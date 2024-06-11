Inside monday.com’s North American HQ: when employees’ feedback on office design matters

Just around the corner from Union Square in New York is where 400 monday.com employees show up to work at least a few times a week.

It’s a sunlit office with real plants in most corners, a homey feel with recycled furniture and bookshelves, terraces with views of the Chrysler building, and four floors that seamlessly combine work and play.

In some ways, it follows the blueprint of a startup where you can find ping pong and pool tables, a hammock, a vinyl record player, and even a corn hole set-up. However, the designers of this leased space didn’t create these benefits without data. After the first two floors of the office opened in September 2022, there were numerous surveys and requests for feedback before building out the second two floors, which opened in April 2023.

WorkLife, who previously wrote on monday.com’s “do not disturb” office gadget, visited their headquarters to get an inside look and feel of the space to find out what it means for their return to the office on a hybrid schedule, productivity, and employee satisfaction.

Yoga studio, arcade, wine bar

Work management platform monday.com’s move to what was once BuzzFeed’s office tripled its NYC footprint compared to its previous space. Before September 2022, the company was in an office that had just 30 desks. It was a temporary spot for them while they developed plans to expand their headcount significantly and establish the North American headquarters, which is what the new office is.

While each floor has a mix of desks, conference rooms, and phone booths that you might find in any office, there are also unique features. From floor to floor, that ranges from a music room with a Taylor guitar, a yoga room, a zen room, a massage room, a library, a “backyard” area with beach chairs, a Tiki bar, a Lego display area, a wine bar, an arcade, a celebration room to make cards, and outdoor terraces.

“We thought about what would make people commute for 40 to 50 minutes to come to the office,” said Keren Reznik, head of workplace projects at monday.com, where they operate on a hybrid schedule. “It was very important for us to give them the value they cannot get inside a home office.”

Their “member’s club,” similar to a cafeteria to the eye, is where people gather for provided lunch, for large company meetings, for special events like the company-wide talent show, or just to have a change in scenery from your desks.

The plan all along was to open the office in phases so designers could gain feedback and integrate it into the next floor, ensuring that it was the best possible in-office experience. That ranged from removing a putting green that was rarely used to an increased demand for more conference rooms.

Other changes made included employees requesting a liquid disposal area, similar to a sink, and more phone booths situated in areas that ensure it will remain at a cool temperature while they are using it.

How the perks are boosting productivity

Looking at stats like how much they replenish snacks and coffee, and other data from engagement surveys, it’s clear that monday.com has seen a consistent and significant increase in office attendance data last year and into this year.

For example, Paola Galeano, a senior solutions engineer who has been at the company for five years has endometriosis that leads to painful cramps, and says that having the ability to work from a massage chair all day is a game changer for her and her comfort.

“People would tell me ‘Just go work in the massage chair all day,’” said Galeano. “It felt really welcoming.”

The office also features two patios to encourage employees to go outside.

“It’s important for wellness, it’s important for our health,” said Reznik. “It’s important that people get the opportunity to do that circulation between being in the outdoors and indoors. It gives people the variety so they can choose. We understand that people are different and not working the same way.”

That room for choice is also a huge unlock for creativity. Facing writer’s block? Head to the yoga room and do a few minutes of stretching and meditation. There you might get your aha moment. Galeano has had many moments like this and also has appreciated the different settings for team meetings and one-on-ones.

To be booked in advance, these rooms are often used as a private space for people to get together in a less sterile office setting.

“I feel more comfortable and I can contribute what I’m saying as though we were having a friend conversation, but talking about business,” said Galeano. “I think that physical comfort is so important.”

The undeniable coworker connection

The monday.com space has allowed employees to really build a sense of community in the space thanks to how it was designed. That happens in a significant way when ERG groups can hold events at the office, avoiding a venue fee elsewhere, and enjoying things like the wine bar or outdoor terrace. In a smaller but equally impactful way, Galeano compares it to school, where every day you are excited to see your friends, whether it’s at lunchtime, in the hallways, or lounging around on a couch.

“We have an enormous teddy bear that’s there, and there have been so many times I might have snuggled up next to it,” said Galeano. “Or if someone is having a bad day, it’s ‘Do you need a hug from the teddy bear?’ It creates a lot of human moments that are necessary when everyone is also doing a lot of work.”

One of her favorite memories is hanging out in the music room with colleagues and belting out songs after a challenging day.

But having a desk that is your own to go back to after those meetings is what Galeano and her colleagues really love, especially as she sees other peers in the industry navigate the uptick of hoteling or hot-desking.

“I have affirmation cards on my desk that I pull for my whole team,” said Galeano. “That’s our daily ritual. If we had to hot-desk around, it would be weird. It’s nice when people feel like they have a home.”

Ongoing office design feedback

Knowing how much the way an office is designed can contribute to productivity and overall employee wellbeing, monday.com isn’t done with employee feedback even though all four floors are completely open. For example, when WorkLife visited, monday.com’s office also had a Tiki bar, but because it’s seen a lack of use because of the draw to the wine bar instead, it will likely be used for something else in the future.

But that’s just one example. Reznik says that they are constantly asking employees for feedback and spending time in the office spaces themselves to see how it’s being used.

“We had this idea from one of the surveys we did to have a self-empowerment corner, where employees can simulate how they talk with a crowd,” said Reznik. “It ended up not working and we realized people were not using it. People said ‘listen, we would prefer a conference room instead.’ We said ‘yes, absolutely.’”

The office is constantly changing, whether that is by adding a different kind of room or just changing up the lunch menu.

“We are in growth all the time, continuously an evolving project,” said Reznik. “The most important thing is the people. That’s the only thing on our minds. We need to make sure they are comfortable within the office.”