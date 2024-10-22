The challenge of navigating global teams in the hybrid era

Managing international teams has become both a necessity and a challenge as companies expand their global footprint, with HR leaders having to grapple with the complexities of coordinating diverse workforces across time zones, cultures and work arrangements.

Even before the pandemic, a survey of workers in 90 countries found that 9 in 10 worked at least occasionally with global teammates. The shift towards hybrid and remote work models has only become more intense post-pandemic, adding a whole other layer of complexity to the task.

Effective communication seems to be the biggest hurdle in managing global teams. Jean Bays, chief people officer at Neat, a virtual meeting tech company, emphasizes the importance of clear, inclusive communication.

“I often remind my English-speaking colleagues in the U.S., U.K. and Australia to speak slowly and avoid jargon, as complex language can alienate non-native speakers,” she said. She added that even skilled international colleagues might remain silent during meetings, not due to poor English skills but because they only understand part of the conversation.

Mandy Mekhail, chief people officer at workplace productivity platform ClickUp, echoes that sentiment, advocating for formal training on inclusive language and practices. She stresses the importance of “assuming good intent when misunderstandings occur and encouraging open dialogue to address cultural differences.”

Mekhail noted that HR, in particular, has undergone a dramatic evolution with the rise of dispersed teams, seeing as the department is integrated into everything that a company does. HR leaders now need to be more strategic partners to the business, connecting people strategy to overall business goals, she said.

“Respecting boundaries is essential for smooth global teamwork.” Jean Bays, chief people officer virtual meeting tech company Neat.

The challenge of coordinating across different time zones is also a recurring theme for all global teams. Bays encourages her international teammates to block time on their calendars to mark their availability, with many tools automatically showing when individuals are available and unavailable. “No one should be sitting in a meeting at 11 p.m.,” she said. “Respecting boundaries is essential for smooth global teamwork.”

Mekhail’s company, like so many others, has developed a strong “asynchronous muscle,” as she put it, reducing the need for constant, real-time interaction. “We have fewer meetings than other companies that I’ve been with prior,” she said, “and it’s because we recognize we could accomplish so much more async.”

Understanding and respecting cultural differences is likewise crucial for the successful management of international teams. Bays pointed out that communication styles vary by culture — some are direct, while others are indirect. She recommended observing how team members follow up after meetings to understand their preferences and gain insight into how to work with them effectively.

“We have fewer meetings than other companies that I’ve been with prior, and it’s because we recognize we could accomplish so much more async.” Mandy Mekhail, chief people officer at workplace productivity platform ClickUp.

Mekhail emphasized the importance of recognizing local customs, such as gift-giving practices in the Philippines during the holidays. Such cultural awareness extends to understanding diverse home working environments.

For example, Bays learned during the pandemic that fully remote work was a big stressor for certain colleagues in Asia. “I heard directly from colleagues in the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan that space is limited and makes home-based work nearly impossible,” she said — making it ever more essential that HR leaders understand and appreciate the nuances of disparate employees’ working and living arrangements.