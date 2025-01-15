The rise of ‘revenge quitting’ is a growing challenge for HR leaders

As workplace frustrations reach a boiling point, “revenge quitting” is expected to peak in 2025.

Why all the rage? For one, Glassdoor reports that 65% of workers feel stuck in their roles. Of growing concern to employers, the trend of abrupt quitting is increasingly accompanied by destructive behaviors that put company data at risk.

Nearly 1 in 6 workers has witnessed a colleague intentionally deleting important company data before quitting — a phenomenon dubbed “rage deletion,” according to the Work Trend Security Report from data backup and recovery firm CrashPlan.

The study, which surveyed more than 2,300 workers, found that Gen Z employees are twice as likely to engage in such behavior, with 1 in 10 admitting to deliberately destroying company files before they bolt.

“The signs of employee disengagement and dissatisfaction show up in the way they use technology,” said Todd Thorsen, CISO at CrashPlan. “IT teams are often positioned to know about a potential rage-quitter long before HR does. How people treat the data they produce on the job generally predicts their job satisfaction.”

“We must find new ways to promote, recognize and invest in internal teams and advance anti-burnout practices.” Iffi Wahla CEO, Edge

The study reveals some telling patterns. Rage deleters are significantly more likely to work overtime, with nearly 9 in 10 working extra hours and nearly 2 in 10 doing so more than 10 times per month. They are also twice as likely to be actively job hunting and overwhelmingly more likely to have contacted recruiters about new opportunities.

Leena Rinne, global head of coaching at employee training platform Skillsoft, points to a widening trust gap between employers and employees. Its research shows that between 2023 and 2024, the likelihood of employees leaving their roles jumped by 11 percentage points.

The real disconnect seems to be around culture, according to Rinne. “Employees are still saying the same things about why they’re considering a move: they want more opportunities to grow, better training and stronger development programs,” she said.

HR leaders are focused on preventive strategies. Iffi Wahla, CEO of global recruitment platform Edge, emphasizes the importance of creating an anti-burnout culture. “As a leader and a company, it’s our job to create a culture and environment that prioritizes retention and people first,” he said. “We must find new ways to promote, recognize and invest in internal teams and advance anti-burnout practices.”

Mei-joy Foster, vp of talent management at rewards program Blackhawk Network, stresses the importance of recognition programs. “To attract and retain top talent, you need more than competitive salaries — you need a workplace culture where employees feel seen and valued every day,” she said. “In today’s climate of ‘faux-ductivity’ and the Great Disengagement, establishing a culture of genuine recognition is more critical than ever.”

“Employees are still saying the same things about why they’re considering a move: they want more opportunities to grow, better training and stronger development programs.” Leena Rinne global head of coaching, Skillsoft

The tech sector appears particularly vulnerable, with 2 in 10 employees expressing concern about revenge quitting and data deletion. Programmers and developers report the highest levels of worry, while designers and design engineers are the most likely to admit to rage deletion.

To combat the trend, experts recommend a multifaceted approach. “Leaders need to genuinely listen and show empathy, because when employees feel their opinions matter, they’re more likely to stay engaged and committed,” Rinne said. She points to Gallup research revealing that just 4 in 10 employees feel respected at work, which is driving disengagement and turnover.

Wahla recommends practical steps such as implementing flexible remote and hybrid work options and focusing on internal mobility. “By building a culture rooted in employee feedback, empathy and practicality, you can create a robust talent community, whether internal or external, that is ready to meet your needs efficiently,” he said.

For companies concerned about protecting their data, the CrashPlan study highlights a concerning gap: Just 43% of companies provide tools ensuring that their employee data is backed up, while only 39% have clear policies mandating their use.

As organizations grapple with these challenges, Laura Gassner Otting, a career expert and HR veteran, advises that prevention is better than cure.

As for those who are raging? Think twice, she warns.

“Revenge quitting might feel like reclaiming control, but the real power move is crafting a career that reflects your values, ambitions and motivators,” she said. “Before you leave, get clear on what matters to you, have the conversations that could fix what’s broken and, if quitting is the right move, do it with purpose and professionalism.”