Showing up to work late is more accepted in new hybrid arrangements

Showing up to work on time every day is becoming a thing of the past in new hybrid arrangements as workers avoid commutes and tailor their schedules to be in the office only when they really need to be. It’s just one of many etiquette norms changing post-pandemic as workplaces become more casual.

And giving more leeway to staff regarding their arrival times is an example of continued demand for flexibility from workers and how they are personally adapting to new hybrid working environments.

At virtual gaming platform Online Games, staff work in a hybrid model where they aren’t always expected to arrive at 9 a.m when a typical working day starts. “Our team mixes remote work with office days and punctuality has taken on a new meaning,” said CEO Marin Cristian-Ovidiu.

Developers mostly work from home, but when they do come to the office they typically arrive post-rush hour and get to start their workdays in a calmer and more focused state, he said. And those on the marketing team often stroll in a bit later if they were working remote the day prior and taking later calls with partners overseas. But the flexible scheduling doesn’t always work out perfectly, Cristian said. Some people do work more regular hours and coordinating accordingly with those who don’t can be a challenge.

“The varying work schedules can sometimes interfere with the team’s harmony and the natural flow of on-the-spot idea exchanges,” he said. Teams have to improve their communication for it to really work effectively. “It’s all about finding that sweet spot between being flexible and keeping the team tightly knit,” he said.

Punctuality has long been expected in workplaces as a way to convey professionalism, dedication to one’s job and respect for everyone else who shows up on time. And many employers still expect it — over 60% of U.S. hiring managers said arriving on time for work or meetings is important today, according to a survey from Express Employment Professionals including over 1,000 respondents.

But about half of hiring managers also said it’s confusing for employees to keep up with what is and isn’t acceptable in the workplace now with everything changing so much, that survey found, and Gen Z workers are driving many of these changes with their behavior. Another example is leaving promptly at 5 p.m. rather than staying later to look extra busy and dedicated, a trend younger workers have posted clips about on TikTok.

But with uneven start and stop times becoming more ingrained in workplaces, some companies have specific time slots when everyone’s expected to be working.

At Mammoth Security, staff adheres to the idea of core hours between 10 a.m and 3 pm. That’s when they are expected to be either online or physically present and available. The arrangement “gives us enough structure to stay aligned and enough leeway to work when we feel best,” founder Eugene Klimaszewski said.

“Our shift to a hybrid work model has reshaped how we view timeliness,” Klimaszewski said. “The challenge lies in ensuring that everyone is aligned and coordinated,” he added.