How an anti-hustle CEO built a successful startup

Hustle culture, or the philosophy that poor mental health and well-being are accepted side effects of hard work, came under more fierce scrutiny during the peak coronavirus pandemic years. Widespread burnout flipped that notion on its head. And some business leaders are still walking the walk when it comes to applying that new-found wisdom to their organizational cultures.

HoneyPot founder Bea Dixon says she’s built an “anti-hustle” culture at her company – a feminine hygiene e-commerce retailer. The company has about 70 employees and its products are sold at major retailers like Walmart and Target. Earlier this year, it was acquired by an investment firm for $380 million.

Dixon created her own feminine wash formula while working a handful of part-time jobs in 2012, including one at Whole Foods. She bottled the formula and gave it to customers looking for the same thing, and recognized a real need for her product.

She says her early career experiences largely have shaped her current leadership style, and believes leading with empathy and fostering more collaborative environments is key to preventing hustle culture mindsets and eliminating burnout.

“I’ve worked in environments where I felt valued and others where I didn’t, and these experiences have shaped my commitment to leading with empathy and respect. I also view everyone on my team as people who work with me and not for me. I would never be able to do all that I’ve done with HoneyPot if it wasn’t for my team and I never take that for granted,” Dixon said.

“Our work’s purpose is to provide our humans with the best products and education possible, and for that to happen everyone who works here needs to feel like they are a dynamic human being instead of just being a corporate robot. They must be passionate about what they do because the energy they project comes across in their work,” she said.

The HoneyPot has grown rapidly in the past three years, increasing its product offerings by over 110% and expanding into new retailers, according to Dixon. It’s been able to do so not because staff are encouraged to hustle, but because of a highly collaborative culture where everyone respects and feels accountable to each other, she said.

She believes teamwork, community and ultimately doing work you’re passionate about with people you admire and respect are key to staff well-being and her company’s success.

“This isn’t a place that thrives on constant hustle. Instead, we foster a supportive environment where collaboration and everyone’s well-being are prioritized. No one feels like they need to get something completed all by themselves and that they can’t ask for help. A personal win is a team win so everyone is always there to jump in and help when needed.”

As an entrepreneur herself Dixon herself can sometimes fall victim to the grind mentality, especially during periods of rapid growth, but “with more people at the helm of Honey Pot, comes more drive to want to do the best for them and the best for our community.”

For other leaders, she advises to always remember where you came from throughout your career journey. “There have been so many people who have helped me along the way with their compassion, understanding, and patience. I want to embody these qualities with my team to be the best leader I can be for them,” she said.

“Also, be the leader you wished you had when you were growing in your career,” she added.