WorkLife Presents: Mom’s at Work – a podcast on the harsh realities for working mothers

Being a working mother has never been easy — but in today’s world, the challenges are piling up faster than ever.

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a moment to celebrate progress — but also to confront the realities that women, particularly working mothers, still face every day.

That’s why WorkLife and Digiday Media have launched a limited six-episode series, which dives into some of the raw, real experiences of juggling careers and caregiving in an era of skyrocketing childcare costs, workplace hurdles and relentless financial pressure.

Being a mother is the greatest joy in the world, yet it’s also one of the toughest jobs, especially since the workplace hasn’t been built with mothers in mind. The motherhood penalty still exists, and while many employers are working to fix this, there’s still a long way to go before workplaces are truly supportive and free from bias.

And yet, the workplace has transformed dramatically in the past five years — reshaping conversations around work-life balance, remote flexibility, mental health and fair compensation. No group feels this shift more acutely than working mothers. But now, with the pendulum swinging back toward a return to the office, many working mothers are feeling the strain once again.

"It was always important for me to try and juggle so I had to bring the two worlds together, to say, 'We have got brain surgery on these days, and so this is where I can be around [for work] and this is when I can't.' You need to make sure these worlds can merge." Katie Martin EVP and managing director, Front Row

In this podcast series, we explore some of the challenges working mothers face throughout their entire motherhood journey, beginning with fertility, maternity leave, returning to work and then balancing a career with their parenting responsibilities. And we’ll look, too, at how employers are working harder to improve conditions and benefits, and where they’re still woefully absent or even magnifying the problem.

Being a working mom is hard. Being a working mom with a child who has extreme medical needs? That’s a whole other level. In our first episode, we speak with Katie Martin, EVP and managing director of Front Row, a U.S. marketing agency for beauty brands. Like many mothers, she juggles the multiple hats of being a mother and carer for a child with extreme medical needs while also working full time.

We also bring in sociologist and author Jessica Calarco, who unpacks why working moms across the U.S. are struggling more than ever, and Kelly Jones, chief people officer at Cisco, who explains why companies need to go beyond just offering benefits — they need to embed flexibility into their culture to truly support and retain working moms.

"Now many employers are pushing for a return to in-office work, ignoring the fact that remote work opportunities were a lifesaver for many women, particularly in terms of being able to keep their jobs during Covid." Jessica Calarco sociologist and author

We also check in with Cisco’s chief people officer Kelly Jones, on why it’s critical that flexibility is a part of organizational culture that benefits all workers, parents and non-parents. And it’s on senior leaders to model it.



"Talking about it — and talking about it at the highest level — and normalizing the fact that we're not machines, you know, we're human beings, and we all have needs … and putting people first ultimately gets better results." Kelly Jones CPO, Cisco

These are the stories we need to tell. This podcast isn’t just about the struggles — it’s about the resilience, the support systems that make a difference and the ways we can push for change.

WorkLife Presents is hosted by Jessica Davies, founding editor of WorkLife, Sara Patterson is producer, and Tim Peterson is the executive editor of audio and video for Digiday Media.

If you've enjoyed listening, please subscribe, rate and review us on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever you are listening.