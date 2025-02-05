‘Outdated playbook’: Employee pushback escalates following Trump’s RTO mandates

As President Trump’s executive order requiring federal employees to return to the office reignites a national debate, new research reveals that organizations implementing rigid RTO mandates risk losing valuable talent.

Half of workers say they would quit immediately over non-negotiable RTO policies, while 4 in 10 would begin searching for jobs that are remote, according to resume writing service MyPerfectResume’s new report Remote Work Divide.

“HR and business leaders have to ask themselves: Are we clinging to an outdated playbook, or are we willing to adapt to the realities of the workplace today?” said Doug Dennerline, CEO of performance enablement platform Betterworks. “The best talent is no longer confined to city hubs; it’s spread across the globe. And they are seeking employers who understand that their work isn’t defined by where they sit but by what they achieve.”

The survey of 1,044 U.S. workers found that nearly 8 in 10 support remote or hybrid options for federal employees, with fewer than one-quarter believing federal workers really need to be on-site full-time. That sentiment extends beyond government work, as about the same number of respondents say they themselves prefer flexible arrangements, regardless of sector.

Camille Fetter, founder and CEO of Talentfoot Executive Search & Staffing, suggests a more nuanced approach to the battle over RTO. “Many companies are finding success with hybrid schedules that bring people together mid-week, typically Tuesday through Thursday, while offering remote work on Mondays or Fridays,” she said.

After all, the financial implications of commuting are not trivial. Mark Dixon, founder and CEO of International Workplace Group, notes that commuters could save as much as $30,000 per year if they switch from commuting to a city center daily to working locally four days a week — something that’s particularly relevant for younger, lower-paid workers facing a double whammy of the stubbornly high cost of living and student debt.

Meanwhile, many argue that the push for RTO appears disconnected from employees’ perceptions of productivity. The MyPerfectResume survey found that about three-quarters of workers are most productive outside a traditional office setting, with 4 in 10 thriving in a fully remote environment and about one-third in a hybrid setup. Furthermore, three-quarters report being more creative when working remotely.

Sandra O’Sullivan, chief people and operations officer at educator support firm Curriculum Associates — where 85% of a 2,500-person team works remotely — emphasizes intentionality. “Rather than mandating office returns, we focus in-person days around meaningful moments like onboarding, training, team-building events and planning meetings at our regional office locations, where gathering adds value,” she said.

Amy Spurling, founder and CEO of employee stipends platform Compt, also challenges the traditional thinking around employees’ presence in the office. “I don’t think this is actually about office vs. remote at all; it’s about trust and results,” she said. Spurling advocates for measuring outcomes rather than hours spent at desks, suggesting that companies create flexible frameworks as opposed to rigid policies.

For those HR professionals navigating this landscape, Elysca Fernandes, director of HR research and advisory services at HR consultancy McLean & Co., recommends a data-driven approach. Managers should “align in-office expectations with the needs of both the business and its employees,” she said. “The key is intentionality: making office time purposeful by prioritizing collaboration, connection and innovation.”

The impact extends beyond workplace mere logistics to employee well-being. According to Gallup’s 2024 Future of Work Report, 43% of employees reported greater levels of stress about returning to the office versus prior years.

Livia de Bastos Martini, chief people officer at employee wellness platform Wellhub, notes that “employees in their non-preferred work environment are almost twice as likely to be unhappy with their current company than employees in their preferred workplace.”

As organizations grapple with RTO mandates, experts advise HR leaders and other managers they would be best to prioritize flexibility, trust and purposeful, in-person collaboration — while recognizing that ironclad policies could well result in unhappy employees looking for the exits.