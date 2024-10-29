Current policies ‘failing’: How HR leaders can fight workplace ageism

Ageism is an unfortunate reality of the work world — with HR leaders often hard-pressed to find solid solutions to widespread bias against workers of a certain age.

“Current policies and workplace dynamics are failing to protect employees from age-related discrimination,” said Heather O’Neill, career expert at the resume-design platform Resume Now. “We need stronger tools, more comprehensive education and targeted training to put an end to this epidemic.”

In a recent survey of more than 1,000 workers over 40 years old, Resume Now found that 9 in 10 had experienced age-related discrimination at work. Among other findings:

Half of older workers reported earning less than younger colleagues who do the same job

44% reported depression because of age-related bias

94% related that ageism limits their access to professional development and training opportunities

91% have considered legal action against their employer

11% reported having an employer who physically isolates older workers, having faced unfair discipline due to age-related physical challenges, and having faced a layoff that focused mainly on older employees

While often difficult to prove and to police, these discriminatory behaviors reflect “the deep-rooted biases that continue to marginalize Xers and boomers in the workplace,” the research concluded.

Meanwhile, a separate study from the global employment nonprofit Generation found that, with employers in both the U.S. and Europe planning to pull back in hiring in the next 12 months, it stands to have a particularly adverse effect on midcareer and older candidates.

The Generation survey, based on responses from 2,610 employees over 45 years old as well as 1,488 employers, found ageism in hiring particularly amplified when it comes to roles that happen to use AI. In fact, in the U.S., 9 in 10 hiring managers are likely to consider candidates under 35 years old for AI-related roles versus just 3 in 10 who consider those over 60 years old.

It’s not a new development. Over the past several years, Generation’s research has consistently shown that employers prefer younger candidates over older ones — even though 90% of employers admit midcareer and older workers perform as well if not better than their younger peers.

“[HR leaders] need to actively address age-related bias in the same way they’ve tackled issues around gender and race — with inclusive leadership training.” Rebecca Perrault, global vp of culture, diversity and sustainability at Magnit.

“While AI has the potential to dramatically alter job tasks and roles, it will be most transformative when its power is merged with human expertise,” said Mona Mourshed, founding global CEO of Generation. The study underscores the importance of combating ageism, added Mourshed, pointing to the importance of leveraging the unique assets of workers of different ages and experience levels.

HR often finds itself at the center of ageism conflicts. Most respondents in the Resume Now survey (94%) reported taking their initial complaints to their HR manager, who in most cases took steps to address the issue, by mediating the situation and also taking disciplinary action against perpetrators.

With most people over the age of 40 experiencing some form of age discrimination, HR leaders “need to actively address age-related bias in the same way they’ve tackled issues around gender and race — with inclusive leadership training,” said Rebecca Perrault, global vp of culture, diversity and sustainability at the contingent workforce management firm Magnit.

Perrault recommended solutions that include intergenerational mentorship programs, flexible career paths that consider the needs of older employees, and “returnships” — short-term, structured programs for those rejoining the workforce after a break.

Meanwhile, David Bator, managing director of Achievers Workforce Institute, the research arm of the employee recognition platform Achievers, advised employers to shift the narrative around aging at work. “Storytelling can be a powerful tool to combat these negative effects,” he said, recommending that employee successes be highlighted through every stage of their careers. “Whether it’s an older employee leading a groundbreaking project or a younger employee contributing fresh ideas, these stories can challenge the notion that success is tied to age.”

“It is all going to be turned on its head by the sheer numbers of people in the workforce.” Michael Clinton, founder and CEO of business intelligence platform ROAR forward.

As the population ages — and with people tending to work far beyond what used to be considered retirement age — could ageism’s days be numbered? “It is all going to be turned on its head by the sheer numbers of people in the workforce,” said Michael Clinton, founder and CEO of business intelligence platform ROAR forward, which is focused on the 50-plus demographic.

Clinton, who regularly lectures on longevity and has written extensively on the topic, pointed out that much more than half the workforce (57%) will be made up of older adults a decade from now, per U.S. Census projections.

Certain employers get it and are visibly committed to their older workforce — for example, L’Oréal, whose program “L’Oréal for All Generations” is aimed at supporting intergenerational issues in the company.

Supporting older employees is not just the right thing to do — it’s good business, as Clinton explained. “Smart management has already recognized that they have to retain, retrain and hire people over 40 for talent needs,” he said. “If businesses want to thrive, they will need a rethink on their approach.”