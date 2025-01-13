When it comes to hot jobs, AI takes the lead — but don’t count out the humans just yet

When it comes to the hottest jobs in 2025, AI dominates. But don’t discount the human touch altogether.

In LinkedIn’s annual report Jobs on the Rise, spotlighting the roles most in demand this year, AI-centric jobs command the spotlight, with AI engineer and AI consultant nabbing the top spots. This, as opportunities in industries like travel, event planning and construction are also enjoying momentum.

It’s little wonder the AI job market is booming considering the explosion in AI products and their adoption across industries. A recent forecast from IT consultancy Sopra Steria puts the growth of the AI market at three times greater than that of the entire IT sector over the next five years.

But even as the market for AI jobs flourishes, the long-term demand for such expertise remains unknown. As Eric Mochnacz, head of operations at the HR consultancy Red Clover, put it, “Every business seems to be figuring out how they can integrate AI into their business model, even if they don’t really know how to do it so it drives impact. It’s like when CEOs demand 10 years of experience in a product that’s only been in existence for three.”

Bhadresh Patel, COO of professional services firm RGP, suggests that given the rapid adoption of automation, the acceleration in AI positions only makes sense. “We’re in a transformational stage, and in five years we will think about AI in the same way that we think about digital experience today,” he said.

Still, the robots haven’t quite taken over yet. Also ranking high on LinkedIn’s list were physical therapist (#3) and workforce development manager (#4). As Kirill Bigai, CEO of the language training platform Preply, points out, “As automation and AI are changing technical jobs, the corresponding need is human contact, care and development, which cannot be entirely supplied by machines.”

When it comes to workforce development, Mochnacz sees the demand tied to recent instability in the workplace due to shifts in the job market. “We’ve seen tumult in the workforce, with people starting new jobs, getting laid off, starting new jobs and facing layoffs again,” he said. “So, people are looking for support on how they can grow in skills during unemployment in order to pivot to a more secure career path.”

In this year’s rankings, travel advisor (#5) and event coordinator (#6) also made an impressive showing, which LinkedIn attributed to a post-pandemic surge in travel and entertainment for business and pleasure, with increased spending on live experiences and a resurgence in travelers using agents to plan trips.

Infrastructure jobs are booming as well, thanks to the 2021 Infrastructure Law in the U.S. and the influx of development funds it ushered in, leading to newcomers on the list like community planner (#11), land agent (#14), bridge engineer (#18) and commissioning manager (#25).

Overall, the job market appears to be stable heading into 2025, with a stronger-than-expected jobs report this past month and drop in the unemployment rate. “Weekly jobless claims filed before the holidays pointed to fewer layoffs during this period, suggesting a healthy labor market,” said Sandra Moran, chief customer experience officer at ADP-owned workforce management services provider WorkForce Software. This, as consumer spending reached new heights as holiday shoppers returned to in-person retail experiences, she emphasized.

LinkedIn’s list also revealed demand for roles centered around business expansion, with C-suite positions including chief growth officer (#17), chief revenue officer (#23) and director of development (#7) all returning to the rankings this year.

When it comes to development jobs in particular, Mochnacz points to the rise in organizations including schools and nonprofits forced to raise funds due to inflation’s impact on the wallets of those who typically contribute. “As the wealth gap gets wider and wider, these organizations need to know how to best convince those with the most money to support their causes financially,” he said.