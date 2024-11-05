Age bias in AI-leaning jobs means hurdle for midcareer workers

Ageism is a deplorable reality of work life — and it’s a growing problem specifically when it comes to jobs that lean into AI.

While 9 in 10 hiring managers in the U.S. acknowledge that mid

career and older workers perform as well as or better than younger colleagues in general, they admit they are more likely to consider candidates under 35 years old for roles that are specifically AI-related, according to a survey from global employment nonprofit Generation. European employers showed similar bias.

The survey, based on responses from 2,610 employees over 45 years old and 1,488 employers, points to a concerning reality at the intersection of AI and age discrimination, with enormous implications for HR professionals.

The timing is particularly critical, as employers across the U.S. and Europe project double-digit hiring reductions for entry and mid-level positions over the next year — a slowdown that is expected to disproportionately affect midcareer and older candidates.

These are already tense times for older workers. A survey from the employment opportunity organization CWI Labs, based on responses from more than 1,600 people in the U.S., revealed that 6 in 10 older job seekers see their age as a setback, with just 21% expecting to land a job in the next six months.

While incidents of age discrimination exist among HR people, they also extend to AI-based HR technology. Such recruitment platforms tend to employ algorithms to screen candidates, meaning that certain groups, including older professionals, can get shut out. That’s why many legal experts warn against the dangers of AI-based systems for job screening.

Mona Mourshed, founding global CEO of Generation, said her company’s survey “underscores the importance of continuing to combat ageism, and points to an opportunity for us to take a more nuanced view in the AI-infused workplace of how to leverage the unique assets that workers of different ages and experience levels bring to the table.”

“[There is] an opportunity for us to take a more nuanced view in the AI-infused workplace of how to leverage the unique assets that workers of different ages and experience levels bring to the table.” Mona Mourshed, founding global CEO of Generation.

According to the Generation study, workers over 45 who use AI tools include many self-taught “power users” who report significant benefits in work quality, productivity and decision making. Furthermore, AI integration boosts job satisfaction for more than one-third of U.S. workers and more than half of European workers in the age group.

Current adoption rates may understate the potential. While only 15% of workers over 45 years old currently use AI tools as part of their jobs, their experience and judgment could give them an advantage in writing effective prompts and interpreting results, the study determined.

One big challenge lies in implementation and training. While 9 in 10 employers say they offer some form of AI support, only half provide formal training.

Rebecca Perrault, global vp of culture, diversity and sustainability at the contingent workforce management firm Magnit, advocates for intergenerational mentorship programs. “Imagine a relay race where knowledge is the baton,” she said. “When older and younger employees mentor each other, they’re passing valuable insight back and forth.”

Referring to another study from the resume prep service Resume Now, which found that 45% of older workers feel isolated due to ageism, she noted that “creating these cross-generational connections can break that cycle of exclusion.”

Perrault characterized ageism in the workplace as akin to “a slow leak — it often goes unnoticed until the damage is done. HR must equip managers to spot these subtle signs of bias, for example assuming older workers aren’t tech-savvy or passing them over for leadership roles.”

“When older and younger employees mentor each other, they’re passing valuable insight back and forth.” Rebecca Perrault, global vp of culture, diversity and sustainability at Magnit.

The implications for HR are clear, according to Anika Heavener, vp of innovation and investments at The SCAN Foundation, a charity that serves the older population. Because even as AI transforms work as we know it, implementation of the technology threatens to worsen the problem of ageism in the workplace.

“Older workers offer unique skills and experience,” she said. “Employers need to provide them with the training and support they need to reap the benefits of AI and successfully integrate the technology into their day-to-day jobs.”