Pinterest, Banfield Pet Hospital and mSix&Partners are WorkLife Awards winners

The 2022 WorkLife Awards winners demonstrated how organizations are making strides to cultivate cultures where work-life balance is at the core. This year, initiatives around mental well-being, physical health, workplace flexibility and diversity emerged as top priorities among the entrants and subsequent winners.
One winner working in those areas is Pinterest, earning Best Employer for Parents after introducing new and extended benefits for employees raising children. To support its ‘Pinployees,’ the company assessed what its employees value most. Expanded benefits include 12 weeks paid leave for neonatal intensive care unit stays, four weeks paid leave for pregnancy loss and 20-plus weeks of global parental leave for all parents to bond with their newborn or newly adopted child and more.
Banfield Pet Hospital earned a win for Best Mental Wellness Program based on how it supports the safety and well-being of its nearly 20,000 associates. Through ‘ASK — Assess, Support, Know’ training, the first suicide prevention program specifically designed for veterinarians, Banfield helps veterinarians recognize and address emotional distress in themselves and others. To date, more than 25,000 individuals have gone through ASK training, and 95% of Banfield Associates who’ve reached out to a licensed mental health expert report finding a solution to the issue about which they reached out.
For Best Workplace for Young Careers, mSix&Partners claimed the award for its efforts to grow and retain young talent, who represent 29% of the company’s workforce. The media agency’s programs include the The&Academy apprenticeship program for diverse talent and the Ambitious About Autism internship. All team members also receive customized learning and development plans that incorporate skills training specific to their roles as well as core modules on behavior, inclusion and allyship.
Explore all the 2022 WorkLife Awards winners below — including a rundown of the initiatives, insights into why they won and what organizations can learn from them.
Download the complete guide here.
Full WLA winners list below:
Best Coworking Culture
- Petalfast
Best Employer for Parents
Best Employer for Remote Employees
- Goodway Group Leads Remote Work
Best Hybrid Work Environment
- FutureBrand North America
Best Manager
- Lauren Nut Bello – Ready Set Rocket
Best Mental Wellness Program
- Banfield Pet Hospital
Best Mentorship Program
- Critical Mass
- Woo agency (TEAM Woo)
Best On-Boarding Process
- PROPELLER
Best Physical Wellness Program
- Next PR
Best Rewards & Recognition Program
- Critical Mass
Best Virtual Work Environment
- Just Drive Media
Best Workplace for Young Careers
- mSix&Partners
Employer of the Year
- January Digital, The Digital Leadership Company™
- Momentum Worldwide
HR Leader of the Year
- Sheri Thorburn, Chief Talent Officer – TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles
HR Team of the Year
- Whalar
Most Collaborative Culture
- Rokt
Most Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- FCB Health New York, An IPG Health Company
Most Committed to Social Good
- monday.com
Most Committed to Work/Life Balance
- BambooHR
- Hook
Most Dedicated to Employee Growth
- Movers+Shakers
Most Innovative Culture
- AREA 23, An IPG Health Company
Most Passionate Employees
- ezCater
Most Valued Employees
- Movers+Shakers
Top Recruiter
- Jeremy Bamford – Wistia