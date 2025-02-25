America’s political tensions threaten to turn the workplace upside down

It wasn’t good. It’s getting worse.

Political disputes at work are not new, but since President Trump returned to the White House, the divisions appear to be deepening.

In a January survey of more than 1,000 workers in the U.S., 8 in 10 reported that workplace political tensions have escalated since the election, according to the career service Resume Now’s “Post-U.S. Elections Report.”

Signaling a trend business leaders and HR heads cannot afford to ignore, politics isn’t just spilling into the workplace — it’s flooding it. Eight in 10 employees say they discuss politics at least once a week while one-third do so daily. And those are not mere casual conversations but, increasingly, heated debates, with three-quarters of workers reporting that political talk has become more intense.

“Political conversations are no longer just a side topic — they’re shaping workplace culture and fueling divisions,” said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. “With more than half of employees avoiding colleagues with opposing views, companies must find a way to balance free expression with maintaining a professional, inclusive environment.”

Perhaps most concerning for HR leaders is how political divisions are actively undermining collaboration. The survey reveals that half of employees now frequently avoid working with colleagues whose political views differ from their own. This self-segregation threatens to create siloed teams, stifle innovation and harm productivity, all at a time when businesses require cohesive teams.

The perception of bias is equally troubling. More than 9 in 10 employees believe their company’s leadership has political leanings that influence workplace policies and decisions. The same percentage thinks these biases impact promotions, raises and career opportunities, raising serious questions about workforce equity.

Rick Hammell, founder and CEO of Helios, a global payroll and HCM platform, warns that political discussions can come with real business costs. “Because political discourse is not always neutral, reoccurring conversations can cause tension, resulting in a workplace environment that is not respectful or inclusive of all thoughts and ideas and leaves employees feeling preoccupied,” he said.

The solution, according to Hammell, isn’t necessarily banning political conversation outright but, rather, establishing clear guidelines. “Employers can be proactive in issuing guidelines that answer where and when, as well as how employees can navigate political discussions at work,” he said. “This makes it clear to employees what is expected of them and what is allowed.”

That view aligns with the 9 in 10 employees who think their company should implement policies to curtail political talk at work — a clear mandate for HR leaders to take action.

Of course, controlling political discourse may be easier said than done.

“Within just about any organization, it’s nearly impossible to keep political conversations outside of the workplace,” said Kate Duchene, CEO of RGP, a professional services firm. “In recent years, there has been more of a blending between people’s professional and personal worlds, and that’s been especially true since the start of the pandemic.”

Rather than attempting to eliminate political expression entirely, Duchene suggests a middle path. “When it comes to political discussions at work, diversity of opinions should be welcome, as long as all parties remain professional and respectful,” she said.

Emily Killham, senior director and head of the center for workforce transformation at the consultancy Perceptyx, emphasizes the importance of psychological safety. “To reduce the negative impact of political conversations in the workplace, HR leaders must create a culture in which employees feel safe and included and healthy disagreements don’t spiral into perpetual conflict,” she said.

Killham recommends fostering an environment where employees can speak without fear of negative consequences and cultivating inclusive leaders who “respect employees regardless of differences, value their diverse perspectives and intentionally cultivate belonging.”

Richard Birke, chief architect of JAMS Pathways, a conflict resolution service, offers the following advice:

Make it clear the workplace is not a place for political debate. Unless it’s the headquarters of a political campaign or a think tank, political discussions are generally inconsistent with the work at hand.

Words matter, but they aren’t all that matters. Business leaders should establish policies regarding language, as well as actions and nonverbal communication. For example: Is it OK to wear a MAGA hat to work? What about a Black Lives Matter t-shirt?

Consider bringing in an outside arbitrator. If things do boil over, be aware that there are services dedicated to managing and resolving office conflicts.

In the meantime, HR departments face the challenge of trying to build bridges across an increasingly divided workforce — bridges that need sturdier guardrails than ever.

As Birke puts it, “When a leader is brave enough to set and enforce policies and procedures fairly and even-handedly, they can encourage people to bring their whole selves to work — and know the line between words and activities that are beneficial to the mission of the organization and those that are best left at home.”