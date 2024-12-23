Technology will shape workplace productivity in 2025, but some warn of AI overload

The integration of AI and other technology is seen as critical to maximizing workplace productivity in the coming year, despite hiccups in implementing the latest tools and feelings among some that more tech does not necessarily make for a more productive workforce.

Still, there is a sense of urgency around getting AI up to speed in order to boost productivity. “HR can’t afford to ignore AI any longer, and if they do, entire departments will risk losing out on the best talent and even future organizational growth,” said Corwin Schroeder, global head of talent acquisition at financial data software company insightsoftware.

Meanwhile, Amy Reichanadter, chief people officer at the data and AI company Databricks, warns that “teams that have been in wait-and-see mode on implementing AI will begin to feel left behind because they have not developed and implemented a working strategy for how AI can improve their work.”

Yet despite the push for AI adoption, challenges persist in regard to implementing the tech. According to executive coaching firm Vistage’s Q3 CEO Confidence Index, while 75% of organizations currently use AI in some form, just one-third have trained their people on it, creating an enormous barrier to productivity.

The training gap

The gap between implementation and training is creating noticeable friction in the workplace. While 96% of C-suite executives expect AI tools to enhance productivity, 77% of employees using AI say they have a greater workload and nearly half are unsure how to achieve promised gains, according to Kelly Monahan, managing director and head of The Upwork Research Institute.

"The power of generative AI is only as strong as the workforce's ability and willingness to use it." Jill Goldstein global managing partner, IBM Consulting

The solution, according to experts, lies not just in training but buy-in among the rank and file — something HR leaders have a role in promoting.

“The power of generative AI is only as strong as the workforce’s ability and willingness to use it,” said Jill Goldstein, global managing partner of HR & Talent Transformation at IBM Consulting. “CHROs must champion training and reskilling initiatives that increase the technical acumen of the workforce, which includes providing employees with opportunities to experiment with AI and take calculated risks within a safe framework.”

Organizational readiness is also essential.

Stacey Walker, senior vp and CHRO at tech company Fortive, emphasized that AI can only help insofar as the company employing it is functional. “Organizations need well-established workflows for these technologies to be effective,” she said. “Lack of learning, experimentation and support for employees to apply AI tools to their work can also impede adoption and productivity.”

David Radin, CEO of HR consultancy Confirmed and author of “Time Management in the Age of AI,” advocates for a measured approach to tech implementation. “The name of the game in 2025 for productivity is being able to use the innovations in AI which are coming at us at a rapid pace without losing the core benefits of the methodologies that have served us so well in recent years,” he said.

Lose that gut

In all the focus on technology, some predict a shift away from intuition-based management strategies.

“Gut-feel decision-making is outdated,” said Sam Naficy, CEO of workplace productivity platform Prodoscore. “Today, understanding work patterns impacts performance, retention, management and engagement.” Naficy points to the rising importance of Organizational Network Analysis in understanding team dynamics, particularly in hybrid work environments.

"Gut-feel decision-making is outdated. Today, understanding work patterns impacts performance, retention, management and engagement." Sam Naficy CEO, Prodoscore

The shift toward data-driven decision making also extends to performance evaluation, according to Eric Mochnacz, director of operations at HR consultancy Red Clover, who emphasizes the importance of clear performance metrics in the ongoing remote work debate. “When you want people to be productive, measure their productivity concretely and reward them for productivity,” he said. “Compensation influences behavior — it’s truly that simple.”

Tech’s limitations

Technology alone is not the answer to a more productive workforce, some contend.

“People are starting to realize that piling on more technology doesn’t improve the overall output of an organization,” said executive coach Gary Rich. “If leaders want to improve productivity, they should move in the opposite direction by helping people create space to think, prioritize and focus on what matters most.”

Rick Hammell, founder and CEO of HCM and payments platform Helios, argues that organizations must address fundamental roadblocks like communication limitations in hybrid work, employee burnout and mental health support.

Meanwhile, Matthew Saxon, chief people officer at video platform Zoom — which has helped transform the way we get our jobs done — emphasizes that employers need to be mindful of “meeting overload,” recommending regular meeting audits and asynchronous collaboration.

And could the way we schedule our workweek be the key to productivity?

In partnership with The Wharton School of Business, coaching services company Exos studied the impact of implementing a flexible four-day workweek — which proved to be a significant boost to productivity. By implementing “You Do You Days” along with policies like intentional scheduling and meeting audits, 91% of employees reported being productive versus 67% prior, according to Exos chief people officer Greg Hill.

“Making small shifts toward encouraging flexibility and recovery is better than sticking to the status quo,” he said — suggesting that sometimes, less can be more when it comes to promoting productivity.