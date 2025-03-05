Ex-government workers make for rich talent pool for private-sector employers

Thousands of employees of the federal government will be trying to find new jobs as the Trump administration pushes them out, presenting private sector employers with a rich pool of experienced, highly qualified professionals looking for work.

But transitioning from the public to private sector, especially for those with decades-long government careers, can be challenging for job seekers who may not speak the same corporate language as HR professionals and recruiters.

“Government employees need to prepare now, not when a layoff is already in motion,” said Amanda Augustine, resident career expert at Career.io. “We’re seeing a surge in professionals scrambling for private sector jobs, but many don’t know where to start.”

Ex-government employees first need to analyze their own transferable skills, then “almost rebrand themselves for the civilian job market,” said David Remick, executive director of the Alexandria/Arlington Regional Workforce Council, which offers resources to job seekers in the D.C. area, including a webpage with tips for those transitioning from government work.

Among the tips for reworking a resume for a non-government role is avoiding government jargon or acronyms. Candidates may also be accustomed to submitting extensively detailed resumes for government jobs, whereas most other kinds of employers prefer resumes that are far more concise.

“There are probably thousands of different job types within the federal government, and some of those jobs have easy equivalents, so then it’s just a matter of making sure you’re using similar terminology,” Remick said.

Certain fields federal employees bring expertise to might include compliance, policy, cybersecurity and project management. Remick said employers in the communications and legal space have been inundated with resumes lately. “There’s now more talent than there are spots open, unfortunately,” he said.

Remick recommends that employers looking to scoop up ex-government workers use LinkedIn and other social networking sites to market roles to prospective candidates. Employers should also connect with career centers to promote opportunities and participate in job fairs.

“The federal government has an incredible range of services and a massive skill set to support all those services,” said Neil Costa, CEO of the jobs site HireClix.

One reason ex-government workers may fear transitioning into public sector work — and a concern among hiring managers — is “the overall culture shock,” said Costa. “There’s a difference in how those organizations are managed and the speed at which those organizations move. But people who’ve worked in the government have something really unique and interesting experience to bring to the table, and employers need to be open-minded.”

Even as many thousands of government workers now face a career transition and compete in the open job market, Costa believes they should remain optimistic as “they can bring a lot of value, whether it’s in their particular sector or whether they’re trying to change careers and bring the skills they’ve developed over time.”