Pinterest, Banfield Pet Hospital and mSix&Partners are WorkLife Awards winners

The 2022 WorkLife Awards winners demonstrated how organizations are making strides to cultivate cultures where work-life balance is at the core. This year, initiatives around mental well-being, physical health, workplace flexibility and diversity emerged as top priorities among the entrants and subsequent winners.

One winner working in those areas is Pinterest, earning Best Employer for Parents after introducing new and extended benefits for employees raising children. To support its ‘Pinployees,’ the company assessed what its employees value most. Expanded benefits include 12 weeks paid leave for neonatal intensive care unit stays, four weeks paid leave for pregnancy loss and 20-plus weeks of global parental leave for all parents to bond with their newborn or newly adopted child and more.

Banfield Pet Hospital earned a win for Best Mental Wellness Program based on how it supports the safety and well-being of its nearly 20,000 associates. Through ‘ASK — Assess, Support, Know’ training, the first suicide prevention program specifically designed for veterinarians, Banfield helps veterinarians recognize and address emotional distress in themselves and others. To date, more than 25,000 individuals have gone through ASK training, and 95% of Banfield Associates who’ve reached out to a licensed mental health expert report finding a solution to the issue about which they reached out.

For Best Workplace for Young Careers, mSix&Partners claimed the award for its efforts to grow and retain young talent, who represent 29% of the company’s workforce. The media agency’s programs include the The&Academy apprenticeship program for diverse talent and the Ambitious About Autism internship. All team members also receive customized learning and development plans that incorporate skills training specific to their roles as well as core modules on behavior, inclusion and allyship.

Explore all the 2022 WorkLife Awards winners below — including a rundown of the initiatives, insights into why they won and what organizations can learn from them.

Best Coworking Culture

Petalfast

Best Employer for Parents

Pinterest

Best Employer for Remote Employees

Goodway Group Leads Remote Work

Best Hybrid Work Environment

FutureBrand North America

Best Manager

Lauren Nut Bello – Ready Set Rocket

Best Mental Wellness Program

Banfield Pet Hospital

Best Mentorship Program

Critical Mass

Woo agency (TEAM Woo)

Best On-Boarding Process

PROPELLER

Best Physical Wellness Program

Next PR

Best Rewards & Recognition Program

Critical Mass

Best Virtual Work Environment

Just Drive Media

Best Workplace for Young Careers

mSix&Partners

Employer of the Year

January Digital, The Digital Leadership Company™

Momentum Worldwide

HR Leader of the Year

Sheri Thorburn, Chief Talent Officer – TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles

HR Team of the Year

Whalar

Most Collaborative Culture

Rokt

Most Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

FCB Health New York, An IPG Health Company

Most Committed to Social Good

monday.com

Most Committed to Work/Life Balance

BambooHR

Hook

Most Dedicated to Employee Growth

Movers+Shakers

Most Innovative Culture

AREA 23, An IPG Health Company

Most Passionate Employees

ezCater

Most Valued Employees

Movers+Shakers

Top Recruiter