Ancestry, Cécred and United Airlines are among the 2024 Greater Good Awards finalists

The 2024 Greater Good Awards are presented by Digiday, Glossy, Modern Retail and WorkLife, and showcase the work being done around social causes, its impact, and ultimately those working toward the greater good.

This year’s finalists exemplify the powerful themes driving change across industries. From empowering communities through education to fostering economic equity and opportunity, these companies are committed to creating lasting impact. Many have embedded sustainability and social responsibility into their core missions, while others are leveraging partnerships to amplify their reach. Their efforts span a global scale but remain deeply rooted in making a meaningful difference at the local level. These initiatives showcase how businesses are playing a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive, sustainable future.

Ancestry, a finalist in the Education category, has demonstrated a strong commitment to empowering the next generation through free access to historical records and educational resources. AncestryClassroom has provided over 10.5 million students in five countries with access to primary source research, surpassing its 2025 target early. In partnership with Facing History & Ourselves, Ancestry has developed more than 40 curriculum pieces and hosted webinars to encourage critical thinking about history and identity, helping students connect with diverse and often overlooked narratives from the past.

The Cécred + BeyGOOD Fund secured a finalist spot for the Local Community Betterment category for its support for marginalized hairstylists and salon owners facing financial hardships via offering annual scholarships and business grants. With an annual commitment of $500,000 across five cities, the initiative has awarded $10,000 scholarships to 25 cosmetology students and five $10,000 business grants to salon owners so far. Through a cross-country tour, over 200 aspiring stylists received hands-on training and mentorship. The program, founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in partnership with her philanthropic foundation BeyGOOD, aims to foster education, inclusivity and economic equity within the beauty industry.

Another finalist is United Airlines in the Sustainability category. The United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund was launched to drive investment in sustainable aviation fuel, a lower-carbon alternative to jet fuel made from waste. To raise awareness, United appointed Oscar the Grouch as its “Chief Trash Officer,” creating a social-first campaign that garnered over 445 million impressions and 155 million video views. The initiative attracted 21 corporate partners and raised more than $200 million, doubling its goal. Recognized by Fast Company and TIME, the fund represents a pioneering step in decarbonizing air travel through innovative financing and public engagement.

The judges’ 2024 selections reflect businesses that are driving change for social causes and making a tangible impact. This year’s finalists have demonstrated exceptional commitment to education, sustainability and community betterment — each contributing to a more inclusive and equitable future. Their innovative approaches serve as a testament to the power of corporate responsibility in creating lasting positive change.

See the complete list of finalists below.

Better Future

“Breaking”

Nature’s Fynd – Launch of Dairy-Free Fy™ Cream Cheese

NCTA – Release of Every Last Mile

Seed Health • Redefining Our Planet’s Future with Microbes

Unlocking a Hydrated Future: Liquid I.V.®’s Worldwide Impact

7-Eleven Helps Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Youth

Disability

CREA and NYTA on Disability, Sexuality and Consent

Fanáticos de lo Real by Burger King

Guardian Addresses Barriers for Collegiate Para-Athletes

Hiki & Getty Images – #AutisticOutloud

Hunter Marketing – COTA + Magnusmode

‘TOUCH’ A Visionary ‘Pictureless’ Film by Mastercard

Education

Ancestry empowers the next generation of history makers

Mastercard Girls4Tech

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: Social Impact Through STEM

VAHDAM® India-TEACH ME (TM)

Emergency Aid

Flexport.org – 112M+ people helped with aid shipments

Nextdoor: the Essential Neighborhood Network for Support

Employment

Connelly Partners & Year Up – Scaling Workforce Opportunity

Geographic Solutions a Finalist for the Greater Good Award

Hunter Marketing – COTA Make This City Move Campaign

ShopGoodwill.com #CreateOpportunity Campaign

Environment

Badger’s Journey to Net-Zero: A Solar Story

“Breaking”

Charmin Protect, Grow, Restore

Hunter Marketing – City of Columbus: Keep Columbus Beautiful

“It’s a greener time to use energy” – OVO’s Greener Grid

The AllTrails Public Lands Program

Gender Equality

Hunter Marketing – City of Columbus Pay Equity Campaign

Infosys addresses bias and microaggressions against women

MAC Cosmetics – Viva Glam Campaign

MilkMate: Empowering Working Moms

The Circana Diversity Advantage Program

Housing

Art From the Streets: 2023 Campaign

Data Labs: Historic Funding For Housing In Colorado

Veterans Community Project & BarkleyOKRP – Homeless Listings

LGBTQ+

#InclusionInProgress at Infosys

Lime Launches Its Largest Ever Global Pride Campaign

MAC Cosmetics – Viva Glam

Local Community Betterment

Being a Force for Good is in Latitude’s DNA

Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund

Foundry 360 & Bank of America: Local Impact

JPMorgan Chase and the City of Detroit

NCTA – Release of Every Last Mile

Obama Foundation, Work & Co, and Manual: the new Obama.org

Mental Health

Kate Spade New York: A Decade of Women’s Mental Health

Nespresso x Project Healthy Minds – Mental Health Awareness

OLLY Helps 100K People Access Mental Health Services

selfmade’s Psychodermatology Effect

Sesame Workshop — Emotional Well-Being Initiative

Public Health

AHF x billups – Just Use It

Duncan Channon & CTPP – Fantasyland

Evvy – 100 Effed Facts About the Gender Health Gap

Guardant Health Launch of Shield

National Plan to End Parkinson’s Disease Act Campaign

Progyny & The Broken Brown Egg – AHA Grant

Racial Equality

Buy From A Black Woman and H&M: The Inspire Tour

First-Ever Pepsi Dig In Day Block Party Celebrated in D.C.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Critical Mass: DWB

Gushers & Mindshare – Gushers’ Black Voices Create

Kargo’s Multicultural Content Amplifier (MCA)

The Circana Diversity Advantage Program

Social Justice

Bobbie – ‘Parents Push Harder’ Campaign

Hyphen: Initiative for Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Justice for Migrant Women Convention 190 Convening at the UN

Walmart x Ebony – SheEO Business Disrupters

Sustainability

CiCLO® technology – Reducing synthetic microfiber pollution

KEEN – Consciously Created Campaign

Oil-to-Soil – Green Boom Sustainable Oil Cleanup Innovation

Savers Value Village – Reuse to combat textile waste.

Tokki eco-friendly gift bags deck the halls at Target launch

United Airlines Is Investing in the Future of Fuel

Veterans Support

Do Your Part: Changing the Way America Supports Its Military

GSD&M, Ad Council & the VA – The Question

Heartware Stories: Be The One

Make the Connection’s Mental Health Month Campaign

Northwest Battle Buddies for Veterans

The Hero Company – Launch of Sherman Tank Bracelet

Veterans Community Project & BarkleyOKRP – Homeless Listings

Wellness

Beekman 1802 – Research on Kindness

Exos Readiness Culture Code

Frida – Uncensored

fullthrottle.ai™️ Is a Privacy-Focused Future for Marketing

The Meeting Collection by Humanscale

Understood’s Social Channels Shape The World For Difference

World Hunger

Gigawatt Group & Meals on Wheels – Power Of A Knock

Thrive Market – Accepting SNAP EBT Online

Youth

Banfield Pet Academy® – inspiring the next generation

Hunter Marketing – NC4K Website and Logo

TEAM LEWIS Foundation

11:11 Media Impact

7-Eleven Helps Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Youth

Interested in entering the Greater Good Awards? Sign up to receive deadline reminders, entry tips, category recommendations and more.