health at every life stage.

“Research shows that environmental stressors such as poor air quality, certain lighting conditions and high-stress work environments can activate inflammatory responses,” she said. Her company uses AI-driven controls to manage environmental factors, creating healthier workplaces that benefit all employees, particularly those with age-related health concerns.

Legal rights and reasonable accommodations

As companies become more focused on the needs of older employees, HR professionals must better familiarize themselves with the array of legal protections for the demographic, experts agree.

Seniors who opt to continue working need to understand they have legal protections and rights under laws like the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, which prohibits age-based discrimination, said Renee Barner, global director of recruiting at TYR Talent Solutions. They also have the right to request reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, she added.

Accommodations can take several forms, from ergonomic office equipment to flexible work arrangements.

Cristian Grossmann, CEO of Beekeeper, a mobile app designed for frontline teams, emphasizes the importance of extending accommodations to all employees, not just those who work in an office. “A truly equitable society would extend the same accommodations to all of its workers, ensuring everyone can do their job comfortably and with minimal stress,” he said.

The business case for accommodation

Investing in workplace accommodations isn’t just about compliance — it’s also good business.

“Managing healthcare costs for an aging workforce is crucial as chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease become more prevalent,” said Tim Glowa, founder and CEO of the career support platform HR Brain. Glowa advises employers to consider negotiating directly with hospitals to create customized care pathways that reduce expenses and support high-need conditions.

The return on investment can be substantial. Research suggests that inclusive practices can reduce turnover and boost morale, benefiting employees across age groups, according to Burch. That is key given that a reported one in three retirees aims to return to the workforce, due to factors ranging from the cost of living to a personal desire to remain vital.

What seems certain is that, as the workforce continues to mature, employers can no longer afford to put off accommodating the needs of more experienced talent.