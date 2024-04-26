Influencer agency Billion Dollar Boy offers creators a membership program, with benefits

This story was first published by WorkLife sibling Digiday

Influencer agency Billion Dollar Boy (BDB) is launching a creator community membership program on Thursday as it expands its consultative services and partnerships.

With the launch of the so-called FiveTwoNine: The Creator Club membership, the 10-year-old agency will provide creators and brands with physical space out of its London headquarters, along with educational resources, events and access to its platform. The aim is to support the growing business needs of influencers and creators and develop brand partnerships as the sector grows.

Becky Owen, global head of FiveTwoNine and global CMO of Billion Dollar Boy, said the agency sees this as a new opportunity for additional revenue streams for creator and influencer agencies — especially those focusing on “business support responsibilities” between creators and managers.

“With this disconnect, creators and managers will look to outsource administrative and strategic aspects of creators’ careers …” Owen said. “The opportunity is also there for brands and strategic partners, such as platforms, VCs, investors and more, to work more closely with creators who truly are the future SMBs.”

BDB’s membership pilot will launch with a free four-month period in the U.K. in partnership with founding brand partner Lipton and in collaboration with six founder creators and entrepreneurs, including food and beverage creators and founders of BOSH! Henry Firth and Ian Theasby and influencers Big Manny and Sophie Butler. The program’s cost will be based on a tiered pricing structure with flexible rates (based on the level of access) following the pilot. The company did not provide specific prices or ranges, but noted that all creators get free memberships during this time, with specific pricing expected to come this fall.

This comes as influencer and social agencies continues to develop their expertise and offerings as the influencer marketing business accelerates globally. Some agencies have developed proprietary databases and AI platforms for creator discovery or measurement tools, while others have focused on building strategic services, training or establishing influencer-dedicated units within the larger organization. These tools can become a way for influencer agencies to differentiate themselves and build on brand relationships, said Stefanie Beach, founder and CEO of SMB Media Consulting.

“By becoming a valuable, supportive resource, agencies will build trust with creators — fostering a win-win situation and growing their business in the long run,” Beach said.

“Education and guidance wasn’t there for me, but I want it to be there for other creators when they’re just starting out,” said Lucy Edwards, one of FiveTwoNine’s founding creators. Edwards has 196K followers on Instagram and is known for beauty and disability activism content. “You also have to wear many hats to be a creator. You’ve got to be your own everything, editor, producer, director, business owner.”

BDB’s membership will also include access to its online platform for classes and resources and office space later this fall. The physical space is offered through 12-month plans, day passes and bundles and space “hire” that includes using the area for shoots, events and podcast studios for a hourly or daily rate. The company said it will also add other local spaces internationally, starting with a U.S. expansion in 2025.

Part of the impetus for starting this membership program also came from BDB and influencer intelligence agency CORQ’s recent research on creator challenges that identified potential services that they are lacking in the business. The study found that 73% of creators want fast-track, affordable access to business coaches and consultancy, with advice on pricing, fees and negotiations being a top priority, followed by guidance on the latest trends and platform updates (53%). Creators also mentioned wanting business support (50%), creator-centric events (50%) and masterclasses from fellow creators (41%), according to BDB.

BDB will also look to expand its use of AI with the creator program, under its AI division, Muse, that launched in November 2023.

Much like BDB’s recent developments, other agencies are expanding their creator services through tech and other industry expertise, said Sia Aldred, director of client services at agency Influencer. Influencer launched its creator platform Waves in 2017 to facilitate brand and creator partnerships and also hosts events and advises creators on campaign planning, budget and regulation compliance.

Agency Influential CEO Ryan Detert sees other gaps in what creators need, like insights through a platform or other technology for creators to compare themselves to peers, including metrics like “average engagement, sentiment, number of posts, profanity ratings.”

Agencies that can establish their expertise and services and can be that tether will ultimately become “a connecting force between creators and the brand [and play] a crucial role in program facilitation,” said Shea Carter, vp of social and influencer at social agency Social Element.