HR leaders probe link between AI usage and burnout at BetterUp-sponsored roundtable

Despite promises that artificial intelligence would free up time for creativity and strategic thinking, a troubling trend is emerging in workplaces: the heaviest users of AI are also the most in danger of burning out.

At a recent dinner gathering in New York of senior HR executives — hosted by WorkLife and sponsored by the employee coaching and development platform BetterUp — that paradox was among the topics that dominated the conversation. Chatham House Rules applied, meaning that participants agreed to speak on the condition they would not be identified by name or company.

The data HR executives are seeing paints a concerning picture of the gap between AI’s theoretical benefits and its real-world impact on employee well-being. “Ninety percent of what they call ‘super AI users’ say they burn out,” shared one executive, citing recent research from Upwork. “So the people who are using AI the most are also the most burned out.”

The reason, according to multiple participants, isn’t that AI is ineffective — quite the opposite, as AI is delivering on its efficiency promises. And yet, organizations are responding in ways that undermine employee well-being.

“What’s happening is more productive workers are being tasked with more AI and more things to do,” explained one guest. “So, there’s this vicious cycle where instead of leaving that space for skills development, time, wellness, resilience, innovation, creativity, they’re just doing more and more and more.”

Recent studies have documented the phenomenon. One executive cited research indicating that even when AI saves workers an hour a day, “they were actually working longer hours because their boss was saying, ‘OK, here’s more work’ — and that additional work was taking longer than an hour.”

BetterUp Labs partnered with Stanford University’s Social Media Lab on a study following more than 10,000 workers across 18 industries to understand how AI is changing their lives and what they need from their managers and organizations in response. Across their dataset, two different personas emerged: pilots and passengers.

Roundtable panelists discussed whether there isn’t a fundamental misalignment between AI’s promise and AI in practice. “It’s why they see also high levels of burnout in the hype around AI,” noted one HR leader. “It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s going to save you so much time, you’re going to be better, more equipped, have time to be creative,’ especially in [a creative] industry.”

That disconnect makes for great anxiety among workers who understand AI’s potential for doing a better job but struggle with unclear expectations. As one participant explained: “If AI is doing part of my job, does that mean my compensation should change? Organizations haven’t spelled out what the expectations are: Yes, you are going to be using AI, and here’s how it’s going to impact your role, your performance evaluation.”

A study this month by Glassdoor found that more than half of workers — 56% — say AI adoption at their employers makes them question their long-term job security.

Meanwhile, other research finds that AI may be undermining critical thinking and interpersonal skills. Multiple executives reported seeing AI-generated work that lacks the nuance and cultural sensitivity that comes from human experience and judgment.

“It’s not intuitive enough to know how to speak to someone who’s Korean versus someone who’s Vietnamese — the dialect, the customs, the culture is different, and it’s nuanced,” observed one participant. “Even here in the U.S., New Yorkers are different from people from Florida, different from people from Missouri versus California.”

The solution, according to the participants, is not to abandon AI, naturally, but to implement it more thoughtfully. “Where we see it deployed methodically, where people are given guidance, where you have individuals that have the right mindsets and behaviors to approach AI, that’s where you’re seeing success,” said one participant.

The key insight: “You can’t lead with technology. You have to lead with behavior, and the technology must support humanity.”

Thus, as organizations continue to invest heavily in AI capabilities, the real challenge isn’t technological — it’s human. The consensus from this conversation: that the companies poised for success are those that resist the temptation to simply pile more work onto AI-enabled employees and instead create space for the uniquely human skills that technology cannot replicate.