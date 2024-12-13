AI fatigue sets in among workers and company leaders

Workforces may be having an issue with AI overkill.

About half of business leaders report declining company-wide enthusiasm for AI integration and adoption, according to a recent EY pulse survey, including responses from 500 senior business executives.

The findings speak to general exhaustion with constant change in the workplace following the pandemic, with the return to offices, hybrid work and now the integration of new and potentially transformative technology. And that’s extending to all levels of organizations. In EY’s survey, over half of company leaders said they feel they are failing in their role amid AI’s rapid growth.

“The primary driver of AI fatigue is the intense focus on adoption over the past year, coupled with uncertainty around how the technology will impact employees and the rapid pace of its implementation,” said Dan Diasio, EY global artificial intelligence consulting leader.

“As companies push forward with AI integration, many are facing mounting challenges related to employee disengagement,” Diasio said.

“The primary driver of AI fatigue is the intense focus on adoption over the past year, coupled with uncertainty around how the technology will impact employees and the rapid pace of its implementation." Dan Diasio global artificial intelligence consulting leader, EY

One problem is that many workers are finding the tools don’t make them more productive. Almost 80% of workers who use generative AI in their jobs said it has added to their workload and is hampering their productivity, as they spend more time reviewing or moderating AI-generated content, an Upwork survey of over 2,500 full-time workers, freelancers and executives found.

In that same survey, 96% of executives said they expect AI to boost productivity, while about 40% of staff said they don’t know how that will ever happen.

In some cases, AI tools have been initially rolled out then scaled back following concerns from legal teams, said Emily Rose McRae, senior director analyst at Gartner. “You have tools that might have been useful that people are now being told not to use, which then decreases enthusiasm for the entire category,” she said.

Another major problem is a lack of training on using new AI tools properly. From 2023 to 2024, the number of employees who said they feel very prepared to work with AI dropped by six percentage points, according to a report from Gallup. Some 40% of employees said they are struggling to understand how to integrate AI into their work, and 75% said they lack confidence in how to utilize AI, another report, from Wiley, found.

“As AI is still a new tool for many, it’s essential for companies to prioritize communication, transparency, and education to alleviate these concerns. By focusing on human-centered design, leaders can help employees better understand their role and potential benefits, fostering a more engaged workforce,” Diasio said.

“You have tools that might have been useful that people are now being told not to use, which then decreases enthusiasm for the entire category." Emily Rose McRae, senior director analyst at Gartner.

And employers are making some progress in this area. According to EY, 59% of senior leaders are investing in expanding training on the responsible use of AI over the next year — up from 49% six months ago.

“While this is a positive step, addressing AI fatigue requires a comprehensive approach that emphasizes clear communication, continuous learning, and reassurances about the long-term value of the technology,” Diasio said.

When it comes to AI in the coming year, HR leaders will “need to navigate issues with data, best practices for usage, identifying skills gaps for those unfamiliar with the technology and change fatigue that happens when there is so much transformation happening within a small period of time,” said Constanze Backhaus, CHRO at TeamViewer, a remote access software company.