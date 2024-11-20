‘Broken expectations’: Stark generational divide emerges in job seekers

When it comes to work, all generations have something in common: anxiety.

Exactly what kind of anxiety is where their paths start to diverge, not just in terms of how different age groups work but also how they search for new jobs, according to new research.

The stress points felt when job seeking were outlined in a new survey by Geographic Solutions which polled 500 job seekers. While 62% of Gen Z respondents cited limited job opportunities as their primary concern, millennials (67%) and Gen X (61%) found lack of employer communication most stressful. Boomers reported higher anxiety about competing with other candidates and the lengthy interview process.

The data also revealed a surprising shift in remote work preferences. Only 13% of job seekers across all ages now prefer fully remote positions. Again, generational differences emerge when it comes to preferences in work arrangement: 57% of Gen Z and 50% of millennials favor a hybrid model, whereas Gen X (46%) leans toward in-person work. Notably, about one-quarter of boomers prioritize remote options over other arrangements.

“Gen Z is going through a problem … entering the workforce with broken expectations, no motivation, an inability to communicate and no ability to handle real-world adversity.” Steven Lowell, career coach, Find My Profession.

“When recruiters rely on broad generational stereotypes, they risk missing opportunities to connect with candidates in ways that resonate with their needs and preferences,” said Paul Toomey, founder and president of Geographic Solutions. “By recognizing, for example, that millennials and Gen X prioritize salary insights on job search platforms, employers can tailor their hiring efforts to speak directly to what matters to each group.” His firm’s research also uncovered concerning trends in resume accuracy. Six in 10 job seekers admitted to embellishing their resumes, with generational variations in what they chose to exaggerate. Gen Z tends to inflate skills (60%), while millennials (70%), Gen X (65%) and boomers (70%) are more likely to embellish job titles. Technology adoption also shows interesting patterns across generations. The survey found that millennials (88%), Gen X (87%) and boomers (80%) are more likely to use AI for creating resumes and cover letters than Gen Z (74%), challenging assumptions about tech adoption among younger generations. Steven Lowell, a career coach at resume writing and recruiting services provider Find My Profession, stressed that patterns have emerged regarding different age groups’ motivations for remote work. “Gen X and millennials want to work remote to take care of families and have a stronger work-life balance. Meanwhile, Gen Z wants to work remote to have side hustles, travel and attempt to be nomadic,” he said. That has led to challenges, he pointed out, with some Gen Z workers being terminated for simultaneously working for rivals.

Lowell also highlights a concerning trend among younger workers: “Gen Z is going through a problem. They have been raised on technology, taught to get STEM [science, engineering, technology and mathematics] degrees and led to believe that you do not have to talk to people to get what you want. As a result, they are entering the workforce with broken expectations, no motivation, an inability to communicate and no ability to handle real-world adversity.”

Burnout among young workers still a concern

Burnout remains a significant concern, particularly among younger workers, with research from Blackhawk Network finding that 45% of millennials and fully half of Gen Z report that they are burned out at work.

Mei-joy Foster, vp of talent management at the payments platform Blackhawk Network, emphasizes the importance of development and recognition. “Investing in employee training and development is one of the most effective ways to boost retention — after all, people quit their bosses, not their jobs,” she said. A manager who actively supports their team’s growth and provides regular feedback creates an environment where employees feel valued and motivated to stay, she added.

Looking ahead, recent data from the research platform SurveyMonkey indicates retention may be particularly challenging with Gen Z, as 41% believe the ideal tenure at a company is four years or less.

Its research, based on responses from more than 3,000 full-time workers, also found that younger generations are more likely to experience “ghosting” during job applications, with 55% of Gen Z and 53% of millennials reporting such experiences, versus 42% of Gen X.

SurveyMonkey also found that remote work creates unique challenges for different generations. Forty-four percent of Gen Z respondents miss socializing with coworkers the most in remote settings, compared to 35% of millennials and 34% of Gen X. The research also revealed that 36% of Gen Z and millennial workers have taken a “quiet vacation” — the popular term which refers to when employees secretly take time off while they appear to be working — in the last 12 months, versus 27% of Gen X workers.

Anna Amosova, HR director at the HR platform Mellow, notes that despite some companies pushing for office returns, remote and hybrid arrangements remain crucial for attraction and retention. She identifies three primary concerns among job seekers of all generations: work location, inclusivity and growth opportunities.

Particularly with young candidates, job seekers have become “very direct about wanting fast salary reviews, rapid career progression and opportunities to gain experience quickly,” she said, as they appreciate that “their professional foundation depends on growth — and [they] are unafraid to voice these priorities.”