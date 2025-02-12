HR leaders struggle with anxiety — but who steps in when the helpers need help?

When Sue Roche, chief people officer at marketing agency McKinney, was recently given two books — “Letting Go“ and “Women Who Don’t Give a F*CK“ — she got the feeling people were trying to tell her something.

Like most HR leaders, Roche is buried under a growing pile of pressures that range from managing return-to-office employee backlashes and interpreting rapidly shifting regulations to working with polarized workplace cultures fueled by a highly pressurized political environment — all while juggling squeezed budgets and determining generative AI’s place in the mix.

It’s starting to take a toll.

A new study from skills development firm Corndel reveals a troubling reality: Nearly half of HR professionals feel anxious at least once a week, revealing something of a silent crisis in workplace mental health. The implications can be profound, according to experts, who stress that when our support system struggles, the entire organization feels the impact.

“The data paints a clear picture of professionals drowning in responsibilities while trying to keep others afloat,” said Amanda Blackmore, director of HR and people at Corndel, whose team surveyed 250 HR decision-makers and 1,000 employees.

The root causes run deep. Last year, multiple reports pointed to the increasing burden of HR responsibilities. A Sage report, based on a poll of 1,000 HR leaders, revealed that more than 8 in 10 felt burned out by their jobs, while more than 9 in 10 said there aren’t enough working hours in the day to complete their tasks.

HR people must cope with “a cognitive and emotional burden that’s rarely acknowledged.” Eric Mochnacz operations director, Red Clover

Yet, it’s a catch-22. “Caring and strategizing less about people isn’t going to happen,“ as Roche put it.

The pandemic changed her point of view when it comes to “stabilizing the people part of our business,“ meanwhile. “I simply stopped asking for permission,“ she said. “There was no time. I came to accept that my gut on how to care for people was as good and often better than others whose subject matter expertise was outside this realm.“

HR leaders draw their fair share of criticism. But the reality is that their jobs now span an increasingly complex web of responsibilities. And while considering employee mental health and well-being is a central part of their strategizing, their own well-being is often an afterthought.

“HR professionals are processing information twice: They need to register the impact on the organization while also considering the impact on individuals,” said Eric Mochnacz, operations director at HR consultancy Red Clover. “This double-layered responsibility creates a cognitive and emotional burden that’s rarely acknowledged.”

The current political environment has only contributed to the pressure, with President Trump’s executive orders and overhaul of the federal government adding a new layer of complexity. “Not all HR professionals are legal scholars, and most aren’t constitutional experts, but we’re left interpreting what changes companies need to make lest they run afoul of the federal government,” Mochnacz said.

Marissa Andrada, chief culture officer at culture and wellness studio WUF World and a longtime HR leader, has witnessed the evolution firsthand. “We’re now managing everything from workplace violence prevention to mental health crises, from political conflicts to personal tragedies,” she said. “Each situation demands complete presence, perfect discretion and unwavering emotional stability.”

The list of responsibilities comes off like the job descriptions for several full-time positions rather than that of a single role: managing employee life events (births, deaths, illnesses, divorces), ensuring workplace safety, orchestrating organizational changes, mediating political and cultural conflicts and supporting employees through traumatic incidents. All while maintaining strict confidentiality and projecting authority.

“We’re now managing everything from workplace violence prevention to mental health crises, from political conflicts to personal tragedies.” Marissa Andrada chief culture officer, WUF World

Experts advise organizations to employ a multifaceted support system for HR teams that might include structured peer support networks that break down the traditional isolation of HR roles; executive coaching programs specifically designed for HR leaders; mandatory mental health days and strict boundaries around after-hours communications, regular stress management and resilience training workshops; and access to confidential counseling and professional support services.

Meanwhile, for HR leaders — as with other managers and employees — self-care has become non-negotiable. “Like on an airplane, you need to put your mask on first before assisting others,” Andrada said. She finds that a strict morning routine of meditation, exercise and quiet reflection helps her — essential practices for maintaining emotional equilibrium in a high-stress role.

Building professional support networks is equally crucial for what is often described as “the loneliest role” in the company.

“We’re privy to sensitive information that can’t be shared, dealing with conflicts that affect our colleagues and often serving as the bridge between competing interests,“ Mochnacz said. “Finding peers who understand these unique challenges is vital for long-term sustainability in the role.”

Leadership development is another solution. “It’s not just about acquiring new skills; it’s about building the emotional resilience and strategic thinking capabilities needed to navigate increasingly complex organizational dynamics,” Blackmore said.

HR isn’t just about supporting people, as Andrada sees it. Rather, she said, “It’s about creating environments where both businesses and humans can flourish. And that starts with taking care of those who take care of everyone else.”