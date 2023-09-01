WorkLife’s definitive guide to what’s in and out in the workplace

The modern workplace is a whole new ball game.

Not much has stood still since the turn of the year. The return-to-office pendulum has swung back and forth numerous times, there have been mass layoffs, and a lengthy period of experimentation when it comes to hitting on the right working model. Plus, many people’s attitudes to work have changed irrevocably.

Now, as we head into the fall season, figuring out how to reskill and adapt in order to capitalize on, and evolve with, the rise of artificial intelligence as it integrates more fully into our working lives, will be top of mind for many.

We’ve taken a look at what’s changed in WorkLife’s guide to what’s in and what’s out for the new working normal.