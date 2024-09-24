Ancestry, Cécred and United Airlines are among the 2024 Greater Good Awards finalists
The 2024 Greater Good Awards are presented by Digiday, Glossy, Modern Retail and WorkLife, and showcase the work being done around social causes, its impact, and ultimately those working toward the greater good.
This year’s finalists exemplify the powerful themes driving change across industries. From empowering communities through education to fostering economic equity and opportunity, these companies are committed to creating lasting impact. Many have embedded sustainability and social responsibility into their core missions, while others are leveraging partnerships to amplify their reach. Their efforts span a global scale but remain deeply rooted in making a meaningful difference at the local level. These initiatives showcase how businesses are playing a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive, sustainable future.
Ancestry, a finalist in the Education category, has demonstrated a strong commitment to empowering the next generation through free access to historical records and educational resources. AncestryClassroom has provided over 10.5 million students in five countries with access to primary source research, surpassing its 2025 target early. In partnership with Facing History & Ourselves, Ancestry has developed more than 40 curriculum pieces and hosted webinars to encourage critical thinking about history and identity, helping students connect with diverse and often overlooked narratives from the past.
The Cécred + BeyGOOD Fund secured a finalist spot for the Local Community Betterment category for its support for marginalized hairstylists and salon owners facing financial hardships via offering annual scholarships and business grants. With an annual commitment of $500,000 across five cities, the initiative has awarded $10,000 scholarships to 25 cosmetology students and five $10,000 business grants to salon owners so far. Through a cross-country tour, over 200 aspiring stylists received hands-on training and mentorship. The program, founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in partnership with her philanthropic foundation BeyGOOD, aims to foster education, inclusivity and economic equity within the beauty industry.
Another finalist is United Airlines in the Sustainability category. The United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund was launched to drive investment in sustainable aviation fuel, a lower-carbon alternative to jet fuel made from waste. To raise awareness, United appointed Oscar the Grouch as its “Chief Trash Officer,” creating a social-first campaign that garnered over 445 million impressions and 155 million video views. The initiative attracted 21 corporate partners and raised more than $200 million, doubling its goal. Recognized by Fast Company and TIME, the fund represents a pioneering step in decarbonizing air travel through innovative financing and public engagement.
The judges’ 2024 selections reflect businesses that are driving change for social causes and making a tangible impact. This year’s finalists have demonstrated exceptional commitment to education, sustainability and community betterment — each contributing to a more inclusive and equitable future. Their innovative approaches serve as a testament to the power of corporate responsibility in creating lasting positive change.
See the complete list of finalists below.
Better Future
“Breaking”
Nature’s Fynd – Launch of Dairy-Free Fy™ Cream Cheese
NCTA – Release of Every Last Mile
Seed Health • Redefining Our Planet’s Future with Microbes
Unlocking a Hydrated Future: Liquid I.V.®’s Worldwide Impact
7-Eleven Helps Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Youth
Disability
CREA and NYTA on Disability, Sexuality and Consent
Fanáticos de lo Real by Burger King
Guardian Addresses Barriers for Collegiate Para-Athletes
Hiki & Getty Images – #AutisticOutloud
Hunter Marketing – COTA + Magnusmode
‘TOUCH’ A Visionary ‘Pictureless’ Film by Mastercard
Education
Ancestry empowers the next generation of history makers
Mastercard Girls4Tech
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: Social Impact Through STEM
VAHDAM® India-TEACH ME (TM)
Emergency Aid
Flexport.org – 112M+ people helped with aid shipments
Nextdoor: the Essential Neighborhood Network for Support
Employment
Connelly Partners & Year Up – Scaling Workforce Opportunity
Geographic Solutions a Finalist for the Greater Good Award
Hunter Marketing – COTA Make This City Move Campaign
ShopGoodwill.com #CreateOpportunity Campaign
Environment
Badger’s Journey to Net-Zero: A Solar Story
“Breaking”
Charmin Protect, Grow, Restore
Hunter Marketing – City of Columbus: Keep Columbus Beautiful
“It’s a greener time to use energy” – OVO’s Greener Grid
The AllTrails Public Lands Program
Gender Equality
Hunter Marketing – City of Columbus Pay Equity Campaign
Infosys addresses bias and microaggressions against women
MAC Cosmetics – Viva Glam Campaign
MilkMate: Empowering Working Moms
The Circana Diversity Advantage Program
Housing
Art From the Streets: 2023 Campaign
Data Labs: Historic Funding For Housing In Colorado
Veterans Community Project & BarkleyOKRP – Homeless Listings
LGBTQ+
#InclusionInProgress at Infosys
Lime Launches Its Largest Ever Global Pride Campaign
MAC Cosmetics – Viva Glam
Local Community Betterment
Being a Force for Good is in Latitude’s DNA
Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund
Foundry 360 & Bank of America: Local Impact
JPMorgan Chase and the City of Detroit
NCTA – Release of Every Last Mile
Obama Foundation, Work & Co, and Manual: the new Obama.org
Mental Health
Kate Spade New York: A Decade of Women’s Mental Health
Nespresso x Project Healthy Minds – Mental Health Awareness
OLLY Helps 100K People Access Mental Health Services
selfmade’s Psychodermatology Effect
Sesame Workshop — Emotional Well-Being Initiative
Public Health
AHF x billups – Just Use It
Duncan Channon & CTPP – Fantasyland
Evvy – 100 Effed Facts About the Gender Health Gap
Guardant Health Launch of Shield
National Plan to End Parkinson’s Disease Act Campaign
Progyny & The Broken Brown Egg – AHA Grant
Racial Equality
Buy From A Black Woman and H&M: The Inspire Tour
First-Ever Pepsi Dig In Day Block Party Celebrated in D.C.
Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Critical Mass: DWB
Gushers & Mindshare – Gushers’ Black Voices Create
Kargo’s Multicultural Content Amplifier (MCA)
The Circana Diversity Advantage Program
Social Justice
Bobbie – ‘Parents Push Harder’ Campaign
Hyphen: Initiative for Inclusive Entrepreneurship
Justice for Migrant Women Convention 190 Convening at the UN
Walmart x Ebony – SheEO Business Disrupters
Sustainability
CiCLO® technology – Reducing synthetic microfiber pollution
KEEN – Consciously Created Campaign
Oil-to-Soil – Green Boom Sustainable Oil Cleanup Innovation
Savers Value Village – Reuse to combat textile waste.
Tokki eco-friendly gift bags deck the halls at Target launch
United Airlines Is Investing in the Future of Fuel
Veterans Support
Do Your Part: Changing the Way America Supports Its Military
GSD&M, Ad Council & the VA – The Question
Heartware Stories: Be The One
Make the Connection’s Mental Health Month Campaign
Northwest Battle Buddies for Veterans
The Hero Company – Launch of Sherman Tank Bracelet
Veterans Community Project & BarkleyOKRP – Homeless Listings
Wellness
Beekman 1802 – Research on Kindness
Exos Readiness Culture Code
Frida – Uncensored
fullthrottle.ai™️ Is a Privacy-Focused Future for Marketing
The Meeting Collection by Humanscale
Understood’s Social Channels Shape The World For Difference
World Hunger
Gigawatt Group & Meals on Wheels – Power Of A Knock
Thrive Market – Accepting SNAP EBT Online
Youth
Banfield Pet Academy® – inspiring the next generation
Hunter Marketing – NC4K Website and Logo
TEAM LEWIS Foundation
11:11 Media Impact
7-Eleven Helps Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Youth
Interested in entering the Greater Good Awards? Sign up to receive deadline reminders, entry tips, category recommendations and more.