A company-wide break between Christmas and New Years is critical for work-life balance

The week between Christmas and New Years has long been derided as a phone-it-in workweek until the world returns to normal January 2.

As a result, companies began closing for the week — a trend that continued as the pandemic helped employers reframe a work-life balance.

Workplace experts say this time off is table stakes, and should be a norm across desk jobs where work can be paused. While it might’ve once been seen as a perk that retains and attracts employees, it’s expected today.

Employers that have offered the time off have happier employees. Content and PR agency Codeword decided to close the entire week of December 25 back in 2019 for many reasons, ranging from giving employees a much-needed break to having a travel buffer. With this being their fourth year offering it, they recommend it to other employers who are able to do the same.

“It’s a no brainer,” said Alli Ray, chief of staff at Codeword. “Let’s take advantage of this time.”

Because they work with clients, there is still usually someone on call. But for the most part, their clients are taking this time off too. “We’re looking to mirror what our clients are doing,” said Ray. The week is generally very quiet, and there’s never been any marketing emergencies during that time.

Most importantly, their employees are grateful.

“They appreciate the office closure,” said Ray. “Taking PTO can weigh on you mentally, where you have guilt because your coworker is picking up the slack. This allows everything to be calmer and you’re not burdening anyone. People are able to do what they need to do to recharge.”

Apartment List, which has been offering this company-wide holiday break since 2021, conducted surveys around its success. Its internal survey data has been clear about the positive impact company days off have in reducing feelings of burnout, contributing to a sustainable work-life balance. Employees reported feeling invigorated and recharged following company holidays and felt this benefit showed the company valued and supported them.

And while there is a rise in companies closing down offices the entire week of July 4, this week at the end of the year is still the most common time for a true break.

“It’s a longstanding tradition for us,” said Amber Ward, co-founder and CEO of marketing agency Invisible North. “It’s the only time of year that really affords an all-team simultaneous break and it’s valuable for the whole agency to reset together so they can start off the new year with fresh energy.”

While it might be a longstanding tradition for some, others are trying out the week-long break for the first time this year. BLASTmedia is one of them. This year was the first year they also offered unlimited PTO, and they suspected every employee would want to take that time off anyways.

“We didn’t want them to have to fight each other to be the ones to take the PTO,” said Kim Jefferson, EVP at BLASTmedia. “Also, how the holidays fell on the calendar this year made it an easier decision. By closing just three additional days, we could give our employees extended time to rest and be with their families.”

Prepping ahead of time helps, too. That’s what they’re doing at BLASTmedia.

“We’re all working to deliver our Q1 2024 plans before the holiday, so we’re ready to work effectively in January,” said Jefferson.